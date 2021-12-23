Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Lightsource bp strikes green hydrogen partnership with Portuguese gas utility Dourogás

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Europe

Latest

Lightsource bp strikes green hydrogen partnership with Portuguese gas utility Dourogás

News

Why BBB must be salvaged, with clean energy provisions prioritised

Editors' Blog, Features

TÜV Rheinland assessing potential for PV-powered railways

News

The PV Review, Q2 2021: Supply chain volatility bites, Biden flashes his climate credentials and asset performance concerns grow

Editors' Blog, Features

Chinese firm completes 550MWp solar project at tidal flat area

News

Ib vogt taps trio of institutional investors to accelerate IPP strategy pivot

News

New opportunities for rooftop solar: integrating with other verticals to spur deployment

Editors' Blog, Features

BBB renewables provisions would enable industry to ‘move rapidly’ and should be a ‘national priority’, manufacturers say

News

US’ BLM soliciting for utility-scale solar projects on 90,000 acres of state land

News

PODCAST: Solar’s frenetic 2021 and prospects for supply chain normalisation 2022 reviewed

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The green hydrogen partnership with Dourogás will build on Lightsource bp’s existing interests in Iberia, which span multiple gigawatts of solar PV. Image: Lightsource bp.

Lightsource bp has formed a joint venture with Portuguese gas utility Dourogás to invest in solar and hydrogen infrastructure in Portugal.

Under the terms of the deal, the two energy firms will explore the potential to produce green hydrogen at eight sites, with up to 200MWp of solar projects earmarked to power 130MW of electrolysers.

Lightsource bp is to lead on the solar element of the projects, while Dourogás will develop the electrolysers. Green hydrogen produced at the sites will be injected directly into Portugal’s gas grid.

The first project under the partnership, to be developed at Monforte, a principality near Portugal’s border with Spanish solar hotspot Badajoz, is to receive a €5 million (US$5.6 million) grant from the European Union’s Portugal 2020 fund which will support its early-stage development.

The duo said the partnership could support more than 1,000 direct and indirect jobs at its peak.

Miguel Lobo, country head for Lightsource bp in Portugal, said that when used to generate green hydrogen, solar became an “entire energy transition toolkit”, lauding the technology’s ability to “immediately cut the footprint of industries, heavy transport and heat in ways electricity alone cannot”.

“This partnership is a beacon of the possible. It shows what the energy sector can do not in 2050, or 2030 but right now,” Lobo said.

The creation of the joint venture also follows Lightsource bp’s investment of €900 million (US$1.1 billion) in Portuguese developer INSUN in May of this year. At the time, Lobo said Lightsource bp was closely monitoring future opportunities to invest in technologies such as green hydrogen.

Interest in generating green hydrogen through solar-powered electrolysers has grown over the course of 2021 and stands to be of keen interest heading into 2022 and beyond. While a significant number of prospective projects have emerged in Australia, a number of which have been fast tracked by Australia’s regional governments, European renewables companies such as Acciona Energia, Octopus and Ørsted have all committed to European projects this year.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
Dourogás, europe, finance, green hydrogen, investment, lightsource bp, portugal, utility-scale solar

Read Next

Ib vogt taps trio of institutional investors to accelerate IPP strategy pivot

December 22, 2021
Solar developer ib vogt has secured up to €270 million in financing to help it continue to pivot towards a build-own-operate strategy for a gigawatt-scale portfolio of solar assets.

The PV review, Q1 2021: Vietnam’s solar boom, US looks beyond Trump era, solar shifts to new scale era

December 21, 2021
As 2021 draws to a close, PV Tech is reviewing the year in solar, reflecting on some of the biggest stories and hottest trends of the last 12 months. Today we start in orderly fashion, analysing the headlines from the first three months of the year, as the industry got off to a roaring start.

Magnora increases stake in Swedish solar perovskite start-up Evolar

December 21, 2021
Renewables investor Magnora has increased its ownership in Swedish solar cell technology company Evolar from 40.7% to 50%.

Lightsource bp closes on 130MW Alabama project, will increase state’s solar capacity by 20%

December 21, 2021
Lightsource bp has closed on a US$100 million financing package for the 130MW Black Bear Solar energy project in Montgomery County, Alabama, which once complete will increase the state’s total installed solar capacity by more than 20%, according to Lightsource bp.

ČEZ Group division Elevion targets European solar growth following Belectric deal

December 20, 2021
Elevion, the renewables arm of Czech conglomerate ČEZ Group, is targeting growth within Europe’s PV market after closing the acquisition of Belectric’s European assets.

Koch Industries invests US$150m into tracking company GameChange Solar, pair to explore ‘strategic partnerships’

December 17, 2021
Koch Strategic Platforms (KSP), a subsidiary of Koch Investments Group, has made a US$150 million investment in racking and tracking company GameChange Solar to support its strategic development goals

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

BayWa r.e. lauds ‘innovative price mechanism’ in latest solar virtual PPA

News

The PV review, Q1 2021: Vietnam’s solar boom, US looks beyond Trump era, solar shifts to new scale era

Editors' Blog, Features

BBB renewables provisions would enable industry to ‘move rapidly’ and should be a ‘national priority’, manufacturers say

News

The PV Review, Q2 2021: Supply chain volatility bites, Biden flashes his climate credentials and asset performance concerns grow

Editors' Blog, Features

Chinese firm completes 550MWp solar project at tidal flat area

News

PV Price Watch: Wafer prices continue to tumble as market looks forward to sub-$0.30c/W modules

Editors' Blog, Features

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

New Year Sale—Get 50% off your first year

PV Tech Premium and Photovoltaics International
Subscribe Now