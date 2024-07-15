Subscribe To Premium
Jinko Solar to supply 150MW n-type TOPCon modules to Algerian projects

By Simon Yuen
Jinko Solar to supply 150MW n-type TOPCon modules to Algerian projects

Climate Impact Corporation reveals plans for Australia’s largest green hydrogen projects using solar

‘There will be consolidation’: Trina Solar on efficient operations at Intersolar Europe 2024

Brookfield buys majority stake in Indian developer Leap Green Energy

China begins investigation into EU’s investment barrier for solar PV

‘Utility-scale market in Ecuador is starting to take off,’ says Zelestra

BKW inks PPA to offer Nestlé power for its German operations

IRENA: 14% year-on-year growth in renewable power capacity additions, 16.4% needed to meet 2030 targets

China boasts two-thirds of utility-scale solar and wind projects under construction

Maxeon faces lawsuit over alleged damages to investors

Jinko Solar supplied its Tiger Neo n-type TOPCon PV modules to the projects in Algeria. Image: Jinko Solar

Chinese solar module manufacturer Jinko Solar has secured two contracts to supply 150MW of modules to two solar PV projects in Algeria.

In an announcement, the company said it would supply 150MW of n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules to the 100MW Ain el Beida project in the Ouargla Province and the 50MW Beni Ounif project in the Béchar Province.

Jinko Solar added that the projects “highlight the vast potential” of the Algerian market for renewables. According to data from the US International Trade Administration, Algeria only generated a relatively low 3% (686MW) of its electricity from renewable sources as of January 2023, including 448MW solar.

However, Algeria boasts high solar irradiance levels, with the capacity to generate 1,850-2,100kWh and up to 3,500 hours per year in its desert regions.

Additionally, Algeria aims to produce 27% of its power from renewables by 2035, mostly from solar power.

Earlier this month, Jinko Solar signed an agreement with Indian engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm Larsen & Toubro to offer 1GW of n-type TOPCon modules for the NEOM Green Hydrogen Project in Saudi Arabia.

The project, hailed as the world’s “largest” carbon-free green hydrogen plant, will produce up to 600 tonnes per day of hydrogen by the end of 2026. It will be powered by up to 4GW of solar and wind power to produce green hydrogen, which will then be used to produce green ammonia.

