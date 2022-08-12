Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Massachusetts governor signs climate bill with support for solar, clean energy mandates

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Latest

Massachusetts governor signs climate bill with support for solar, clean energy mandates

News

ACWA Power posts strong H1 results as it continues its renewables expansion

News

US DOE launches US$675 million critical minerals R&D programme, calls for public input on direction

News

Energiequelle enters Polish market for 1GW wind, solar

News

EDF’s 457MW solar-plus-storage project in California comes online

News

More than a third of Indian Discoms downgraded in latest assessment as sector debts tops US$13 billion

News

How UK solar can become a 40GW+ market by 2030

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Long Reads

Ford Motors signs 650MW PPA with DTE Energy in the US’ ‘largest renewable energy purchase ever’

News

Array Technologies ‘on the path to restoring historical margins’ as it rebounds from 2021

News

Canadian Solar plans US$9 billion polysilicon, cell and module factory in China

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The bill will help promote the use of agricultural land to host renewable projects. Image: Aubrey Odom Mabey via Unsplash.

Massachusetts’ Republican governor Charlie Baker has signed a significant climate bill that will bolster the growth of renewables project in the state and put limits of fossil fuel use.

Signed on Thursday, the bill was first approved by the state legislature on 31 July before being signed by the governor. It comes just before the US House of Representatives is expected to pass the US’ landmark climate package – the Inflation Reduction Act – with major implications for the energy industry in the US.

The programme contains incentives for ground-mounted solar PV installations which are “pollinator-friendly” as well as offer rebates that would reduce the cost to comply with such environmental requisites. It also supports the creation of a commission to investigate and make recommendations that remove barriers for the growth of agrivoltaic projects in Massachusetts.

It also allows up to 10 municipalities to require new buildings to use clean power over fossil fuels, should they wish to pursue that strategy.

The bill will see residential solar owners compensated for up to 25kW of power, up from the current 10kW, while it will also scraps the rule that only allowed for a single solar installation within one household to qualify for net metering.

Moreover, the bill increases the rebate for buying and renting low carbon vehicles, such as EVs, to US$3,500 and offers an extra US$1,000 incentive for car owners who trade in their petrol-run cars. It also demands that all new vehicle sales be zero emission starting by 2035.

With the signature of the bill, it will fast-forward the necessary upgrades for the grid in order to sustain the growth of renewable energy as well as promote the use of energy storage, in various forms, to avoid curtailments.

Ben Hellerstein, state director for Environment Massachusetts, said the bill was a “bid deal” and added: “It will accelerate our transition to renewable sources of electricity like wind and solar. And it will allow up to 10 cities and towns to require new buildings to include clean, all-electric heating and appliances, paving the way to safer, healthier homes and businesses for all of us.”

A fifth of all electricity consumption comes from solar power in Massachusetts, with almost 4GW of installed capacity as of Q1 2022, according to data from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

After signing the bill, governor Baker tweeted: “Addressing climate change requires bold, urgent action. I am proud to have supported the Commonwealth’s leadership on these critical issues to preserve our climate and our communities for future generations.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
agrivoltaics, charlie baker, climate bill, energy storage, massachusetts, us solar

Read Next

EDF’s 457MW solar-plus-storage project in California comes online

August 11, 2022
EDF Renewable Energy has reached full power operation of its 457MW ‘Palen Solar Project’ located on public lands in the south of California.

Ford Motors signs 650MW PPA with DTE Energy in the US’ ‘largest renewable energy purchase ever’

August 11, 2022
Michigan utility DTE Energy has signed an agreement with automaker Ford to supply 650MW of solar PV in Michigan.

Borrego signs first utility-scale PV O&M contracts

August 10, 2022
US O&M provider Borrego has signed its first two utility-scale PV O&M contracts since finalising the sale of its development business unit.

Leeward breaks ground on 196MW Ohio PV plant using First Solar thin-film tech

August 9, 2022
Renewables developer and operator Leeward Renewable Energy (LRE) has started the construction of a 196MW solar PV plant in London, Ohio.

Brookfield Renewable invested US$3 billion in growth initiatives in Q2 alone

August 8, 2022
Renewables owner and operator Brookfield Renewable has recorded a strong second quarter and has deployed more than US$3 billion.

Chile awards 777GWh of renewables to two developers, 14.8% of total auctioned

August 8, 2022
Despite an initial selection of 15 bidders, Chile’s latest power auction awarded only two companies contracts, with 777GWh of solar PV co-located with energy storage and wind secured.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Canadian Solar plans US$9 billion polysilicon, cell and module factory in China

News

US DOE launches US$675 million critical minerals R&D programme, calls for public input on direction

News

Energiequelle enters Polish market for 1GW wind, solar

News

Origami’s steel solar panel frame surpasses aluminium in independent testing

News

Inflation Reduction Act passes US Senate, vote in House of Representatives expected this week

News

Iberdrola commissions Europe’s largest solar plant at 590MW, plans US$15bn renewables investment by 2025

News

Upcoming Events

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 7, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022