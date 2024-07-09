Larsen & Toubro to build 3.5GW solar PV projects in Middle East

The company added that the engineering and initial construction work will commence shortly.

“The Middle East is far ahead in creating sustainable energy infrastructure and in providing a smart lifestyle. These orders are welcome additions to our green portfolio as we build the company of the future with next-generation technologies,” said S N Subrahmanyan, chairman and managing director of Larsen & Toubro.

After securing these 3.5GW projects, Larsen & Toubro’s renewable capacity will reach 22GWp, consisting of solar and wind generation projects in operation or under construction.

Larsen & Toubro, JinkoSolar ink 1GW TOPCon module supply

Aside from these projects, Larsen & Toubro also secured an agreement with JinkoSolar to source 1GW of n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules for the NEOM Green Hydrogen Project in Saudi Arabia.

The project, hailed as the world’s “largest” carbon-free green hydrogen plant will produce up to 600 tonnes per day of hydrogen by the end of 2026. It will be powered by up to 4GW of solar and wind power to produce green hydrogen, which will then be used to produce green ammonia.

In the Middle East, Larsen & Toubro was contracted to build a 1.8GWac solar PV project as part of Dubai’s Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. The renewables arm of Larsen & Toubro’s Power Transmission & Distribution business was chosen as the turnkey EPC contractor. The scope of work included building the solar PV project, interconnecting two gas-insulated substations, and installing high-voltage underground cables and medium-voltage power distribution networks.