UK’s Octopus pens strategic green hydrogen agreement

Octopus Energy is one of the UK’s largest utilities and owners of renewable assets. Image: Octopus Energy.

Octopus Hydrogen, the green hydrogen arm of UK utility Octopus Energy, has signed a strategic partnership to roll out green hydrogen projects across the UK.

Under the terms of the agreement, Octopus will collaborate with renewables developers Innova Renewables and Novus to design, build and operate green hydrogen production facilities at generation sites owned by Innova.

Innova and Novus have in excess of 4GW of renewables projects under development in the UK and the partnership will tap into that capacity to bring forward electrolysers with capacities of between 2MW and 20MW.

Electrolysers will be directly connected to renewable assets with power sales underpinned by power purchase agreements negotiated by the three parties.

Will Rowe, founder and CEO of Octopus Hydrogen said the partnerships were an “incredibly exciting step forward” allowing them to “develop and establish our decentralised model for green hydrogen production in the UK”.

“We need to see electrification wherever possible, for home heating and domestic cars, but we also need green hydrogen to help decarbonise the hard-to-abate parts of the transport sector.”

