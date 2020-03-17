EnBW to build 187MW solar power plant in Brandenburg to operate for 40 years

German energy firm, EnBW is set to build a 187MW solar power plant northeast of Berlin in Werneuchen, Brandenburg that is planned to operate for 40 years.

The company plans to install approximately 465,000 high-performance (390Wp) solar modules at four fields, covering an area of 164 hectares. The Weesow-Willmersdorf solar park will have the modules facing south on a 20-degree angled mounting structure with a height of three metres.

The solar park is expected to produce around 180 million kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity annually and is EnBW’s first renewable project without state funding. More than 40 companies have been commissioned by EnBW to work on the construction of the solar park.

Dirk Güsewell, Head of Generation Portfolio Development at EnBW said, “This solar park is our first renewable project without state funding. It also marks a milestone for photovoltaics in Germany and demonstrates that this technology has achieved market maturity.”