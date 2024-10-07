Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

New Mexico increases community solar programme by 300MW

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Latest

Alpex Solar to build 1.6GW solar cell plant in India

News

US DOE invests US$1.5 billion in new transmission, releases NREL transmission study findings

News

New Mexico increases community solar programme by 300MW

News

Koala habitat shrinks green-lit 350MW solar-plus-storage site in Queensland

News

Evecon, Mirova power 77MW solar PV plant in Estonia, Baltics’ ‘largest’

News

Xcel Energy advances 2024 Resource Plan to add 3.6GW new renewables

News

Runergy commissions 2GW Alabama module production plant

News

Trina Solar files patent infringement with US ITC

News

New US cell capacity would be ‘pivotal moment’ in PV landscape – Finlay Colville

News

As US imposes new tariffs on Chinese solar cells, concerns over China’s WTO challenge to IRA downplayed

Features, Interviews
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The increased capacity will more than double the community solar programme in New Mexico and bring the total to 500MW. Credit: Ethan Wright-Magoon via Unsplash.

The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (NMPRC) has approved a 300MW capacity increase in the US state’s community solar programme.

The increased cap will go into effect on 1 November, more than doubling the current capacity approved in the Community Solar Act. The original capacity aimed to add 200MW of community solar in the US state of New Mexico, across three utilities: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) with 125 MW; Southwestern Public Service Company (SPS) with 45 MW; and El Paso Electric Company (EPE) with 30 MW.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

These allocations will be reviewed by the state’s commission to accommodate the 300MW capacity increase. The original programme was signed into law in April 2021 by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

According to the NMPRC, raising the cap by 300MW will allow New Mexico to meet the need for additional renewable energy, while mitigating inequities in access to renewable energy.

Kevin Cray, Mountain West Senior Director at the Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA), said: “CCSA and its community solar champions in New Mexico are thrilled with the PRC’s decision to approve this additional capacity. With this expansion, New Mexico is now in an even better position to provide more residents with access to clean, local, renewable energy and capture additional federal incentives enabled under the IRA.

“This decision not only strengthens New Mexico’s energy grid but also creates a more equitable system, giving more communities the opportunity to embrace clean energy while saving on their electricity bills.”

Corporate interest in community solar

Although not at the forefront of installed solar PV capacity, the 300MW increase in the community solar programme will allow for the country to increase its capacity which sits at nearly 3GW as of the end of the second quarter of 2024. According to trade association the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), the southern state ranks 12th in growth projection in the next five years, with 5.5GW of estimated PV capacity additions.

Interest in community solar is ever-growing and has seen an “insatiable” appetite from corporate demand as told by several people PV Tech spoke to last month during the RE+ event in Anaheim, California.

An appetite that is expected to lead the segment to nearly double its installed capacity in the coming years with more than 7.3GW of new community solar capacity added by 2029. Yearly community solar PV additions have been over 1GW since 2021 and are expected to continue to increase in the coming years, with a peak of 1.4GW in 2026, as shown in the chart below.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

24 October 2024
4pm BST
FREE WEBINAR - Recent changes in legislation around the world have spurred a new wave of factory building globally with new factories in the U.S., Europe and Southeast Asia. Increased ESG requirements in Europe mean that module buyers are applying new criteria to their module selection process and will be considering PV modules from new suppliers and manufacturers located outside of China. This creates new challenges for testing and inspection of PV Modules as they consider new module suppliers and update their due diligence processes.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
coalition for community solar access, community solar, new mexico, policy and legislation, us

Read Next

Image: Shutterstock

US DOE invests US$1.5 billion in new transmission, releases NREL transmission study findings

October 7, 2024
The new projects will support new capacity in Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Oklahoma and New Mexico as well Maine.
Xcel's Sherco Solar plant will now have a total capacity of 710MW. Image: Xcel

Xcel Energy advances 2024 Resource Plan to add 3.6GW new renewables

October 4, 2024
Xcel Energy has reached an agreement on its 2024 Resource Plan which it says will reduce its carbon emissions by 80%.
Runergy employees with the first solar panel produced at the Alabama plant, US

Runergy commissions 2GW Alabama module production plant

October 4, 2024
Chinese solar PV manufacturer Runergy has started production of n-type modules at its 2GW annual nameplate capacity plant in Alabama, US.
PV CellTech USA is the first in the conference series dedicated to US manufacturing. Image: PV Tech

New US cell capacity would be ‘pivotal moment’ in PV landscape – Finlay Colville

October 4, 2024
“The required investment and technical know-how [for establishing cell capacity] is significantly more complex and substantial [than modules]”, Colville said.
World Trade Organization
Premium

As US imposes new tariffs on Chinese solar cells, concerns over China’s WTO challenge to IRA downplayed

October 4, 2024
A prominent US renewable energy lawyer has told PV Tech Premium that a Chinese challenge to the Inflation Reduction Act through the World Trade Organization should not be a cause for alarm.
National Grid Renewables' Yellowbud solar project in Ohio.

US ROUND-UP: Sabanci, Origis and Recurrent secure finance, National Grid Renewables and Microsoft sign PPA

October 3, 2024
Sabanci, Origis, Recurrent and National Grid Renewables have all made headway at a number of projects in the US this week.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Evecon, Mirova power 77MW solar PV plant in Estonia, Baltics’ ‘largest’

News

As US imposes new tariffs on Chinese solar cells, concerns over China’s WTO challenge to IRA downplayed

Features, Interviews

Koala habitat shrinks green-lit 350MW solar-plus-storage site in Queensland

News

Trina Solar files patent infringement with US ITC

News

Who are the winners and losers from the latest AD/CVD ruling?

Editors' Blog, Features

Australia: Origin withdraws from hydrogen race to focus on renewable energy and energy storage

News

Upcoming Events

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 22, 2024
New York, USA

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

Upcoming Webinars
October 24, 2024
4pm BST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.