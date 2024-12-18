Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Neoen secures AU$1.4 billion to develop Australian renewables portfolio

By George Heynes
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Neoen secures AU$1.4 billion to develop Australian renewables portfolio

News

How to deliver sustainable and scalable mini-grids across Sub-Saharan Africa

Features, Interviews

NorSun closes ingot and wafer manufacturing plant in Norway to focus on US

News

Grenergy sells first three phases of Oasis de Atacama project, secures financing for phase three

News

NexWafe claims ‘transformative’ wafer production tech could compete with China

News

Alliant Energy completes construction at 200MW Iowa solar portfolio

News

Nexamp in partnership with Walmart, inks domestic module deal with Silfab

News

DESRI and Meta sign PPA for 400MW of solar capacity

News

EC approves Italy’s €9.7 billion renewables aid scheme

News

EU adds 66GW of solar PV in 2024 as residential market slumps

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A solar PV module array in Australia deployed in a Neoen-managed project.
The funding will also support a range of exisiting renewabl eenergy generation projects, such as its 28MW Dubbo plant in New South Wales. Image: Neoen Solar

French independent power producer (IPP) Neoen has secured AU$1.4 billion (US$890 million) in capital to fuel new solar PV, wind and energy storage projects in Australia.

The financing was provided by international banks KfW IPEX-Bank, Mizuho, MUFG, SMBC, Societe Generale, Bank of China, The Hong Kong & Shanghai Banking Corporation, ING, ANZ, Westpac, and Australia’s Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC).

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Neoen, which is set to be acquired by Canadian asset manager Brookfield, confirmed today (18 December) that the capital raise would support its existing 66MW Parkes, 36MW Griffith and 28MW Dubbo solar PV plants in New South Wales, alongside the 157MW Kaban Green Power Hub in Queensland, comprising wind generation. It will also be distributed across Australia to develop an additional 1.3GW of renewable energy generation and energy storage capacity.

Although not all projects were named, the CEFC stated that its AU$100 million would be allocated to the 341MW/1,363MWh Collie Battery Stage 2 in Western Australia, the 270MW/540MWh Western Downs Battery Stage 1 in Queensland, and the 440MW Culcairn solar PV plant in New South Wales. It is worth noting that the Culcairn solar PV plant has the option to add a 100MW battery energy storage system (BESS) at a later date.

Neoen Australia’s CEO Jean-Christophe Cheylus believes the financing underlines the “unique depth of Neoen’s Australia portfolio”.

“It serves to strengthen our owner operator business model and provides us with a solid foundation for future growth,” Cheylus added.

To read the full article, please visit Energy-Storage.news.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
brookfield, energy storage, finance, neoen, pv modules, pv power plants, solar, solar pv

Read Next

A mini-grid in Nigeria.
Premium

How to deliver sustainable and scalable mini-grids across Sub-Saharan Africa

December 18, 2024
Mini-grids are expected to play a crucial role in achieving complete electrification in Sub-Saharan Africa.
NexWafe-day-327609_edit

NexWafe claims ‘transformative’ wafer production tech could compete with China

December 18, 2024
The company uses direct “gas-to-wafer” epitaxial technology to produce its solar wafers which achieved 24.4% efficiency on HJT cells.
Community solar project located in Kingston, Illinois

Nexamp in partnership with Walmart, inks domestic module deal with Silfab

December 18, 2024
The sites are expected to generate over 120MW of solar power, Nexamp said, across the states of Maine, Massachusetts, New York, Illinois and Minnesota.
Image: ESMC

ESMC outlines recommendations to support Europe’s solar manufacturing

December 17, 2024
A paper published by the ESMC Working Group praises the NZIA but says there are gaps which need to be filled.
Image: DT Infrastructure.

DT Infrastructure to deliver 450MW solar-plus-storage plant in Australia

December 17, 2024
Construction company DT Infrastructure (DTI) has secured a contract to deliver Lightsource bp’s 450MW Goulburn River solar PV plant in New South Wales, Australia.
PV-Tech-Power-41_Front-Cover-proof-2

Commercialising perovskite PV, rethinking yield forecasts and the cutthroat BESS supply chain – PV Tech Power 41 out now

December 16, 2024
PV Tech Power 41 is out now and tackles the “hope and hype” of perovskite PV, a technology inching ever closer to commercialisation.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

EU adds 66GW of solar PV in 2024 as residential market slumps

News

NorSun closes ingot and wafer manufacturing plant in Norway to focus on US

News

Neoen secures AU$1.4 billion to develop Australian renewables portfolio

News

NexWafe claims ‘transformative’ wafer production tech could compete with China

News

Nexamp in partnership with Walmart, inks domestic module deal with Silfab

News

DESRI and Meta sign PPA for 400MW of solar capacity

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit West Coast Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 26, 2025
Seattle, USA

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany

Energy Storage Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
March 18, 2025
Texas, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.