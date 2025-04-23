Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Enphase expects minimal impact on microinverters from Trump’s tariffs

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

Germany awards 2.6GW capacity in oversubscribed ground-mount PV auction

News

PV Price Watch: polysilicon prices decline again as market turns pessimistic about H2 demand outlook

News

Becquerel, Holosolis and Oxford PV experts to speak at Solar Media’s Intersolar Europe panel

News

Why was China’s historic 51GW PV module tender terminated?

Features, Editors' Blog

Enphase expects minimal impact on microinverters from Trump’s tariffs

News

Limes sells 287MW Italian renewables portflio

News

Shanghai Electric and Masdar to build 2GW Sadawi solar project in Saudi Arabia

News

3.5GW of renewables and energy storage awarded right to connect to New South Wales REZ

News

Is PV woke and other reflections on the PV industry

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Toyo begins production at 2GW solar cell plant in Ethiopia

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The microinverter manufacturer produced 1.21 million microinverters in the US in Q1 2025. Image: Enphase Energy

The recent tariffs on Chinese products, along with the now paused global tariffs from other countries, are expected to have a minimal impact on US-based microinverter manufacturer Enphase Energy.

According to Badri Kothandaraman, president and CEO of Enphase, microinverters and accessories from the company are expected to have a minimal impact from these recent tariffs due to the diversification of the company’s supply chain.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

However, regarding the batteries, Kothandaraman said: “Our batteries will be more impacted as we currently source battery cell packs from China. These tariffs are expected to reduce our gross margin by approximately 2% in Q2 of 2025. The effect of the tariffs is limited in Q2 due to us having pre-tariff inventory.”

Regarding its IQ Battery 10C, he added that the company has already identified “tangible sourcing options” outside of China. According to Kothandaraman, the company expects to fully offset the impact of the tariffs starting in Q2 2026.

During the first quarter of 2025, the company shipped nearly 1.53 million microinverters, of which 1.21 million were manufactured in the US. Total microinverter shipments represent 688.5MWdc, a quarterly decrease from the 878MW shipped in Q4 2024, while its IQ Batteries shipments reached 170.1MWh, of which 44.1MWh were manufactured in the US.

‘Encouraging signs’ in the US

The US remains the company’s main revenue market, representing 74% of its revenues in the first quarter of 2025. US revenues increased from US$150 million in Q1 2024 to US$263.2 million in Q1 2025, however the revenues are down on a quarterly basis from the US$302 million registered in Q4 2024. The quarterly decline is due to seasonality and softening in customer demand, the company said, which was partially offset by safe harbour revenue of US$54 million.

“The US solar market remains under pressure from high interest rates and many installers, lease providers and distributors are navigating through a tough environment.

“That said, there are some encouraging signs. In California, installers are growing more confident selling NEM 3.0 systems, supported by strong battery attach rates,” said Kothandaraman.

On the other hand, international revenue was down on a yearly basis from US$113.3 million in Q1 2024 to US$92.9 million in Q1 2025, but is up from US$80.7 million in Q4 2024. This quarterly revenue increase was due to the company’s shipment of its FlexPhase battery in Germany.

Regarding the European market, Kothandaraman said that it continues to shift from standalone solar to solar-plus-battery solutions, “which help avoid export penalties and enable participation in retail energy markets.”

Outside of these two regions, Enphase has seen the sale of its IQ8P microinverters grow in India and is shipping batteries to the region; in Brazil, the sale of the IQ8P microinverters is expected to keep growing due to new fire safety recommendations such as rapid shutdown.

Looking to the second quarter of 2025, Enphase expects revenues between US$340-380 million and net IRA benefits of US$30-33 million based on shipping around one million microinverters manufactured in the US. Shipments for its IQ Batteries are expected to be between 160-180MWh in Q2 2025.

Earnings call commentary was sourced from Seeking Alpha.

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

21 May 2025
London, UK
The Renewables Procurement & Revenues Summit serves as the European platform for connecting renewable energy suppliers to the future of energy demand. This includes bringing together a community of European off-takers, renewable generators, utilities, asset owners, and financiers. The challenges ahead are complex, but through collaboration, innovation, and a shared vision, we can navigate uncertainties and forge a sustainable energy future. Let us harness our collective knowledge to advance the renewable energy agenda.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
domestic manufacturing, enphase, enphase energy, europe, financial results, microinverters, quarterly results, tariffs, us

Read Next

Aerial view of a solar PV plant from Uniper

Germany awards 2.6GW capacity in oversubscribed ground-mount PV auction

April 23, 2025
Germany’s latest public auction for ground-mounted solar PV capacity ended “significantly oversubscribed”, according to the German electricity regulator, the Bundesnetzagentur.
PV Price Watch 4
Premium

PV Price Watch: polysilicon prices decline again as market turns pessimistic about H2 demand outlook

April 23, 2025
The latest polysilicon pricing report from the Silicon Industry Branch reveals a lukewarm spot market with modest price drops.
Intersolar Europe 2024.

Becquerel, Holosolis and Oxford PV experts to speak at Solar Media’s Intersolar Europe panel

April 23, 2025
Solar Media will host a panel discussion on European manufacturing at this year’s Intersolar Europe event, at the company’s stand on 7 May.
Image: Unsplash

Limes sells 287MW Italian renewables portflio

April 23, 2025
Italian renewable energy developer Limes has sold a 287MW portfolio of solar PV and wind power projects to an unnamed “international independent power producer (IPP)”.
Europe’s largest PV power plant seen from the EU’s Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite.
Premium

Is PV woke and other reflections on the PV industry

April 22, 2025
Solar’s rapid expansion has attracted the attention of those opposed to its ongoing success, writes Becquerel Institute CEO Gaëtan Masson.
US_module_price_trade_trump_tariffs_flickr_Luke_Price

US DOC issues steep AD/CVD tariffs on Southeast Asian solar cells

April 22, 2025
The US Department of Commerce has issued anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs on solar cell imports from Southeast Asia.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US DOC issues steep AD/CVD tariffs on Southeast Asian solar cells

News

250MW solar-plus-storage site in Tasmania added to Australia’s EPBC Act

News

Excelsior closes US$1 billion US renewables equity fund

News

Toyo begins production at 2GW solar cell plant in Ethiopia

News

University of Queensland claims world-record efficiency for THP solar cell

News

3.5GW of renewables and energy storage awarded right to connect to New South Wales REZ

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Summit Brasil Nordeste 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
April 23, 2025
Fortaleza, Brazil

Large Scale Solar USA 2025

Solar Media Events
April 29, 2025
Dallas, Texas

Intersolar Europe 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
May 7, 2025
Munich, Germany

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.