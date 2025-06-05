Involt Energy breaks ground on 1.8GW solar cell plant in India

Speaking to PV Tech, Darshit Bhoraniya, managing director of Involt Energy, confirmed that the company plans to complete the plant within 14-18 months. Equipment procurement and installation are scheduled between late 2025 and early 2026, with trial production set to begin in the second quarter of 2026 and full commercial production expected by mid-2026.

Furthermore, he added that their strategy is to produce high-value components locally, beginning with advanced N-type TOPCon solar cells in Phase 1. In Phase 2, Involt Energy plans to integrate wafer manufacturing with a 3GW annual nameplate capacity to improve quality control, reduce costs, and strengthen supply chain resilience.

Bhoraniya further added that although India’s renewable energy sector is expanding quickly, it still depends heavily on imported solar cells and wafers. Bhoraniya added that in 2023, around 346GW of solar capacity was installed globally, and alongside that, Indian module manufacturers grew significantly to meet both domestic and export demand.

“Our strategy supports the Make in India initiative and strengthens the country’s energy security. The inclusion of solar cells in the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) from 2026 is one of the factors for this expansion, but our decision at Involt to move towards solar cells and wafers is part of a broader strategic vision,” he said.



During Phase 1, the company anticipates creating over 2,100 jobs locally, while in Phase 2 the total jobs will grow to 1,200 direct and over 3,000 indirect, supporting the local economy and skill development.

The project is not aided by the Indian government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) support yet, but Involt is hopeful about accessing government incentives down the line.