Ireland backs 960MW of solar capacity in latest renewable energy support scheme

According to the Irish government, the provisional RESS 4 results compare well with other recent renewable energy auctions in Europe, in terms of both volume procured and auction prices. Final results will be released later this month.

Energy market analytics firm Aurora Energy Research said RESS 4 was “surprisingly” successful, attributing that success to the expansion of eligibility requirements that allowed projects under judicial review to enter the auction.

The changes, including new risk provisions, come after the Irish Solar Energy Association (ISEA) warned that the potential success of the RESS 3 was stunted by an “overly rigid” design and “avoidable systemic failures”.

