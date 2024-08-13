MCE and GSCE begin first phase of 20GW solar-plus-storage plan in California

The Valley Clean Infrastructure Plan aims to repurpose up to 130,000 acres of drainage-impaired or water-challenged lands in the Westlands Water District in Fresno County. The District is the largest agricultural water district in the US at 614,000 acres, or 2,400 square kilometres, and serves the agricultural sector.

At full buildout, the plan would include up to 20GW of solar and 20GW of energy storage, which, if achieved, would cover one-sixth of California’s electricity requirements in 2035, MCE said.

In the nearer term, MCE and GCSE have entered a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for 200-400MW of solar and BESS.

