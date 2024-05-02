Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

REC Silicon to ship polysilicon from Moses Lake plant in Q2

By Will Norman
Manufacturing, Fab & Facilities
Americas

Latest

US PV module supply under the microscope: ‘Trade regulations unlikely to include extra countries in the short term’

Features, Featured Articles

Stäubli announces ‘multi-million-dollar’ plan to expand US manufacturing capacity

News

Fraunhofer ISE researchers use fine screen printing to reduce silver in HJT cells

News

US DOE to award US$20 million in funding for solar cells and cadmium telluride research

News

Brookfield, Microsoft ink largest renewables offtake agreement with 10.5GW of power

News

First Solar breaks module production record with 3.6GW in Q1 2024

News

REC Silicon to ship polysilicon from Moses Lake plant in Q2

News

Southern Power to add 180MW of capacity to Millers Branch solar farm in Texas

News

First Solar to supply 457MW modules to Goldman Sachs Renewable Power spin-out MN8

News

Tongwei’s strategic layout in the Middle East: orders, risks and prospects

Interviews
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Moses Lake facility is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2024. Image: REC Silicon

US polysilicon manufacturer REC Silicon expects to ship the first solar-grade polysilicon from its Moses Lake, Washington facility by the end of June.

In a public statement, the company said that it “continues its ramp-up activities by improving, optimising, and increasing the production capacity at the Moses Lake facility”. Full operational production at the site is expected by the end of 2024, with the first shipment expected before the end of Q2.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

It continued: “Currently, most of the key quality measures for the product have been met. Process clean-up, tuning and internal/external testing continue, and the focus remains on achieving all key parameters necessary for the Company to make the first commercial shipment of its high-purity granular polysilicon.”

In September 2023, REC Silicon signed a supply agreement with Korean-owned solar manufacturer Hanwha Qcells to ship fluidised bed reactor (FBR) granular polysilicon from the Moses Lake plant to Qcells’ new US manufacturing base in Georgia. The value of the deal is expected to be around US$3 billion.

In February this year, the company announced a plan to cease operations at its other polysilicon facility in Butte, Montana, after a grace period to fulfil existing orders. REC Silicon said the shutdown was due to high electricity prices in the region, which made the energy-intensive polysilicon production process untenable.

Indeed, the challenge for upstream suppliers in the US solar market is considerable. This announcement of imminent production at Moses Lake follows a call from the Solar Energy Manufacturers for America (SEMA) coalition for “aggressive” support for polysilicon and wafer manufacturing in the US from the federal government.

SEMA – a trade body representing many US-based, non-Chinese solar manufacturers – said that the upstream portions of the supply chain were the key elements to sustaining a healthy solar manufacturing ecosystem in the US.

Currently, over 90% of global solar-grade polysilicon and solar wafer capacity is concentrated in China, or in Southeast Asia under Chinese-owned companies, according to data from Bernreuter Research. Moreover, global polysilicon supply is far in excess of demand, which has driven prices down to historic lows. In its Q1 2024 financial results, major Chinese polysilicon producer Daqo New Energy predicted that “many market players” in the poly and wafer sectors are likely to go bankrupt, as the sector sees drastically lowered revenues.

Nonetheless, earlier this month a relatively unknown company – Highland Materials – secured US$255.6 million in government tax credits to support a new polysilicon plant in the US.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

21 May 2024
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 21-22 May 2024, will be our third PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2025 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
c-si manufacturing, polysilicon production, rec silicon, us, washington

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

TOPCon modules endure ‘significant degradation’ in damp heat testing compared to PERC

News

First Solar to supply 457MW modules to Goldman Sachs Renewable Power spin-out MN8

News

Daqo Q1 net income drops 71%, expects ‘many market players’ to go bankrupt

News

PV Price Watch: prices collapsing rapidly below production cost levels

News

Southern Power commissions 150MW Wyoming solar plant

News

Wiki-Solar: Constructors have added more than 20GW of new utility-scale solar since January 2023

News

Upcoming Events

Increasing the usable energy of home battery storage: Anker’s modular design and innovative optimiser technology

Upcoming Webinars
May 8, 2024

Mid-year PV industry 2024 dynamics: shipments, market leaders & technology trends

Upcoming Webinars
May 9, 2024
4pm BST (8am PDT)

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Sydney, Australia

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Napa, USA

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
May 22, 2024
London, UK
© Solar Media Limited 2024