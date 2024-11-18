Massachusetts passes climate bill, includes siting and permitting reform

It aims to promote “clean energy grid, advancing equity and protecting ratepayers,” while introducing changes in the siting and permitting of energy infrastructure. The bill aims to create and collect “comprehensive data” and information related to accelerating the deployment of clean energy projects through siting and permitting, as written in Bill S.2967.

Furthermore, the bill also covers the possibility of building PV canopies in the state. “The department of energy resources shall convene a stakeholder working group to develop recommendations for regulatory and legislative changes that may be necessary to encourage the construction and operation of solar power generating canopies,” as written in the bill.

Several trade associations praised the bill, such as the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA): “The new climate bill will accelerate the buildout of integral solar and energy storage technology in Massachusetts. We thank the Massachusetts legislature for seeing this important piece of legislation through. There is no more important time for the Commonwealth to affirm its commitment to advancing the deployment of affordable, emissions-free energy and battery storage,” said Valessa Souter-Kline, Northeast regional director at SEIA.

Climate policy group Environment America highlighted that the “key clean energy bill” would accelerate the deployment of clean energy across the state. However, it also mentioned that the bill would also define nuclear energy as clean energy. Reese Butcher, associate at Environment Massachusetts Research & Policy Center, said: “This bill promises to help Massachusetts pick up the pace on clean energy. By streamlining siting for renewable energy projects, state lawmakers are positioning Massachusetts to realise its enormous renewable energy potential.”

“Now, more than ever, state-level legislation is crucial in transitioning towards clean energy. We applaud legislators for passing this bill and recognizing that we urgently need to address the climate crisis while also prioritizing equity in the process,” said Elena Weissmann, Northeast Director at energy justice non-profit Vote Solar.

The bill represents the latest in a flurry of climate bills that have been passed in Massachusetts since the beginning of the decade, with a climate bill signed into law in 2022 that supported the growth of renewables projects in the state. Massachusetts aims to run on 40% renewable energy by 2030.

The bill is expected to be reviewed and signed by the Governor of Massachusetts, Maura Healey, later this week.