Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

New Zealand: Aquila and Genesis Energy in new solar development partnerships

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Projects
Southeast Asia & Oceania, Asia & Oceania

Latest

New Zealand: Aquila and Genesis Energy in new solar development partnerships

News

‘More work needed on cyber- and data security,’ says ESMC

News

Maxeon notified of Nasdaq non-compliance over financial reporting

News

‘It’s about weathering the storm’: driving renewable deals amid current economic challenges

News

‘Giving some of that forward vision’: the role of policy and market design in driving clean power investment

News

Soaring silver prices: how PV developers can tackle a new cost challenge

Features, Editors' Blog

DMEGC Solar receives ISO certification for greenhouse gas emissions reporting

News

Location, location, location: how catastrophic risks can shape renewable energy insurance premiums

Features, Guest Blog

RWE Clean Energy buys 599MW of US solar and storage assets

News

Appalachian Power seeks 1.1GW of renewables in new RFP

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
CE of FRV Australia Carlo Frigerio and CE of Genesis Energy Malcolm Johns at the sod-turning ceremony. Image: Genesis Energy

Over 200MW of new solar PV capacity will be brought online in New Zealand following two new partnerships established in the last week.

The larger of the two sees Aquila Clean Energy close a financing deal with Westpac New Zealand for a 180MW portfolio. The other is between New Zealand power company Genesis Energy and telecommunications company Spark New Zealand for a 63MW PV site.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Aquila Clean Energy closes 180MW portfolio financing

Singapore-headquartered clean energy platform Aquila Clean Energy has secured debt financing from Westpac New Zealand for a 180MW portfolio of four PV plants. Aquila will partner with Far North Solar Farm, a New Zealand renewables project developer, to realise the sites.

The sum of the financing was not disclosed. As an entirely renewable energy-based loan, Westpac said that the loan is eligible for its ‘Sustainable Lending Programme’.

The 20.8MWp Pukenui Solar Farm, north of Kaitaia, is the first project in the portfolio to commence construction. It is expected to be online in 2025. The remaining three projects, which have yet to be announced, will begin construction at a later date.

Aquila said that Photon Energy Group, the Amsterdam-headquartered renewables company, will serve as both the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor and the operations and maintenance (O&M) contractor for the first two years of the Pukenui project’s life.

Alexander Lenz, CEO of Aquila Clean Energy APAC said the deal was “the first overseas clean energy platform outside of Australia to reach portfolio financial close on a fully merchant and non-recourse basis in Aotearoa New Zealand. Achieving this is testament to the quality we will be delivering in the country. Our ambition is to continue to support the country’s 100% renewables target to the benefit of all stakeholders involved, one project at a time.”

CEO of Far North Solar Farm, John Telfer, said that the partnership with Aquila will ultimately seek to develop 1.4GW of solar PV at 11 sites across New Zealand.

The power to be produced at the project is currently open to power purchase agreement (PPA) opportunities, Aquila said.  

Genesis and Spark in 63MW deal      

Kiwi power company Genesis Energy also signed a PPA with telecommunications company Spark New Zealand this week to support the development of the 63MW Lauriston solar farm.

Located in the Lauriston region of the south island, Genesis began construction on the project last month in conjunction with its joint venture partner FRV Australia, an international renewables company.  

Once operational, the project will fulfil around 60% of Spark’s electricity demand and will form the basis of other potential collaborations on projects to enable the company to reach 100% renewable energy use and, simultaneously, to achieve Genesis’ stated goal of 95% renewable energy generation by 2035.

“Electricity accounts for 80% of Spark’s scope 1 and 2 emissions, and with our investment in data centres and 5G infrastructure accelerating we expect our electricity use to increase, offsetting savings from our network simplification and energy efficiency initiatives,” said Spark CEO Jolie Hodson.

Genesis CEO Malcolm Johns said: “For New Zealand to reach net zero 2050 the country’s energy must become 60% electric, 95% renewable and available 100% of the time. Solar has a clear role to play in this transition, and Lauriston is the first stage of the joint venture commitment to build 500MW of solar capacity throughout New Zealand.”

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit 2024

22 May 2024
London, UK
At the time of writing, Europe had had its most successful year in terms of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with a record 7.8GW of renewable energy contracts signed. As we gather in May 2024 for the third edition of the Renewable Energy Revenues Summit, the energy landscape continues to evolve rapidly, influenced by the beating drum of climate change, volatility around power prices and the need to decarbonise power procurement as well as generation.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
aquila clean energy, financing, Genesis energy, new zealand, ppa, pv power plants

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US DOE invests US$71 million in thin-film and silicon solar manufacturing projects

News

DMEGC Solar receives ISO certification for greenhouse gas emissions reporting

News

JinkoSolar gets UL Solutions certification on 2,000 volt module

News

Trump win to jeopardise US$1 trillion in US energy investment, says Wood Mackenzie

News

RWE Clean Energy buys 599MW of US solar and storage assets

News

Appalachian Power seeks 1.1GW of renewables in new RFP

News

Upcoming Events

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
May 22, 2024
London, UK

Solar trackers: rapid installation and algorithmic optimisation

Upcoming Webinars
May 29, 2024
11am (EDT) / 5pm (CEST)

Advancing TOPCon PV Technology: The innovation behind ASTRO N7 and N7s modules

Upcoming Webinars
May 30, 2024
11am (CEST)

UK Solar Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
June 4, 2024
London, UK

Overcoming the hurdles in ramping-up solar cell production to maximum efficiency with MES

Upcoming Webinars
June 11, 2024
3:00 PM (BST) / 4:00 PM (CEST)
© Solar Media Limited 2024