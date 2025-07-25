Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

INDIA ROUND-UP: Reliance’s solar cell plant set for Q3, Solex new modules for extreme conditions and Juniper powers 43MW PV project

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Manufacturing, Materials, Modules, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia

Latest

INDIA ROUND-UP: Reliance’s solar cell plant set for Q3, Solex new modules for extreme conditions and Juniper powers 43MW PV project

News

What’s the next growth frontier for China’s PV industry?

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

New York Energy Plan targets 35GW solar PV, 9.4GW BESS by 2040

News

VDE verifies GameChange Solar’s Hailstow system

News

PV Price Watch: Prices of China’s PV products stabilise and rebound, with maximum increase reaching 22.09%

Features, Editors' Blog, News

IRENA: Global solar PV LCOE increases by 0.6% in 2024 to US$0.043/kWh

News

Nautilus, Greenprint Capital enter US$275 million tax equity deal to build 130MW US community solar

News

bp exits 26GW wind, solar and green hydrogen project in Western Australia

News

EU solar growth to slide in 2025, first time in over a decade

News

Sonnedix secures US$2.35 billion through refinancing deals to fund European growth

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Solar Energy has launched two n-type solar modules for Rajasthan’s extreme climate conditions and high-irradiance zones. Image: MNRE.

During a week marked by significant developments in the Indian clean energy sector, Reliance Industries announced plans to launch a solar cell manufacturing plant in Gujarat, while Solex Energy launched n-type modules for extreme climates,and Juniper Green Energy commissioned a 43MWp solar PV project while securing a power purchase agreement (PPA) for a 250MW FDRE project. 

Reliance Industries to launch solar cell manufacturing plant in Gujarat 

Indian energy giant Reliance Industries is set to launch a solar cell manufacturing facility in Jamnagar, Gujarat, in the third quarter of 2025.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

During the financial call for the first quarter of 2025, Karan Suri, senior vice president – new energy, Reliance Energy, said that the company aims to effectively integrate its value chain “which converts sand to solar PV modules, and it effectively has around 10GW factories,” including polysilicon, ingot, wafer, solar modules and glass. Additionally, Suri confirmed that the firm has begun production of heterojunction technology (HJT) solar modules in Jamnagar as well.

In September 2024, the company’s Reliance New Energy subsidiary began constructing a US$7.2 billion green energy manufacturing complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The site was planned to include facilities for solar PV, battery cells and storage systems, electrolysers, raw and auxiliary materials, power electronics, semiconductors and an R&D centre.

Moreover, the site would include a battery and energy storage facility, with production set to begin in the second half of 2025. It will eventually have an annual production capacity of 30GWh using advanced chemistry cell designs.

The Mumbai-headquartered company is developing an “integrated” supply chain, which, according to Suri, is “the largest in scale outside China.” All upcoming facilities will be built as “smart factories,” he added. The company will also handle all engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) activities in-house.

Additionally, the plan is to carry out simultaneous module installations from its Jamnagar plant to the power generation sites in Kutch, spanning over 700,000 acres of land.

“Just to highlight the scale, we will be installing around 50MW of modules each day, 175MWh batteries each day at fully operational scale,” Suri added. According to the firm, its Kutch site will have a capacity of up to 125GW.

Solex Energy launches n-type solar module series 

Indian module manufacturer Solar Energy has launched two n-type solar modules for Rajasthan’s extreme climate conditions and high-irradiance zones. 

The first module, named Tapi R, is a tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) module. Tapi R has a power output of 595W-625W with a module efficiency of 23.14%. The module comprises 132 half-cut rectangular cells and is best suited for both rooftop and large-scale utility installations. According to the firm, the module has an improved thermal tolerance and low light perform along with long-time durability. 

Meanwhile, the second module called Tapi Series is an n-type dual-glass module with a power range of 570W-595W. The module features 144 cut cells and offers 23.03% module efficiency. The dual-glass design ensures higher mechanical strength, improved protection against potential induced degradation (PID). The Surat-headquartered Solex Energy has a 1.5GW module assembly plant in Tadkeshwar, Gujarat.

Juniper Green commissions 43MWp solar PV capacity in Maharashtra 

Indian independent power producer (IPP) Juniper Green Energy has commissioned 43MWp solar capacity at its Karanja plant in Maharashtra. 

This marks the completion of the 103MWp solar component of a 129MWp hybrid power project, of which 59.55MWp was completed in June, followed by 43MWp launched in July 2025. The project was completed in 16 months and will supply power to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), through its subsidiary, Juniper Green Power Five Private Limited.  

Additionally, the New Delhi-headquartered firm signed a PPA through its subsidiary Juniper Green Cosmic Private Limited with public sector hydropower company NHPC for a 250MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) project. The project is scheduled to commence supply of power from June 2027.

Under the 25-year agreement, Juniper will develop a solar, wind, and BESS-based FDRE project to supply power to the Haryana Power Purchase Centre (HPPC) on behalf of Haryana DISCOMs (DHBVN & UHBVN), starting June 2027. 

Founded in October 2018, the Indian IPP had an operational capacity of approximately 1.45GWp as of May 2025. 

cell manufacturing, india, juniper green energy, module manufacturing, pv modules, pv power plants, Reliance Industries, round-up, solar pv, solex energy

Read Next

Solar PV LCOE evolution between 2022-2024 in several regions

IRENA: Global solar PV LCOE increases by 0.6% in 2024 to US$0.043/kWh

July 25, 2025
According to a report from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the global levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) for solar PV reached US$0.043/kWh in 2024.
Image: Australian Renewable Energy Hub.

bp exits 26GW wind, solar and green hydrogen project in Western Australia

July 25, 2025
Oil and gas major bp has confirmed it will exit the Australian Renewable Energy Hub (AREH), a 26GW wind, solar and green hydrogen project planned for Western Australia.
Rooftop solar installation.

EU solar growth to slide in 2025, first time in over a decade

July 24, 2025
2025 will be the first time in over a decade that solar power additions decline in the EU, according to a mid-year report from SolarPower Europe.
The150MW solar plant in Tarouca, northern Portugal, is the company’s largest European plant to date. Image: Sonnedix.

Sonnedix secures US$2.35 billion through refinancing deals to fund European growth

July 24, 2025
Spanish independent power producer (IPP) Sonnedix has raised €2 billion (US$2.35 billion) through two refinancing transactions in Europe.
Image: Iberdrola

Iberdrola posts €3.5 billion profits in H1 ’25, expands investment in networks

July 24, 2025
Spanish energy utility giant Iberdrola has recorded over €3.5 billion in net profits in the first half of 2025 as it continues to expand investments in grid networks and high-value markets.
A China Energy Engineering Corporation project.

China adds 14.36GW solar PV in June, down 85% month-on-month

July 24, 2025
China has installed 14.36GW of solar PV in June 2025, down 85% from the previous month and also decreasing 38% from the same period in 2024.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

EU solar growth to slide in 2025, first time in over a decade

News

Engie buys 70MW portfolio of distributed PV projects in Pennsylvania

News

Western Australia increases investment in electricity transmission project to AU$1.6 billion

News

Scatec awarded 846MW solar PV in South Africa tender

News

bp exits 26GW wind, solar and green hydrogen project in Western Australia

News

Indian PV companies among targets of new AD/CVD petition launched in US

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.