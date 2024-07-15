Jinko Solar to supply 150MW n-type TOPCon modules to Algerian projects

Chinese solar module manufacturer Jinko Solar has secured two contracts to supply 150MW of modules to two solar PV projects in Algeria.
In an announcement, the company said it would supply 150MW of n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules to the 100MW Ain el Beida project in the Ouargla Province and the 50MW Beni Ounif project in the Béchar Province.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
Jinko Solar added that the projects “highlight the vast potential” of the Algerian market for renewables. According to data from the US International Trade Administration, Algeria only generated a relatively low 3% (686MW) of its electricity from renewable sources as of January 2023, including 448MW solar.
However, Algeria boasts high solar irradiance levels, with the capacity to generate 1,850-2,100kWh and up to 3,500 hours per year in its desert regions.
Additionally, Algeria aims to produce 27% of its power from renewables by 2035, mostly from solar power.
Earlier this month, Jinko Solar signed an agreement with Indian engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm Larsen & Toubro to offer 1GW of n-type TOPCon modules for the NEOM Green Hydrogen Project in Saudi Arabia.
The project, hailed as the world’s “largest” carbon-free green hydrogen plant, will produce up to 600 tonnes per day of hydrogen by the end of 2026. It will be powered by up to 4GW of solar and wind power to produce green hydrogen, which will then be used to produce green ammonia.