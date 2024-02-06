Subscribe To Premium
Itochu subsidiary sells 333MW of PV to developer Adapture in US MISO territory

By Will Norman
Following the completion of development, TED sold the projects to Adapture Renewables Image: Adapture Renewables

Tyr Energy Development Renewables (TED), a US-based renewable energy subsidiary of Japanese “sogo shosha” (major trading house) Itochu Corporation, has completed development of 333MWac of solar PV in the US.

Following the completion of development, TED sold the projects to Adapture Renewables, a solar PV owner and operator affiliated with children’s toy company the LEGO Group. Adapture will handle the construction of the sites, which together will have 450MWdc generation capacity, with completion expected in 2026.

Adapture is owned by KIRKBI Invest, an investment arm of the Kristiansen family portfolio, which founded and owns the LEGO group.

The capacity is spread across three solar projects; two in Illinois and one in Arkansas. TED did not disclose the capacity breakdown of the sites.

In a press release, TED – which is headquartered in Kansas – cited the stimulatory effects that the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is having and is forecast to have on the US solar market as reason for its increased presence in the market. In July 2023, Itochu – its parent company – announced plans to invest US$2 billion into renewables projects in the US, building on its existing 2GW pipeline of solar PV projects in the country.

The development process that TED completed included land prospecting and acquisition for the projects, obtaining grid connections, permitting, designing, procurement and signing a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for the sites. The offtaker of the PPA was not disclosed.

This is not the first deal between Adapture and TED. In December, Adapture bought a 450MW solar portfolio from TED, also spread across Illinois and Arkansas and connected to the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) network.

PV ModuleTech USA

21 May 2024
Understanding the PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2024 & 2025. The conference gathers together developers, independent power producers and module suppliers to the U.S. solar market as well as EPCs, banks, investors, technical advisory and testing & certification specialists.

PV CellTech USA

8 October 2024
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
