Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Massachusetts governor signs climate bill

By Edith Hancock
Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Latest

Massachusetts governor signs climate bill

News

Solar to defy module price, supply chain headwinds on way to 181GW in 2021: IHS

News

O&G major Galp to begin work on maiden solar project in Portugal

News

First Applied Materials continues to push market dominance in PV module films business

News

DOE launches bid to slash utility-scale solar power prices by 60%

Features

Octopus Energy acquires £3.4bn of assets in bid to become European renewable giant

News

BayWa r.e. profits from renewables ‘megatrend’ to post record financial results

News

US residential installer Vision adding 1,000 jobs as growth rates expected to top 168%

News

China ramps up financial supports for solar companies to accelerate deployment

News

Solar tariff hikes, a domestic manufacturing blitz and a mini deployment boom: What to expect from India’s new BCD

Editors' Blog, Features
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Charlie Baker signed the climate bill last week (26 March). Image: Dominick Reuter/WBUR

Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker signed a state climate bill on Friday that creates benchmarks for the adoption of solar and energy storage technologies.

The bill, An Act Creating a Next Generation Roadmap for Massachusetts Climate Policy, outlines key policies that would require the state to run on 40% renewable energy. In order to achieve this, the bill would raise the standard requirement for state utilities’ renewable energy portfolios by 3% each year between 2025 and 2029, and also demand that utilities secure 2.4GW of wind power from 2025.

Baker signed the Act into law last Friday (26 March) after months of toing and froing between state authorities. It was first put forward in January as part of a wider aim to enable the state to reach a 50% reduction of carbon emissions by 2030, and net-zero carbon by 2050.

Senators advanced the bill in a 39-1 vote 15 March, before House members did the same in a 146-13 vote.

As well as mandating more renewable resources for utilities, the bill relaxes the state’s net metering thresholds for solar PV, enabling businesses to sell wholesale solar power at retail rates, and requires the Department of Energy Resources to ensure “equitable access and energy affordability” in new solar incentive initiatives.

It also clarifies how taxes are assessed on wind, solar and energy storage systems, provides tax breaks for households and small businesses with behind-the-meter systems, and incentivises entities within the Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target (SMART) programme to serve lower income areas.

Baker said the bill “puts us on an ambitious path to achieving a cleaner and more liveable commonwealth, while also creating economic development opportunities”.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
climate bill, massachusetts, massachusetts solar, net metering, smart, us solar, usa solar, utility solar

Read Next

DOE launches bid to slash utility-scale solar power prices by 60%

March 26, 2021
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has earmarked US$128 million to invest in research and development in a bid to bring the cost of utility-scale solar power down by 60% in 10 years.

SunPower confirms Tom Werner departure, names former Amazon exec as successor

March 25, 2021
US solar installer SunPower has confirmed that chief executive Tom Werner is to retire from the company.

US solar generation surges in January

March 25, 2021
Solar plants in the US produced 21.7% more electricity in January this year than they did in 2020, accounting for 2.4% of the country’s entire electricity mix.

Soltage forms partnership to deploy 450MW of distributed solar in US

March 23, 2021
Independent power producer (IPP) Soltage and investment manager Harrison Street have formed a partnership to invest US$250 million in the former’s solar and energy storage project development pipeline.

FERC signals state support for solar projects in PURPA, MOPR rulings

March 19, 2021
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has announced key decisions this week providing clarity and to solar developers within the US, and signalling state support further down the line.

US ROUND-UP: Massachusetts Climate Bill, Invenergy’s 250MW project in Indiana, Apple-backed solar plant comes online

March 19, 2021
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, including updates from Invenergy, SunPower and the Massachusetts House of Representatives.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

China ramps up financial supports for solar companies to accelerate deployment

News

Competitive analysis of major US residential installers in 2020

Editors' Blog

Green hydrogen must happen at a scale ‘larger than ever done before’

Features

Construction starts on Australia’s ‘largest’ hybrid solar and battery energy storage system

News

GCL-Poly warns of massive net loss for 2020

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021
11:00 AM CET

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 PM CET

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021
Get 50% off!
Subscribe before 1st of April 2021!
View Offer
Hide Offer