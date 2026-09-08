Glint Solar launches land screening program for US solar, BESS deployments

A further two tools—‘area insights’ and ‘buildable area’—are then available to show every constraint layer within an area and generate a buildable footprint for a region based on those constraints. All of this information can then be exported into a CSV file.

Glint Solar also confirmed to PV Tech this week that the program is currently available in Illinois, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia and that the company plans to roll out the program to cover all US states, although no timeframe exists for this expansion.

“The best opportunities are becoming harder to find, while the cost of pursuing the wrong ones continues to rise,” said Glint Solar CEO Simen Fure Jørgensen. “Land Screening gives developers the ability to cast a much wider net while still having the granular insight they need to make confident decisions.”

A lack of available grid connections has been a longstanding obstacle to renewable energy deployments in the US and many other developed markets. Last year, the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in California reported that almost 80% of new US energy generation projects awaiting a grid connection had withdrawn their applications due to significant delays in the approvals process.

Figures from the same laboratory put the US’ total grid connection backlog as of the end of 2023 at 2.6TW, with standalone solar accounting for more than 1TW.

Glint Solar also announced that it would expand its land screening platform to Europe, aiming to deploy the software in France and Germany “in the coming weeks”.