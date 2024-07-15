Jinko Solar to supply 150MW n-type TOPCon modules to Algerian projects

Jinko Solar added that the projects “highlight the vast potential” of the Algerian market for renewables. According to data from the US International Trade Administration, Algeria only generated a relatively low 3% (686MW) of its electricity from renewable sources as of January 2023, including 448MW solar.

However, Algeria boasts high solar irradiance levels, with the capacity to generate 1,850-2,100kWh and up to 3,500 hours per year in its desert regions.

Additionally, Algeria aims to produce 27% of its power from renewables by 2035, mostly from solar power.

Earlier this month, Jinko Solar signed an agreement with Indian engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm Larsen & Toubro to offer 1GW of n-type TOPCon modules for the NEOM Green Hydrogen Project in Saudi Arabia.

The project, hailed as the world’s “largest” carbon-free green hydrogen plant, will produce up to 600 tonnes per day of hydrogen by the end of 2026. It will be powered by up to 4GW of solar and wind power to produce green hydrogen, which will then be used to produce green ammonia.