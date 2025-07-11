Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Premium
News

PV Price Watch: China’s polysilicon and wafers see price hikes across the board

By Carrie Xiao
Manufacturing, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Asia & Oceania

Latest

Trump executive order creating fresh anxiety in US solar market

News

PV Price Watch: China’s polysilicon and wafers see price hikes across the board

News

Italy receives 17.5GW solar PV bids in latest renewables auction

News

Australian solar PV power plants see curtailment above 25% in 2024

News

BayWa r.e. secures US$3.5 billion in funds to build its renewables portfolio

News

Invenergy commissions 250MW solar project in Indiana

News

Sunnova, Omnidian enter into US$7 million stalking horse asset purchase agreement

News

US DOE claims ‘green agenda’ risks ‘100 times’ more blackouts – industry disagrees

News

UbiQD signs quantum dot supply agreement with First Solar

News

Copenhagen Energy, Thy-Mors Energi to develop 100MW solar-plus-storage project in Denmark

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email

According to the latest pricing data from the Silicon Industry Branch, released on 9 July, the transaction price range for n-type dense polysilicon has oscillated between RMB34,000-38,000/ton (US$4,741-5,299/ton).

On average, the transaction price for n-type dense polysilicon reached RMB37,100/ton, up 6.92% week-on-week. The transaction price range for n-type granular silicon was RMB34,000-37,000/ton, with an average transaction price of RMB35,600/ton, a 6.27% increase from the previous week. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Since the first quarter of 2025, silicon material prices have exhibited a wave-like downward trend. By early July 2025, the average price of n-type dense material had dropped to RMB32,000/ton, while the average price of recycled n-type dense material stood at RMB34,000/ton, both hitting a record low. The price of granular silicon stayed within the range of RMB31,000-32,000/ton, with market transaction prices generally hovering at the lower end of this range.

Note: These prices are calculated using a weighted average based on the production ratio of n-type and p-type materials from nine polysilicon manufacturers, which accounted for 87% of domestic production in Q2 2025. Image: Silicon Industry Branch 

According to the analysis by the Silicon Industry Branch, the recent price hike in silicon materials is primarily due to polysilicon companies having operated at a loss for over a year. To clear inventory, prices had plummeted far below overall costs. To comply with the “no sales below cost” pricing regulations, silicon material manufacturers have raised prices in a one-time adjustment above the overall cost threshold.

Silicon material market bottomed out

Wafer manufacturers are still adopting a wait-and-see stance in the short term and have not yet accepted the price hike on a large scale. However, according to feedback from Zhihui Solar, several companies have urgently adjusted prices, with increases ranging from 8% to 11.7% across different sizes.

Price adjustment details for mono wafers (RMB/piece)
ModelPrevious PriceAdjusted PricePrice Increase (%)
n-183.750.9111.1%
n-210R1.031.1511.7%
n-2101.251.358.0%
Source: Zhihui Solar

 

The Silicon Industry Branch stated that while new orders remained limited this week, expectations of price hikes have driven stronger execution of previously signed contracts, with downstream buyers actively pushing for order fulfilment—a stark contrast to the frequent order cancellations observed earlier. This suggests that the silicon material market has bottomed out and is in the process of stabilising. 

From a supply chain pricing perspective, while recent silicon material quotations and transaction prices have risen, the sustainability of this price hike remains uncertain, given relatively weak downstream demand in Q3 and expectations of production expansion during the high-water season. The key factor determining whether the price hike can persist lies in the ability of downstream sectors to pass costs onto end-users. 

On the capital market front, July 8 saw a rare surge in A-share PV industry stocks, with nearly 30 stocks soaring over 10%. Leading companies across various segments including those in PV glass, inverters, and power supplies—saw a broad-based rally.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
china, polysilicon, polysilicon price, pricing, PV Price Watch, wafer, wafer pricing

Read Next

image

Chinese government pushes for PV production cuts in a bid to curb price competition

July 8, 2025
The Chinese government has moved to curb excessive competition in the PV sector and stabilise pricing as companies report growing losses.
REC_Silicon_production_plant

REC Silicon running out of road on takeover bid by Hanwha

July 7, 2025
The board of REC Silicon is running out of time on a buyout offer by Korean conglomerate Hanwha previously dismissed as "lowball".
Sinopec Brings China’s First Floating Offshore Photovoltaic Project into Operation.

Sinopec powers 7.5MW floating offshore solar PV plant in China

July 7, 2025
Chinese energy giant China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, also known as Sinopec, has commenced operations at a 7.5MW offshore floating PV plant in China.
The company plans to carry out thorough due diligence on prospective power plant targets. Image: Skycorp Solar Group via NASDAQ

Skycorp commits US$150 million to expand PV portfolio

July 4, 2025
Chinese PV provider Skycorp Solar Group has announced a solar plant acquisition and development strategy following unanimous board approval.
Risen-Energy-Intersolar-Europe-2024-booth

Risen’s mass-produced HJT modules hit 26.61% cell conversion efficiency

July 4, 2025
Risen Energy’s mass-produced heterojunction (HJT) modules have reached a cell conversion efficiency of 26.61%, a record figure for the company.
Trina Solar 2025 SNEC booth 2
Premium

JA Solar, Jinko, Trina and LONGi engage in efficiency race as Aiko accelerates mass production

July 2, 2025
ANALYSIS: China's leading PV manufacturers are locked in a new round of competition, aiming to outpace each other through record-breaking feats.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Caelux ships first order of perovskite glass technology

News

BayWa r.e. secures US$3.5 billion in funds to build its renewables portfolio

News

Chinese government pushes for PV production cuts in a bid to curb price competition

News

US DOE claims ‘green agenda’ risks ‘100 times’ more blackouts – industry disagrees

News

Australian solar PV power plants see curtailment above 25% in 2024

News

Invenergy commissions 250MW solar project in Indiana

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

EU PVSEC 2025

Solar Media Events
September 22, 2025
Bilbao, Spain

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.