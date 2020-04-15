More in News, Manufacturing, Cell Processing, Americas, Asia & Oceania

AST wins repeat order from China-based customer

AST said the repeat order was for three DM measurement systems and expected to ship the systems in Q2 2020. Image: AST

Inline solar cell measurement equipment specialist, Aurora Solar Technologies (AST) has received a new order from an existing PV manufacturing customer located in China.

AST said the repeat order was for three DM measurement systems and expected to ship the systems in Q2 2020.

Gordon Deans, Aurora’s chief executive officer said, “This order, from an existing customer for Aurora, continues Aurora’s growth and market capture in China. The order again demonstrates continuity of our business in China at this time, and we continue to appreciate the confidence that our customers have placed in Aurora’s solutions.”

