New York Power Authority issues RFI for solar projects

The RFI is seeking information for joint development opportunities that will help the utility, and the wider state, progress towards state-wide decarbonisation and clean energy deployment targets. New York State is targeting 10GW of solar capacity by 2030, up from 4.9GW as of the third quarter of 2023, according to the US Solar Energy Industries Association, in order to meet 70% of its energy demand with renewables.

“The Power Authority is building on momentum from the completed renewable energy conferral process to now engage with renewable developers directly to identify opportunities in the energy marketplace,” said NYPA President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll.

“NYPA’s unique position as an innovative public utility allows us to bring our resources and experience to bear to build projects in timely, economical ways,” added Driscoll. “The results of this RFI will inform the Power Authority’s next steps, advancing a cohesive and efficient transition to a clean energy economy for New York State that will benefit all New Yorkers.”

This week, the state government announced plans to accelerate the permitting process for distributed renewable energy and transmission projects as it looks to upgrade its power and distribution infrastructure.

