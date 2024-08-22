Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Horizon Power inks ‘historic’ Indigenous Land Use Agreement for solar PV project in Western Australia

By George Heynes
Projects, People, Power Plants
Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Atlas Renewable Energy signs deal for 315MW PV project with Brazilian steel maker

News

EIA: US added 12GW of solar PV in H1 2024

News

Arevon, Meta ink 60MW solar purchase agreement in Indiana

News

Victoria, Australia, eyes 7.6GW of rooftop solar PV by 2035

News

Horizon Power inks ‘historic’ Indigenous Land Use Agreement for solar PV project in Western Australia

News

Vena Energy signs investment agreement for 550MW solar PV asset in the Philippines

News

TMEIC to build 9GW PV inverter facility in Texas

News

Laser-assisted firing ‘biggest innovation’ in solar cell technology for two years

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews, Long Reads

Fraunhofer CSP to ‘protect’ European solar IP

News

Terrasmart launches hail stow feature to PeakYield tracker control software

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Horizon Power respresentatives and the Nyul Nyul people
Members of Horizon Power and respresentatives of the Nyul Nyul people. Image: Horizon Power.

Horizon Power, Western Australia’s regional energy provider, has inked its first Indigenous Land Use Agreement (ILUA) with the Nyul Nyul people of Beagle Bay in Kimberley for a proposed solar PV development.

Under the agreement, Horizon Power will be able to access a four-hectare area of land to develop a “future energy system that will deliver increased renewable energy for the community”.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Although no project details were disclosed, the Western Australian government stated that it is in its planning stages and is expected to “draw on the region’s significant solar resource”.

Western Australia’s energy minister Reece Whitby said the government will work closely with Traditional Owners to ensure the clean energy transition is “fair and equitable for all Western Australians”.

“This will ensure remote and regional residents have access to renewable energy so they can reap the benefits of cleaner power,” Whitby added.

Horizon Power will also offer broader support to the community as part of the agreement. This includes installing airstrip lighting to enhance safety for services such as the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

Divina D’Anna, a member of the Legislative Assembly of Western Australia, highlighted the project’s potential in providing regional communities with renewable energy.

“This is an exciting step for renewable energy in the Kimberley and I look forward to seeing more people in remote and regional locations reap the benefits of cleaner power. I am excited to see remote Aboriginal communities playing an important role in our transition to a clean energy future,” D’Anna said.

Aboriginal communities and solar PV developments

Partnerships between Aboriginal communities and project developers have been growing in number across Australia in the past couple of years, particularly in Western Australia.

Indeed, as PV Tech reported last month, British-Australian multinational mining company Rio Tinto said it was to build two 5.25MW solar farms in the Gove Peninsula of the Northern Territory, in Gumatj and Rirratjingu country, both Aboriginal communities, on Rio Tinto leases. This is following agreements with the Gumatj and Rirratjingu Traditional Owner Groups.

Alongside this, in October 2023, the mining major signed a memorandum of understanding with the Aboriginal energy partnership, Yindjibarndi Energy Corporation, to pursue the development of solar and wind projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

It should also be noted that the rise in popularity and benefits of renewable energy generation, specifically solar PV in Western Australia, has seen Aboriginal communities develop their own large-scale clean energy projects.

In July 2023, the Aboriginal Clean Energy (ACE) Partnership reached agreements to develop a green hydrogen production facility powered by a 900MW solar PV plant.

The ACE was established by Indigenous organisations MG Corporation, Balanggarra Ventures, Kimberley Land Council, and climate change investment firm Pollination to design, develop, and manage the project.

The project will be developed on MG Corporation freehold land near Kununurra, Western Australia, and allows for “an integrated development process for heritage, native title, environmental and engineering approvals using true co-design and co-decision making from the partnership’s shareholders”.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
aboriginal land, aboriginal power, australia, Horizon Power, ILUA, land use, pv power plants, solar pv, western australia

Read Next

Image: Atlas Renewable Energy.

Atlas Renewable Energy signs deal for 315MW PV project with Brazilian steel maker

August 22, 2024
Through a joint venture (JV) between the two companies, Atlas will build the project as part of the Luiz Carlos Solar Photovoltaic Complex in the Southeastern state of Minas Gerais.
arevon energy

Arevon, Meta ink 60MW solar purchase agreement in Indiana

August 22, 2024
US renewable energy developer Arevon has signed an Environmental Attributes Purchase Agreement (EAPA) with Silicon Valley tech platform giant Meta.
Image: Victoria Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action.

Victoria, Australia, eyes 7.6GW of rooftop solar PV by 2035

August 22, 2024
In Australia, the Victoria government detailed a new decarbonisation plan yesterday (21 August), with the aim of introducing around 7.6GW of rooftop solar PV generation by 2035.
transgrid-550kv-line_vni-west-768x401

Australia: Transgrid to investigate three inland Renewable Energy Zones in western NSW

August 21, 2024
Australian transmission system operator Transgrid has signalled in a new report that remote inland renewable energy zones (REZ) could provide an additional renewable energy source, such as solar PV, in the mid-2030s.
A model of the solar panels initially planned to be built for the Sun Cable project. Credit: Sun Cable

Australian government approves AAPowerLink project to export solar to Singapore

August 21, 2024
Renewable energy developer Sun Cable has secured approval from the Australian government for the Australian element of its Australia-Asia Power Link (AAPowerLink) interconnector.
Meyer Burger is further expanding its Germany plant to reach 1.4GW module production for 2023. Image: Meyer Burger.

US manufacturers seek retroactive tariffs on SEA solar import ‘surge’

August 20, 2024
The American Alliance for Solar Manufacturing Trade Committee claims that imports from Vietnam and Thailand have "accelerated" since April's AD/CVD petition, and has alleged Critical Circumstances.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Australian government approves AAPowerLink project to export solar to Singapore

News

TMEIC to build 9GW PV inverter facility in Texas

News

US manufacturers seek retroactive tariffs on SEA solar import ‘surge’

News

Australia: Transgrid to investigate three inland Renewable Energy Zones in western NSW

News

Google finances Swift Current Energy 800MW solar PV project in Illinois

News

Emeren reports 106% revenue growth in Q2 2024

News

Upcoming Events

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2024
4pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024