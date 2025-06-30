Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Heliene completes sale of production tax credits as ‘vote-a-rama’ begins

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal

Latest

The solar market needs new industry standards to support technological innovation

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Heliene completes sale of production tax credits as ‘vote-a-rama’ begins

News

Plenitude starts operations at first block of 330MW Spanish solar project

News

US clean energy industries hold breath as Senate ‘vote-a-rama’ due on reconciliation bill

News

Spain launches €100 million renewables recycling aid programme

News

Clearway Energy secures over US$1 billion in credit facilities

News

Tindo Solar inks 30MW solar module supply deal for Australia’s first ‘net zero pipeline’

News

Premier Energies commissions 1.2GW TOPCon solar cell line

News

UK government will not sign CfD for 11.5GW Xlinks Morocco-UK interconnector

News

Nexwell Power signs second 109MW PPA with unnamed US tech firm

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
heliene manufacturing minnesota
This is the second tax credit transfer deal Heliene has completed since September. Image: Heliene

North American solar manufacturer Heliene has completed the sale of Section 45X Advanced Manufacturing Production Tax Credits in association with Minnesota-based U.S. Bank.

The company is eligible for the tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) for its three module manufacturing plants in Minnesota, which have a combined capacity of 1.3GW. Heliene began commercial operation at its most recent manufacturing plant earlier this month.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“We’re very proud to have worked with U.S. Bank on our second 45X tax credit transfer deal,” said Heliene CEO Martin Pochtaruk. “In monetising these additional tax credits, we can maintain our commitment to building a stronger, domestic solar supply chain and grow our Minnesota workforce to meet the target of American energy dominance.”

While the company did not disclose the value of the tax credits sold, it noted that it builds on an earlier sale for US$50 million in tax credits, completed last September. Heliene has already announced ambitious plans to scale up its US-based manufacturing plants, with plans to build a 1GW cell production facility in the US, and tax credit transfer deals could be a key financing mechanism for realising these ambitions.

According to a report from Crux, 2024 was a record-breaking year for tax credit transfers in the US, with nearly US$30 billion worth of tax credits bought and sold, more than triple the value traded in 2023. Average deal size also increased, increasing by one cent year-on-year for Production Tax Credit deals, and 0.5 cents year-on-year for Investment Tax Credit deals.

‘Vote-a-rama’ over US tax reconciliation bill to begin

Despite the value of tax credit transfers to the US clean energy sector, the Republican party has sought to curb tax credits with the advancement of the “One Big, Beautiful Bill” through the US government. A so-called “vote-a-rama” on the tax reconciliation bill is expected to begin in the Senate today, after a full draft was published from the Senate over the weekend. A previous draft was described as a “stake in the heart” of US solar manufacturing by Democrat senator Ron Wyden.

The IRA’s tax credits, and the ability to transfer them, has been a key part of the recent US manufacturing Renaissance, which saw US annual module manufacturing capacity exceed 50GW in February this year. Federal support for new US manufacturing facilities has been thought essential to making such projects financially viable, particularly compared with the prospect of buying low-cost modules from overseas manufacturers such as China.

However, there remains some optimism that tax credits will be protected in the coming weeks. Today, US-based manufacturer T1 Energy said that it is optimistic tax credits will be protected, and that it “values the ongoing support in the current draft of the budget bill under consideration in the US Senate for the 45X Production Tax Credit, which encourages domestic production of solar modules and component pieces”.

“Solar energy strengthens our electric grids and lowers electricity prices for Americans and American businesses,” said T1 chairman of the board and CEO Daniel Barcelo. “Solar is not a problem. It’s an answer. And it needs to be made in America.”

The company secured a tax abatement package to support its construction of a 5GW cell manufacturing facility in Texas earlier this month, after it rebranded from Freyr Battery and shifted its focus to the US solar sector.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
45x, americas, canada, heliene, Inflation Reduction Act, policy, production tax credit, reconciliation bill, tax credits, us

Read Next

Abigail Ross Hopper.

US clean energy industries hold breath as Senate ‘vote-a-rama’ due on reconciliation bill

June 30, 2025
Voting on the US tax reconciliation bill is expected to begin in the Senate today, following a draft published on Friday that hit clean energy tax credits hard.
The corporate credit facilities include a US$400 million revolving credit facility and a US$350 million letter of credit facility. Image: Clearway Energy Group.

Clearway Energy secures over US$1 billion in credit facilities

June 30, 2025
US clean energy developer Clearway Energy Group has received corporate credit facilities over US$1 billion.
Akuo signed a 15-year VPPA with Sasol for its first US solar project, Invenergy secured four deals Meta, and RWE commissioned its first Kentucky solar farm. Image: Akuo.

US ROUND-UP: Akuo’s first solar VPPA, Invenergy-Meta 791MW deals and RWE’s Kentucky solar launch

June 26, 2025
A round-up of news from the US solar sector this week, including Akuo, Meta and RWE.
REC_production_plant_Moses_Lake_02

REC Silicon shareholders order investigation into Hanwha, Moses Lake closure

June 26, 2025
A group of minority shareholders in Norwegian silicon firm REC Silicon has triggered an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the closure of the company’s US polysilicon production site.
Adapture Renewables' BT Cooke project in Texas.

Adapture, Meta sign EAPAs for 360MW Texas solar portfolio

June 26, 2025
Adapture Renewables and Meta have signed two EAPAs that will see the latter acquire power from a 360MW Texas solar portfolio.
A First Solar manufacturing facility.

First Solar sells US$311.8 million in 45X manufacturing tax credits

June 25, 2025
First Solar has sold US$311.8 million in tax credits to “a leading financial institution” under the rules set out in the IRA.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Engie to include recycling agreement for 375MW Midwest solar PPAs

News

GameChange Solar to ship 715MW trackers to ‘challenging environments’ across LATAM

News

Premier Energies commissions 1.2GW TOPCon solar cell line

News

Tindo Solar inks 30MW solar module supply deal for Australia’s first ‘net zero pipeline’

News

US clean energy industries hold breath as Senate ‘vote-a-rama’ due on reconciliation bill

News

Plenitude starts operations at first block of 330MW Spanish solar project

News

Upcoming Events

Transmission planning 101 for project developers

Upcoming Webinars
June 30, 2025
10am PST / 6pm BST

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025 (ASEW)

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
July 2, 2025
Bangkok, Thailand

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.