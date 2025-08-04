Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

China saw 212GW of PV additions in H1 2025, C&I PV surged 135% year-on-year

By Carrie Xiao
Projects, Power Plants
Asia & Oceania

Latest

China saw 212GW of PV additions in H1 2025, C&I PV surged 135% year-on-year

News

Australia: Clean energy subsidies should be replaced with market-based incentives from 2030

News

DSD Renewables raises US$238 million to expand US energy portfolio

News

The 2,000V transition: why utility solar is ready for its next leap

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

PV Tech Power 43 out now: Solar under the shadow of Trump, tackling module glass fractures, the aftermath of the Iberian blackout

News

Maintaining the business case for solar and storage in the UK

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

First Solar says Trump’s reconciliation bill ‘strengthens’ its position, reports Q2 financials

News

US bankruptcy court approves Sunnova asset sale

News

GoldenPeaks Capital powers 92MW solar PV portfolio in Hungary

News

Australia: Western Power offers 759MW of renewables and BESS SWIS network connections in 2024/25

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Solar panels above a fishery site in China
The C&I segment led the growth in distributed solar PV installations during the first half of 2025 with 87.2GW. Image: Astronergy

On August 2, China’s National Energy Administration released the PV power construction data for H1 2025. The figures show that over the past six months, China has added 211.61GW of new PV capacity, more than doubling last year’s figures when installs reached 102.5GW in H1 2024.

Broken down by segment, installs were up year-on-year, with the sharpest increase from commercial and industrial (C&I). During H1 2025, C&I added 87.18GW, up 135% from the same period a year ago, while residential solar added 25.63GW in H1 2025, up 62% YoY. In total, distributed solar numbers for the first half of 2025 were at 112.81GW, an increase of 113% from the same period a year ago, while utility-scale numbers were up by 99% with 98.8GW.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

In terms of utility-scale solar, 19 provinces in China added new capacity at the gigawatt level or above in H1 2025. Xinjiang added the most with 19GW of new installations, followed by Yunnan, which saw over 11GW of new additions. Four other provinces—Jiangsu, Shanxi, Ningxia, and Shandong—also exceeded 5GW in new PV capacity additions in H1 2025. 

With C&I witnessing the most rapid growth in H1 2025, 20 provinces achieved GW-level additions. Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Guangdong and Shandong remained at the forefront, while Hubei and Anhui also joined the list, bringing the total number of provinces with more than 5GW in new C&I solar PV installations to six. 

The China PV Industry Association (CPIA) stated that the global PV market will maintain its high growth in 2025. Last week, the association revised upward its global market forecasts for new PV installations from 531-583GW to 570-630GW, and China’s new PV installation from 215-255GW to 270-300GW.

However, CPIA also noted that the growth rate of the global PV market is not as optimistic and is expected to decline significantly. A sentiment shared by European trade association SolarPower Europe, which forecasts solar PV to decrease in 2025 across the European Union. In a recent report, it forecast 64.2GW of solar PV additions between the 27 EU members, slightly down from 65.1GW solar installed in 2024.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
china, china national energy administration, commercial and industrial, cpia, deployment statistics, installation figures, utility-scale solar

Read Next

PV Tech Power 43 cover image

PV Tech Power 43 out now: Solar under the shadow of Trump, tackling module glass fractures, the aftermath of the Iberian blackout

August 1, 2025
The Q3 edition of our downstream solar PV journal, PV Tech Power, is now available to download.
first solar manufacturing

First Solar says Trump’s reconciliation bill ‘strengthens’ its position, reports Q2 financials

August 1, 2025
US solar module manufacturer First Solar saw sales and net profits increase in Q2 2025, as it forecasts a strong performance under the Trump administration’s industrial and trade policy changes.
The two new projects are located in northern Hungary. Image: GoldenPeak Capital

GoldenPeaks Capital powers 92MW solar PV portfolio in Hungary

August 1, 2025
Independent power producer GoldenPeaks Capital has reached commercial operations on a 92MW solar PV portfolio in Hungary.
A T1 Energy facility.

T1 Energy claims polysilicon and AD/CVD tariffs will ‘boost’ US industry. Will they?

July 29, 2025
US-based solar manufacturer T1 Energy has expressed support for the US government’s tariff investigations into global polysilicon imports and solar products from Laos, Indonesia and India.
Honorary Chairman of China PV Industry Association Wang Bohua, Image: China PV Industry Association (CPIA)

China’s PV industry mid-2025 review: Sharp production decline as manufacturing chain faces “cold wave”

July 29, 2025
China's PV industry faced significant challenges, with production across the manufacturing chain growing at a slow pace, according to CPIA.
Atlas Renewable Energy secured financing for a Brazilian solar PV project

Atlas Renewable Energy secures US$179 million to build 579MW Brazilian solar complex

July 28, 2025
Solar developer Atlas Renewable Energy has secured BRL1 billion (US$179 million) in financing for a 579MW Brazilian solar PV complex.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

DSD Renewables raises US$238 million to expand US energy portfolio

News

First Solar says Trump’s reconciliation bill ‘strengthens’ its position, reports Q2 financials

News

Australia: Clean energy subsidies should be replaced with market-based incentives from 2030

News

Xcel Energy to build 2GW of renewables in Texas and New Mexico

News

The 2,000V transition: why utility solar is ready for its next leap

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

PV Tech Power 43 out now: Solar under the shadow of Trump, tackling module glass fractures, the aftermath of the Iberian blackout

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.