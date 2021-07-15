Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
PV Tech Premium
Editors' Blog

New NREL LCOE data highlights US potential for super-cheap solar and co-located energy storage

By Liam Stoker
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

US ROUND-UP: SEIA backs long-duration storage plan, patent success for LONGi, 20MW of PV installed at airport

News

New NREL LCOE data highlights US potential for super-cheap solar and co-located energy storage

Editors' Blog

Electricity demand outpacing renewable energy supply, with fossil fuels filling the gap

News

US Energy Committee votes in favour of US$100 billion clean energy act

News

‘Concerning’ decline in California solar prices reducing incentive for new installs – report

News

US Senate passes bill to ban all products originating from Xinjiang

News

New York adds 3GW of solar, bringing total pipeline to 95% of 2025 target

News

‘A step in the right direction’: EU plans to increase 2030 renewables target to 40%

News

AMLO casts a shadow over Mexico’s solar prospects

Featured Articles, Features

Lawsuit filed against Alabama regulators over solar fees that ‘violate federal law’

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A rendition of what 8minute Solar Energy’s huge Eland solar-storage will look like once complete. Image: 8minute Solar Energy.

Earlier this week the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) published its 2021 Annual Technology Baseline (ATB) document, detailing the continued reduction in the levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) of the country’s core generators.

It highlighted that by 2030, the LCOE of utility-scale solar in the US could be as low as US$16.89/MWh, cheap enough to be the lowest-cost source of low carbon power in the country. By the end of this decade, all but the most expensive utility-scale solar PV projects in the US will be cheaper than mid-range onshore wind, a feat which could herald in a new era of solar proliferation in North America.

NREL’s ATB provides project classes for each generation technology, ranging from ‘class 1’ (the cheapest) to ‘class 10’ (the most expensive). A mid-range ‘class 5’ is also given, indicating a median LCOE cost of each technology. The below graph charts the ‘class 5’ LCOE projections of the mainstream renewable energy generation technologies from 2021 to 2025, including options for both residential solar PV and utility-scale co-located solar and storage.

A ‘Class 5’ comparison from NREL’s ATB 2021 highlights how median average LCOEs will see solar beat onshore wind on cost by 2030. Image: PV Tech.

As the graph illustrates, the cost of solar PV is expected to fall dramatically across the board over the next decade, driven by ongoing maturation and enhancement of solar technology, economies of scale driven by larger project sizes and reduced soft costs. By the end of this decade, utility-scale solar PV looks set to beat onshore wind on price, a feat which continues out until 2050.

Cost reductions are most stark for residential solar PV, which sees its LCOE plummet nearly 60% from around US$106/MWh this year to US$43.59/MWh by 2030. By this point residential solar PV in the US would provide cheaper grid electricity than offshore wind, a considerable feat for the US considering how cheap offshore wind is expected to become in markets outside of the US.

Meanwhile, cost reductions in solar and energy storage technologies will combine to make co-located solar-storage drastically more cost competitive by 2030. It will also see its cost of generation fall at a quicker rate than other technologies over the next two decades, falling 20% between 2030 and 2050 to around US$21.88/MWh.

But taking into consideration the different classes of utility-scale solar PV illustrates the variance in LCOEs out to 2050. The graph below adds so-called ‘class 1’ and ‘class 10’ utility-scale solar PV to the above chart, portraying the range in costs and just how competitive utility-scale solar PV could be in the US by 2030 and 2050.

When adding ‘class 1’ and ‘class 10’ projections for utility-scale solar PV, the dataset indicates just how cheap solar and solar-storage could become. Image: PV Tech.

The cheapest utility-scale solar PV projects in the US will be cheaper than mid-range onshore wind projects by 2025, bringing forward that inflection point by some five years. But not only will mid-range solar projects be cheaper than onshore wind throughout the 2030s and 2040s, but the most cost-effective projects stand to be considerably cheaper than their onshore wind counterparts. Throughout the two decades from 2030 until 2050, power generated by ‘class 1’ utility-scale solar PV projects stands to be ~22% cheaper than ‘class 5’ onshore wind.

However the most expensive utility-scale solar PV projects – those in ‘class 10’ – could be beset by an increasingly cost-competitive co-located solar and storage asset class.

This year, co-located solar and storage projects are expected by NREL to have an LCOE of US$57.86/MWh, around 18% more expensive than the LCOE of even the most expensive utility-scale solar projects in the US, which are expected to have an LCOE of around US$47.14. But by 2030 the gap between the two technology classes closes considerably. By 2030 that 18% gap in LCOE closes to just 6.4%, and by 2050 the gap between the two LCOEs is just US$0.47c/MWh, equivalent to around just 2%.

Evidently, utility-scale solar PV of all but the most expensive asset classes will be cheap enough to beat every other renewable generation technology by the mid- to late-2020s, but in certain circumstances co-located solar and storage will be supremely cost effective in the US by the 2040s, indicating the potential for such projects to come forward.

The dataset used for the above analysis can be found below, while the full interactive ATB dataset can be found here.

YearOnshore windUtility PV (1)Utility PV (5)Utility PV (10)Offshore windResidential PVSolar-storage
202129.4729.3935.9847.1476.83106.8457.86
202525.8223.5528.8337.7764.578.5145.25
203021.5816.8920.6827.155.1543.5928.96
203520.4715.9619.5425.5950.6341.0827.1
204019.3715.0618.4324.1547.2838.6125.3
204518.314.1917.3722.7544.6336.1723.56
205017.2313.3516.3421.4142.4533.7621.88
LCOEs (US$/MWh) provided by NREL’s ATB 2021.
Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
Co-location, lcoe, levelised cost of electricity, national renewable energy laboratory, nrel, renewables, residential solar, solar pv, solar-storage, us, wind

Read Next

US Senate passes bill to ban all products originating from Xinjiang

July 15, 2021
Legislation that would ban the import of all products from China’s Xinjiang region into the US has taken a critical step forward, passing the US Senate.
PV Tech Premium

AMLO casts a shadow over Mexico’s solar prospects

July 14, 2021
Reforms in energy policy since the election of Andrés Manuel López Obrador have led to increased uncertainty for solar developers in Mexico, with renewables auctions cancelled and changes to power dispatch priorities proposed. Alice Grundy looks at how the market can move forward once again.

NREL: US utility-scale solar PV could be as cheap as US$16.89/MWh by 2030

July 13, 2021
Utility-scale solar PV in the US could be as a cheap as US$16.89/MWh by the end of the decade, new analysis published by the National Renewable Energy Lab (NREL) has shown.
PV Tech Premium

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

July 12, 2021
BP’s Statistical Review of World Energy 2021, published late last week, highlights how the world’s energy systems are changing at rapid pace, but equally illustrates how that pace of change must accelerate across the world if established economies are to meet net zero targets. Liam Stoker looks at the key takeaways from the report.

US government extends Entity List to more companies

July 9, 2021
The US government has added a host of new China-based solar companies to its Entity List, effectively banning imports of their products into the country.

Asia solar markets shrugging off ‘unprecedented’ supply chain disruption

July 8, 2021
While the Asian solar industry has been hit by COVID-19 fueled disruption, the pandemic has also boosted interest from offtakers, industries and governments alike.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Enel Green Power bolsters US solar position with 3.2GW portfolio purchase

News

New York adds 3GW of solar, bringing total pipeline to 95% of 2025 target

News

NREL: US utility-scale solar PV could be as cheap as US$16.89/MWh by 2030

News

Maxeon expands AC range with Performance 3 AC module launch

News

NTPC to build 4.75GW solar project in Gujarat, claimed to be India’s largest

News

Asia Pacific PV capacity to triple by 2030 as China leads growth, says Wood Mackenzie

News

Upcoming Events

LONGi’s Hi-MO N: N-type TopCon breakthroughs boost efficiency and energy yield for large scale PV

Upcoming Webinars
July 28, 2021
16:00-16:30 (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
November 16, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021