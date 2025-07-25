INDIA ROUND-UP: Reliance’s solar cell plant set for Q3, Solex new modules for extreme conditions and Juniper powers 43MW PV project

During the financial call for the first quarter of 2025, Karan Suri, senior vice president – new energy, Reliance Energy, said that the company aims to effectively integrate its value chain “which converts sand to solar PV modules, and it effectively has around 10GW factories,” including polysilicon, ingot, wafer, solar modules and glass. Additionally, Suri confirmed that the firm has begun production of heterojunction technology (HJT) solar modules in Jamnagar as well.

In September 2024, the company’s Reliance New Energy subsidiary began constructing a US$7.2 billion green energy manufacturing complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The site was planned to include facilities for solar PV, battery cells and storage systems, electrolysers, raw and auxiliary materials, power electronics, semiconductors and an R&D centre.

Moreover, the site would include a battery and energy storage facility, with production set to begin in the second half of 2025. It will eventually have an annual production capacity of 30GWh using advanced chemistry cell designs.

The Mumbai-headquartered company is developing an “integrated” supply chain, which, according to Suri, is “the largest in scale outside China.” All upcoming facilities will be built as “smart factories,” he added. The company will also handle all engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) activities in-house.

Additionally, the plan is to carry out simultaneous module installations from its Jamnagar plant to the power generation sites in Kutch, spanning over 700,000 acres of land.

“Just to highlight the scale, we will be installing around 50MW of modules each day, 175MWh batteries each day at fully operational scale,” Suri added. According to the firm, its Kutch site will have a capacity of up to 125GW.

Solex Energy launches n-type solar module series

Indian module manufacturer Solar Energy has launched two n-type solar modules for Rajasthan’s extreme climate conditions and high-irradiance zones.

The first module, named Tapi R, is a tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) module. Tapi R has a power output of 595W-625W with a module efficiency of 23.14%. The module comprises 132 half-cut rectangular cells and is best suited for both rooftop and large-scale utility installations. According to the firm, the module has an improved thermal tolerance and low light perform along with long-time durability.

Meanwhile, the second module called Tapi Series is an n-type dual-glass module with a power range of 570W-595W. The module features 144 cut cells and offers 23.03% module efficiency. The dual-glass design ensures higher mechanical strength, improved protection against potential induced degradation (PID). The Surat-headquartered Solex Energy has a 1.5GW module assembly plant in Tadkeshwar, Gujarat.

Juniper Green commissions 43MWp solar PV capacity in Maharashtra

Indian independent power producer (IPP) Juniper Green Energy has commissioned 43MWp solar capacity at its Karanja plant in Maharashtra.

This marks the completion of the 103MWp solar component of a 129MWp hybrid power project, of which 59.55MWp was completed in June, followed by 43MWp launched in July 2025. The project was completed in 16 months and will supply power to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), through its subsidiary, Juniper Green Power Five Private Limited.

Additionally, the New Delhi-headquartered firm signed a PPA through its subsidiary Juniper Green Cosmic Private Limited with public sector hydropower company NHPC for a 250MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) project. The project is scheduled to commence supply of power from June 2027.

Under the 25-year agreement, Juniper will develop a solar, wind, and BESS-based FDRE project to supply power to the Haryana Power Purchase Centre (HPPC) on behalf of Haryana DISCOMs (DHBVN & UHBVN), starting June 2027.

Founded in October 2018, the Indian IPP had an operational capacity of approximately 1.45GWp as of May 2025.