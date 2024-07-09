Larsen & Toubro to build 3.5GW solar PV projects in Middle East

Indian engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm Larsen & Toubro has secured contracts to build two solar PV plants in the Middle East with a combined capacity of 3.5GW.
Larsen & Toubro secured the deal via its renewables arm. The scope of the orders includes grid interconnections encompassing pooling substations and overhead transmission lines. The company added that it had completed the deal with a “leading developer” in the Middle East without disclosing the name of it.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
The company added that the engineering and initial construction work will commence shortly.
“The Middle East is far ahead in creating sustainable energy infrastructure and in providing a smart lifestyle. These orders are welcome additions to our green portfolio as we build the company of the future with next-generation technologies,” said S N Subrahmanyan, chairman and managing director of Larsen & Toubro.
After securing these 3.5GW projects, Larsen & Toubro’s renewable capacity will reach 22GWp, consisting of solar and wind generation projects in operation or under construction.
Larsen & Toubro, JinkoSolar ink 1GW TOPCon module supply
Aside from these projects, Larsen & Toubro also secured an agreement with JinkoSolar to source 1GW of n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules for the NEOM Green Hydrogen Project in Saudi Arabia.
The project, hailed as the world’s “largest” carbon-free green hydrogen plant will produce up to 600 tonnes per day of hydrogen by the end of 2026. It will be powered by up to 4GW of solar and wind power to produce green hydrogen, which will then be used to produce green ammonia.
In the Middle East, Larsen & Toubro was contracted to build a 1.8GWac solar PV project as part of Dubai’s Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. The renewables arm of Larsen & Toubro’s Power Transmission & Distribution business was chosen as the turnkey EPC contractor. The scope of work included building the solar PV project, interconnecting two gas-insulated substations, and installing high-voltage underground cables and medium-voltage power distribution networks.