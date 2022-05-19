Subscribe
Group Licence
News

KGAL acquires majority stake in Italian renewables developer with 300MW pipeline

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

European solar stakeholders welcome REPowerEU strategy but call for immediate action

News

KGAL acquires majority stake in Italian renewables developer with 300MW pipeline

News

Defensive action against cyberattacks in energy sector is lagging, DNV says

News

US House representatives join chorus of opposition to solar AD/CVD proceedings

News

iSun cuts guidance as module procurement struggles cause project delays

News

Module supply to the PV industry in 2022: factors driving changes across manufacturing and supply chains

Featured Articles, Features

EU solar plan sets 2030 target at 740GWdc as rooftop PV mandates, permitting plans are unveiled

News

JA Solar unveils DeepBlue 4.0 X module, commits to 15GW manufacturing capacity expansion

News

Renewables curtailment ‘will help to bridge the gap’ in producing green hydrogen

News

UN sets out five actions to jumpstart renewable energy transition

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Another acquisition is imminent for KGAL in Southern Europe after acquiring GP Joule in January and now Baltex Progetti. Image: GP Joule.

German asset manager KGAL Investment Management has acquired a majority stake in Italian renewables developer Baltex Progetti through its fund KGAL ESPF 5.

With a current pipeline of 300MW of solar and wind projects, both companies will complete and operate completed plants as an independent power producer (IPP), with further growth expected.

The solar projects are located in the Italian regions of Sardinia and Sicily and the first power plants are scheduled to be energised in 2026.

Another acquisition in Southern Europe is imminent for KGAL ESPF 5, the company said, after completing its fourth transaction since December 2021, with further investments also planned throughout Europe.

Michael Ebner, managing director and head of sustainable infrastructure at KGAL, said: “For KGAL ESPF 5, holding a majority stake has the major advantage of securing access to a broadly diversified, promising project pipeline in the highly competitive renewables market via just one transaction.”

Earlier this year, KGAL acquired a 50% stake in renewables developer GP Joule Projects and both companies were, at the time, eyeing to expand its business in Europe and particularly in Germany.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
acquisition, baltex progetti, italy, italy solar, kgal, renewables, stake acquisition

Read Next

Solar expected to add 190GW of capacity this year before new energy policies taken into account – IEA

May 16, 2022
The world added record amounts of renewable energy last year with 295GW of capacity deployed, up 6% year-on-year, despite supply chain constraints, project delays and high commodity prices, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), which also expects nearly 320GW to be deployed this year.  

EU planning one-year renewable permits in ‘go-to areas’ as it steps up transition planning

May 10, 2022
The European Commission (EC) intends to speed up the permitting process for renewable energy projects to a maximum of one year, Reuters reported yesterday, referencing a leaked draft document it had seen.

Cero Generation closes financing on 70MW agriPV project in Italy

May 10, 2022
Cero Generation, a solar portfolio company of Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG), has closed financing on its first corporate power purchase agreement (PPA)-enabled agrivoltaic project in Italy.

Shell to acquire Sprng Energy renewables platform for US$1.55bn

May 2, 2022
Private equity firm Actis has agreed to sell its Sprng Energy renewables platform to energy major Shell for US$1.55 billion.

KKR reaches agreement to acquire French renewables developer Albioma

May 2, 2022
Investment firm KKR has reached an agreement to acquire French renewables developer Albioma.

PV Tech Power volume 31 out now: A greener PV, robotic solar construction explained and more

April 27, 2022
The May 2022 edition of our downstream solar journal, PV Tech Power, is now available to download, featuring articles surrounding the decarbonisation of solar manufacturing and deployment.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Eight solar manufacturers picked for further scrutiny in AD/CVD investigation

News

US governors pressure Biden, Raimondo to expedite solar AD/CVD review

News

EU solar plan sets 2030 target at 740GWdc as rooftop PV mandates, permitting plans are unveiled

News

RWE issues new US$2.1 billion bond to chase solar, wind projects

News

Modules becoming more powerful but witness increasing failure rates in ‘year of successes’ for PVEL’s Module Reliability Scorecard

News

iSun cuts guidance as module procurement struggles cause project delays

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2021