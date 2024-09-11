Subscribe To Premium
Ireland backs 960MW of solar capacity in latest renewable energy support scheme

By Molly Green
Namibian utility signs financing and EPC deals for 100MW PV project

DYCM Power to build 6GW cell and module facility in south-east US

Arava Power’s 270MW solar PV project in Texas begins commercial operations

Telstra inks power purchase agreement for 260MW New South Wales solar PV project

OX2 sells a further 137MW of solar PV projects in Australia

Nextracker unveils new tracker foundation system, NX Anchor

Welcome to the gigawatt club

APA Group installs solar panels at Port Hedland solar-plus-storage project

PV manufacturing downturn to extend into 2026

Power Capital solar PV plant in Ireland
960MW of solar PV and 374MW onshore wind was procured at an average auction price of €96.85 (£81.73) per MWh. Image: Power Capital.

Provisional results from the fourth round of the Irish Renewable Energy Support Scheme (RESS 4) reveal that approximately 1,334 MW of onshore renewable electricity won support.

Of that total, 960MW of solar PV and 374MW onshore wind was procured at an average auction price of €96.85 (£81.73) per MWh, lower than the two previous auctions. The generation-weighted average price for solar projects was €104.76 per MWh.

According to the Irish government, the provisional RESS 4 results compare well with other recent renewable energy auctions in Europe, in terms of both volume procured and auction prices. Final results will be released later this month.

Energy market analytics firm Aurora Energy Research said RESS 4 was “surprisingly” successful, attributing that success to the expansion of eligibility requirements that allowed projects under judicial review to enter the auction.

The changes, including new risk provisions, come after the Irish Solar Energy Association (ISEA) warned that the potential success of the RESS 3 was stunted by an “overly rigid” design and “avoidable systemic failures”.

Read the full version of this story on our sister site, Solar Power Portal.

