Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

New report calls for Australia to invest more into consumer energy and solar PV

By George Heynes
Power Plants, New Technology, Off-Grid
Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

EBRD and UniCredit to finance 50MW solar portfolio in Bosnia and Herzegovina

News

Vikram Solar launches first HJT product, the Suryava module

News

74MWp solar PV project in the Philippines begins operations

News

New report calls for Australia to invest more into consumer energy and solar PV

News

AGL to acquire solar and BESS developers with 8.1GW pipeline in Australia

News

Italy adopts FER 2 decree, adds tariffs for new renewable power projects

News

CEEC signs EPC contract for 2GW Haden PV plant in Saudi Arabia

News

Tongwei plans to acquire controlling interest in Runergy

News

Anza launches PV module price database for US solar sector

News

Meta and RWE sign PPAs for 274MW US solar portfolio

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The report says a third of all Australian households produce at least some of their own power. Image: Plico Energy via X.

A new report released by the Australian think tank Race for 2030 has called on the federal government to provide additional investment and incentives to support consumer energy, such as solar PV, and its role in a decarbonised society.

The report, Consumer Energy Unleashed – creating a better energy system for all, outlines the potential of consumer energy. It examines almost 200 Australian research studies, trials and demonstrations.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The report’s authors note that, already, a third of all Australian households produce at least some of their own power, which can be derived from rooftop solar, batteries, electric vehicles and flexible energy technologies.

Indeed, this may come as no surprise given the prowess of Australia’s rooftop solar PV sector, which recently saw record deployment levels in July 2024, with 302MW installed across the month, according to solar consultancy SunWiz.

With these levels of PV deployment expected to continue to grow, Race for 2030 believes Australia’s distributed energy revolution is estimated to be worth at least A$20-30 billion (US$13-20 billion) over the coming decades, and potentially up to A$100 billion (US$66 billion).

Australia’s gigawatt-scale power systems are also claimed to be becoming some of the world’s most decentralised. The report says Australia is also recognised as having one of the fastest power system transformations on the planet, driven by decarbonisation, decentralisation, democratisation, and digitalisation.

According to Dr Bill Lilley, CEO of the Race for 2030 Cooperative Research Centre, a more future-ready power system is required to integrate the four- to five-fold growth of rooftop solar embedded in Australia’s official projections and achieve its global net zero commitments.

“The report highlights that a growing proportion of Australia’s Consumer Energy Resources (CER) will not be fully harnessed if investments in the underpinning integrated systems needed to unleash their full system-level value are not made,” Lilley adds.

The potential of consumer energy

It is worth noting that consumer energy’s potential has led to various developments in the Australian energy market, some of which could dramatically change how the market operates. For instance, in late July 2024, the Australian Energy Market Commissioner (AEMC) proposed enabling virtual power plants (VPPs) to directly compete with large-scale generators in the energy market, which could aid solar PV’s role in decarbonising the Australian energy mix.

The draft determination would allow aggregated CERs to be scheduled and dispatchable in the National Electricity Market (NEM). CERs are often defined as small-scale generation units such as battery energy storage units, solar PV, and other price-responsive small resources like backup generators, which could enable consumers or parties to respond to spot prices.

This is an area referenced in the report, with the think tank expressing that the diversity of Australian electricity consumers, their needs and aspirations “must now be placed at the epicentre of reimaging future power system”. Indeed, Race for 2030 believes that the government should fully value the range of grid services that consumer energy resources can deliver, a viewpoint similar to AEMC’s draft determination.

The report outlines several recommendations to help the Australian energy sector create a world-leading industry and tap into the resources provided by consumer energy.

This involves making sure that research efforts are closely aligned with, and seen as an integral and beneficial part of, transitioning Australia’s gigawatt-scale power systems to achieve emission reduction goals in a way that is secure, cost-efficient, and focused on the long-term interests of all consumers.

It also argues that future research into consumer energy should be based on in-depth social and consumer research to ensure benefits for individual consumers and society as a whole, aligning with consumer expectations.

The final recommendation calls on the government to align research projects to enhance progress, address gaps, minimise duplication and leverage collaboration for efficiency.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

21 August 2024
5pm BST
FREE WEBINAR -This webinar will feature the perspectives and views of PV Tech’s Head of Research, Dr. Finlay Colville, on how the U.S. PV manufacturing landscape is changing today and when we might expect additions to encompass cells and wafers. This will be followed by a PV Tech special – a look inside one of the first new PV module fabs built in the U.S. this year; SEG Solar’s new site in Texas. Join Jim Wood, CEO at SEG Solar, as he walks around the new factory showing key features and explaining the rational for SEG Solar in making this investment into U.S. PV manufacturing in 2024.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
australia, Australian government, consumer energy, nem, pv modules, pv power plants, rooftop pv, solar pv

Read Next

The company is also developing a 145MWp solar project in the country. Image: Nexif Ratch Energy.

74MWp solar PV project in the Philippines begins operations

August 15, 2024
Singaporean renewables energy company Nexif Ratch Energy (NRE) has confirmed the start of commercial operations at a 74MWp solar PV project in Camarines Sur, South Luzon, the Philippines.
A 53MW solar plant from utility AGL in New South Wales. Image: AGL Energy.

AGL to acquire solar and BESS developers with 8.1GW pipeline in Australia

August 15, 2024
Australian retailer AGL Energy has entered into a binding agreement to acquire solar and BESS developers Firm Power and Terrain Solar.
The last twelve months have been the most successful for the initiative. Image: Victoria government.

Rooftop solar PV rebate scheme sees 2GW installed in Victoria, Australia

August 14, 2024
The government of the Australian state of Victoria has said that its Solar Homes programme has helped deliver 2GW of solar PV power.
Image: CEFC

Solar makes record contribution to NEM in winter 2024 amid lower electricity demand

August 13, 2024
AEMO has confirmed that demand in South Australia and Victoria hit a historic low, as solar PV achieves winter record levels on NEM and SWIS.
Mayor Duggan (center) joined by project stakeholders after approving the contract. Image: Lightstar.

Detroit approves Lightstar for ‘Solar Neighbourhood Plan’

August 13, 2024
Community solar developer Lightstar Renewables confirmed on Thursday (8 August) that it has been approved to participate in the ‘Solar Neighbourhood Plan’ in Detroit, US, by the City Council.
Rio Tinto's Gudai-Darri mine and solar farm.

Pilbara, Australia, needs transmission network investment to unlock A$100 billion opportunity

August 13, 2024
Australian think tank Climate Energy Finance (CEF) has signaled that the mineral-rich region of Pilbara, Western Australia, needs rapid investment in its transmission network to ensure renewable energy, such as solar, can help drive decarbonisation.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Italy adopts FER 2 decree, adds tariffs for new renewable power projects

News

India adds 12.2GW of solar capacity in H1 2024, exceeds 2023 renewable power installation total

News

Rooftop solar PV rebate scheme sees 2GW installed in Victoria, Australia

News

CEEC signs EPC contract for 2GW Haden PV plant in Saudi Arabia

News

Tongwei plans to acquire controlling interest in Runergy

News

Philippines accelerates permitting for 3.5GW solar-plus-storage project

News

Upcoming Events

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

Upcoming Webinars
August 21, 2024
5pm BST

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2024
4pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI
© Solar Media Limited 2024