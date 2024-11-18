Subscribe To Premium
Massachusetts passes climate bill, includes siting and permitting reform

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Aquila Clean Energy connects 210MW of solar PV to Spanish portfolio

Massachusetts passes climate bill, includes siting and permitting reform

Dubai seeks advisory services for 1.6GW/1GW PV/BESS project

Inverter manufacturers facing ‘growing pains’ as industry big picture shifts

End-of-life Egyptian wind farm to be repowered as 3.3GW PV+wind hybrid

Masdar, SOCAR secure EBRD financing on 760MW solar PV in Azerbaijan

Rooftop solar PV provides 107.5% of grid demand in South Australia

Australia reveals AU$125 million investment package for renewables in the Pacific

‘Our long-term vision is solar-plus-storage’, Freyr says, following Trina module manufacturing plant acquisition

DESRI sends notice of termination for module supply agreement with Meyer Burger

Bill S.2967 is expected to be reviewed and signed later this week by Massachusetts’ governor, Maura Healey. Image: Aubrey Odom Mabey via Unsplash.

The US state of Massachusetts has passed a bill that aims to simplify the siting process and permitting for clean energy projects.

Senate Bill 2967, which passed both the House and Senate in Massachusetts, also aims to promote energy storage in a state which has over 5GW of solar PV capacity installed as of the second quarter of 2024.

It aims to promote “clean energy grid, advancing equity and protecting ratepayers,” while introducing changes in the siting and permitting of energy infrastructure. The bill aims to create and collect “comprehensive data” and information related to accelerating the deployment of clean energy projects through siting and permitting, as written in Bill S.2967.

Furthermore, the bill also covers the possibility of building PV canopies in the state. “The department of energy resources shall convene a stakeholder working group to develop recommendations for regulatory and legislative changes that may be necessary to encourage the construction and operation of solar power generating canopies,” as written in the bill.

Several trade associations praised the bill, such as the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA): “The new climate bill will accelerate the buildout of integral solar and energy storage technology in Massachusetts. We thank the Massachusetts legislature for seeing this important piece of legislation through. There is no more important time for the Commonwealth to affirm its commitment to advancing the deployment of affordable, emissions-free energy and battery storage,” said Valessa Souter-Kline, Northeast regional director at SEIA.

Climate policy group Environment America highlighted that the “key clean energy bill” would accelerate the deployment of clean energy across the state. However, it also mentioned that the bill would also define nuclear energy as clean energy. Reese Butcher, associate at Environment Massachusetts Research & Policy Center, said: “This bill promises to help Massachusetts pick up the pace on clean energy. By streamlining siting for renewable energy projects, state lawmakers are positioning Massachusetts to realise its enormous renewable energy potential.”

“Now, more than ever, state-level legislation is crucial in transitioning towards clean energy. We applaud legislators for passing this bill and recognizing that we urgently need to address the climate crisis while also prioritizing equity in the process,” said  Elena Weissmann, Northeast Director at energy justice non-profit Vote Solar.

The bill represents the latest in a flurry of climate bills that have been passed in Massachusetts since the beginning of the decade, with a climate bill signed into law in 2022 that supported the growth of renewables projects in the state. Massachusetts aims to run on 40% renewable energy by 2030.

The bill is expected to be reviewed and signed by the Governor of Massachusetts, Maura Healey, later this week.

