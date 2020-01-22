CIT finances approximately US$200 million for 76MW PV portfolio
CIT’s financing was arranged on behalf of Clearway Energy Group, one of the largest developers and operators of clean energy generation facilities in the US. Image: Martin Abegglen / Flickr
CIT Group’s Power and Energy unit has arranged approximately US$200 million in financing for a 76MW portfolio of community solar projects located across four US states.
CIT’s financing was arranged on behalf of Clearway Energy Group, one of the largest developers and operators of clean energy generation facilities in the US. In total, the 76MW community-solar pipeline is comprised of 21 individual projects, located in Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota and New York.
Steve Ryder, chief financial officer at Clearway Energy Group, said: "Community solar projects are key contributors to the growth of clean energy generation in the US. We appreciated CIT's expertise in financing this important milestone in our community solar business."
Mike Lorusso, managing director and group head for CIT’s Power and Energy business, added: "Empowering customers with the financing needed to reach their goals is core to CIT. This is the latest of several financings we have helped arrange for Clearway Energy Group and we are excited to work with them again to help advance the steady progress of solar power generation."
Clearway has been active over the past year. Back in September 2019, the company completed construction and brought online three grid-scale solar power projects on the island of O‘ahu in Hawaii.
These three projects, which will help contribute to Hawaii’s goal of achieving 100% renewable energy by 2045, will contribute approximately 3% to Hawaiian Electric’s renewable portfolio standards (RPS) goal, which reached 27% by the end of 2018.
In April 2019, Clearway sold off the 150MW North Rosamond solar project in Kern County, California to Duke Energy Renewables.
Energy Storage Summit USA
Following the successful launch of Energy Storage Summit USA, we are pleased to announce its return for a 2nd year. Renowned for its quality, breadth and expertise, this event features an all-encompassing range of strategic and technical sessions on the adoption and deployment of storage. Key market drivers such as the falling price of lithium-ion batteries, investment in electric vehicle infrastructure, FERC Order 841, government incentives, grid modernization, transition from dependency on the networks to a desire for autonomy and intermittent renewable sources, all add to an exciting time for the Energy Storage value chain.
Intersolar North America
Intersolar North America is the first major solar + energy storage event of the year that connects innovators and decision makers. With a dynamic exhibition floor and robust conference program, #isna2020 provides business-to-business professionals a platform to advance business, expand education, and drive networking. Immerse yourself in three days of best-in-class conference programming and special exhibits and pavilions that showcase the industry trends, innovative solutions, and emerging talent transforming the solar, energy storage, and e-mobility markets: Join us February 4-6, 2020 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.
Also read...
-
Vietnamese PV maker Dehui bets on US solar to fuel 2020s growth
-
Microsoft, Pepsi and Visa make moves in week of corporate renewable pledges
-
US soars and China slumps as global PV investment dips year-on-year
-
BlackRock pledges to divest from coal, take active role in energy transition
-
Tentative US-China deal heralds trade reprieve for PV polysilicon makers
Comments