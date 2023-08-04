News

Matrix Renewables acquires 261MWdc solar PV plant in Idaho

By Simon Yuen
Construction of the project will begin in Q3 2023. Image: Unsplash

Spanish developer Matrix Renewables has acquired a controlling interest in the 261 MWdc/200 MWac Pleasant Valley Solar Project from US renewables developer rPlus Energies.

Located in Idaho, the project will begin construction in Q3 2023. A power purchase agreement (PPA) was signed between Silicon Valley giant Meta and Idaho Power, which allows Meta to access renewables to support its local operations. The project will deliver energy to the Idaho Power system and contribute to Meta’s goal to support its entire operations with renewable energy. Output from the project will also go into the same grid that supports Meta’s new data centre in Kuna, Idaho.

“This project represents a significant investment in the region’s energy independence and continued economic development. (We are) proud to partner with Matrix Renewables on this impactful project for Idaho and its growing renewable energy infrastructure,” said Luigi Resta, president and CEO of rPlus.

“We are very pleased with the acquisition of the Pleasant Valley Solar Project and look forward to begin construction and finalise project financing over the coming months,” said Cindy Tindell, managing director and head of US for Matrix Renewables.

Meta is one of the biggest corporate renewable power offtakers in the US, with over 1GW of PPA deals in place with Apex Clean Energy and over 700MW with Silicon Ranch as well as this deal with rPlus. Fellow data collection companies Google and Amazon are also in the top 5 US corporate clean power purchasers.

