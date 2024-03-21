Imeon Energy claims to develop inverter with 99% conversion efficiency

One of the key features of the inverter is the use of silicon carbide. Image: Imeon Energy

French inverter manufacturer Imeon Energy has developed an inverter, which it claims has a power conversion efficiency of 99%.

The company developed the inverter in collaboration with École Nationale Supérieure de l’Électronique et de ses Applications (ENSEA) and the Group of Electrical Engineering – Paris (GeePs) laboratory at Centrale Supélec, using transistors incorporating silicon carbide crystals. Imeon Energy said one of the key features of the inverter is the use of silicon carbide, which can be used as a semiconductor and is capable of conducting electricity while acting as an insulator.