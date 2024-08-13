Subscribe To Premium
MCE and GSCE begin first phase of 20GW solar-plus-storage plan in California

By Cameron Murray
Power Plants, Storage
Americas

MCE and GSCE begin first phase of 20GW solar-plus-storage plan in California

Golden State Clean Energy's Westlands solar project.
MCE and GSCE will work on a solar and storage project as part of the Valley Clean Infrastructure Plan. Image: Golden State Clean Energy.

California community choice aggregator MCE and developer Golden State Clean Energy (GSCE) have partnered to work on a solar-plus-storage project in California, the first in a plan to install up 20GW of solar and 20GW of energy storage.

MCE and GSCE will work on a solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) project as part of a development programme known as the Valley Clean Infrastructure Plan.

The Valley Clean Infrastructure Plan aims to repurpose up to 130,000 acres of drainage-impaired or water-challenged lands in the Westlands Water District in Fresno County. The District is the largest agricultural water district in the US at 614,000 acres, or 2,400 square kilometres, and serves the agricultural sector.

At full buildout, the plan would include up to 20GW of solar and 20GW of energy storage, which, if achieved, would cover one-sixth of California’s electricity requirements in 2035, MCE said.

In the nearer term, MCE and GCSE have entered a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for 200-400MW of solar and BESS.

Read the full version of this story on our sister site, Energy-Storage.news.

americas, california, golden state clean energy, mce, solar-plus-storage, us, valley clean infrastructure plan

