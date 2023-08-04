Matrix Renewables acquires 261MWdc solar PV plant in Idaho

“This project represents a significant investment in the region’s energy independence and continued economic development. (We are) proud to partner with Matrix Renewables on this impactful project for Idaho and its growing renewable energy infrastructure,” said Luigi Resta, president and CEO of rPlus.

“We are very pleased with the acquisition of the Pleasant Valley Solar Project and look forward to begin construction and finalise project financing over the coming months,” said Cindy Tindell, managing director and head of US for Matrix Renewables.

Meta is one of the biggest corporate renewable power offtakers in the US, with over 1GW of PPA deals in place with Apex Clean Energy and over 700MW with Silicon Ranch as well as this deal with rPlus. Fellow data collection companies Google and Amazon are also in the top 5 US corporate clean power purchasers.