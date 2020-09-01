DSM and SolarKapital achieve 4% energy gain from First Solar CdTe panels using retrofit AR coating
DSM Advanced Solar and Independent Power Producer (IPP) SolarKapital have achieved a 4% energy gain at a 500kWp PV power plant in Türkenfeld, Bavaria, Germany by deploying DSM’s retrofit Anti-Reflective (AR) coating technology on First Solar’s CdTe panels.
SolarKapital currently owns and operates twelve PV plants across Germany and has other PV power plants located in France and Greece.
Dr. Andreas Leimbach, SolarKapital managing director said, “A major goal of this project was to evaluate the wider implications of implementing a retrofit. How quickly and professionally could the DSM team apply the coating? Also, how could they support us in better evaluating and understanding the monitoring data? In both cases they were able to deliver. Furthermore, another important aspect to consider were the environmental implications of the coating supplies and processes. DSM also covered this topic to the satisfaction of its client.”
SolarKapital said that the evaluation period for DSM’s AR coating started from the end of September 2019 to the end of January 2020.
Typically, DSM expects its AR coating technology to deliver energy gains of between 2-3% across European PV plants in previous industrial-scale coating projects. However, the uncoated CdTe thin film panels from First Solar were said to have reacted very well to the process and had achieved gains of 3.5% at the Türkenfeld plant, up to the end of April 2020, which is expected to be the average future gains from the evaluation tests.
Jörn Brembach, commercial manager at DSM Advanced Solar added, “Despite the disruption brought to our industry by COVID-19 this year, we’re delighted to be working with various major German energy companies on the application of our retrofit anti-reflective coating to solar plants. In total, we will coat some 40MWp – [in the] next coming two months covering a variety of different panel types, including CIGS, CdTe and polycrystalline technologies.”
Maximizing PV Power Plant ROI with Modular Solar Monitoring Weather Stations
In this TechTalk Product Series you will gain a comprehensive introduction to the RainWise modular ‘PVmet 500’ solar monitoring weather station system and understand how cost-effective solar monitoring weather stations meet the needs of the rapidly changing PV power plant sector. Also, learn why PVmet 500 data is vital for plant safety, and maintenance to ensure plant efficiency and minimize revenue losses throughout the lifetime of the PV power plant.
DSM Retrofit AR coating; Unlock higher solar farm returns. With DSM, SternEnergy and Encavis
Rethink repowering or replacing while there is a much more elegant, low risk and retrofit solution available: retrofitting with AR coating. In this second TechTalk webinar, DSM and its ecosystem partners, SternEnergy and Encavis will discuss all the relevant aspects of in-field retrofit AR coating technology and step-by-step procedures from the perspective of investors, maintenance engineers, and asset owners.
PV ModuleTech
Understand fully the technical and logistical supply chains that determine the production and performance of solar modules, including all related factors impacting quality, reliability & bankability. This event will be run as a live event in Penang for delegates able to attend and will also welcome virtual delegates via streamed content and online networking.
Also read...
-
Carlyle Group taps into Maine solar with 100MW+ purchase
-
ReneSola returns to profitability, acquires ‘complementary’ US assets
-
‘Historic’ result as Portugal claims record-low prices in 700MW solar auction
-
JA Solar, BayWa r.e. celebrate solar-wind hybrid project landmarks
-
Government inaction, investment shortfalls hindering global green hydrogen push
Comments