Imeon Energy claims to develop inverter with 99% conversion efficiency

Imeon Energy inverter
One of the key features of the inverter is the use of silicon carbide. Image: Imeon Energy

French inverter manufacturer Imeon Energy has developed an inverter, which it claims has a power conversion efficiency of 99%.

The company developed the inverter in collaboration with École Nationale Supérieure de l’Électronique et de ses Applications (ENSEA) and the Group of Electrical Engineering – Paris (GeePs) laboratory at Centrale Supélec, using transistors incorporating silicon carbide crystals. Imeon Energy said one of the key features of the inverter is the use of silicon carbide, which can be used as a semiconductor and is capable of conducting electricity while acting as an insulator.

The inverter can also perform grid filtering, avoiding the need for installers to use expensive equipment to maintain grid quality.

Imeon Energy claimed that the inverter can reduce the cost of solar energy production by half while energy losses become nearly non-existent. The small size of the inverter also lowers the cost of manufacturing.

Speaking of the the benefits of the inverter, the company said it can pave the way for more affordable and efficient solar energy, and “contribute to strengthening the stability and quality of the overall electrical grid”.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the 12th annual edition of Large Scale Solar Europe in Lisbon, Portugal, 26-27 March. The event will explore the solar manufacturing future in Europe, panel on several markets including Italy, Ireland and Czechia as well as permitting and planning bottlenecks among others. For more information, including how to attend, please go to the official website.

