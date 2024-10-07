New Mexico increases community solar programme by 300MW

These allocations will be reviewed by the state’s commission to accommodate the 300MW capacity increase. The original programme was signed into law in April 2021 by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

According to the NMPRC, raising the cap by 300MW will allow New Mexico to meet the need for additional renewable energy, while mitigating inequities in access to renewable energy.

Kevin Cray, Mountain West Senior Director at the Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA), said: “CCSA and its community solar champions in New Mexico are thrilled with the PRC’s decision to approve this additional capacity. With this expansion, New Mexico is now in an even better position to provide more residents with access to clean, local, renewable energy and capture additional federal incentives enabled under the IRA.

“This decision not only strengthens New Mexico’s energy grid but also creates a more equitable system, giving more communities the opportunity to embrace clean energy while saving on their electricity bills.”

Corporate interest in community solar

Although not at the forefront of installed solar PV capacity, the 300MW increase in the community solar programme will allow for the country to increase its capacity which sits at nearly 3GW as of the end of the second quarter of 2024. According to trade association the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), the southern state ranks 12th in growth projection in the next five years, with 5.5GW of estimated PV capacity additions.

Interest in community solar is ever-growing and has seen an “insatiable” appetite from corporate demand as told by several people PV Tech spoke to last month during the RE+ event in Anaheim, California.

An appetite that is expected to lead the segment to nearly double its installed capacity in the coming years with more than 7.3GW of new community solar capacity added by 2029. Yearly community solar PV additions have been over 1GW since 2021 and are expected to continue to increase in the coming years, with a peak of 1.4GW in 2026, as shown in the chart below.