Hawaii reveals full winner list of ‘largest renewable tender’ in state’s history

Artist rendering of Plus Power's Kapolei Energy Storage (KES) project, one of 16 to be contracted by Hawaiian Electric in mid-May. Image credit: Plus Power

EDF, Hanwha, Innergex and other firms have been singled out among the firms contracted at Hawaii’s supposedly largest renewable tender to date, joining already-known winners such as ENGIE.

Earlier this week, investor-owned utility Hawaiian Electric released the full list of developers set to deploy 16 solar-plus-storage and standalone projects on the Aloha State, a contracted pipeline of 460MW of solar and nearly 3GWh of storage battery systems.

As documented by PV Tech sister Energy-Storage.News, the identities of some of the high-profile winners had emerged in recent weeks, with ENGIE, Plus Power, Longroad, AES Distributed Energy and Hawaiian Electric all coming forward (see list below) to reveal they had been selected.

Hawaii’s major solar and storage push comes as the archipelago works to become fully renewable by 2045, a campaign steered by Hawaiian Electric itself. The shift is driven by, among other factors, the need to replace a coal plant on O’ahu island (180MW) and an oil-powered station on Maui (27.6MW), respectively scheduled to close by 2022 and 2024.

Hawaiian Electric – itself contracted for two storage-only projects on Maui and Hawaii Island – believes all 16 renewable ventures could complete construction between 2022 and 2023. Should the deadline be met, all 16 schemes will alone add seven percentage points to the utility’s renewable portfolio share by 2025, reaching its 30% target.

From that year onwards, the renewable ratio must ramp up towards goalposts in 2030 (40%), 2040 (70%) and 2045 (100%). This tender aside, work is underway to select another project on Molokai and put forward a request for proposals on Lanai, bringing new renewables to the two small islands to the east of capital Honolulu.

ENGIE Development, LLC

Project name Technology makeup Capacity Location Estimated completion Puako Solar PV + Battery Storage Solar + BESS 60MW, 240MWh (BESS) Hawaii Island (Puako, South Kohala) 2023

Plus Power

Project name Technology makeup Capacity Location Estimated completion Kapolei Energy Storage BESS 185MW, 565MWh Oahu (Barbers Pt Harbor) 2022

Longroad Development Company, LLC

Project name Technology makeup Capacity Location Estimated completion Mahi Solar Solar + BESS 120MW, 480MWh (BESS) Oahu (Kunia) 2023 Pulehu Solar Solar + BESS 40MW, 160MWh (BESS) Maui (Pulehu) 2023

AES Distributed Energy Inc

Project name Technology makeup Capacity Location Estimated completion Mountain View Solar Solar + BESS 7MW, 35MWh (BESS) Oahu (Waianae) 2023 Waiawa Phase 2 Solar Solar + BESS 30MW, 240MWh (BESS) Oahu (Waiawa) 2023

Hawaiian Electric Company

Project name Technology makeup Capacity Location Estimated completion Keahole Battery Energy Storage BESS 12MW, 12MWh Hawaii Island (Kailua-Kona) 2022 Waena BESS BESS 40MW, 160MWh Maui (Kahului) 2023

EDF Renewables Development, Inc.

Project name Technology makeup Capacity Location Estimated completion Waikoloa Village Solar + Storage Solar + BESS 60MW, 240MWh (BESS) Hawaii Island (Waikoloa) 2023

Hanwha Energy USA Holdings Corp (174 Power Global)

Project name Technology makeup Capacity Location Estimated completion Kupehau Solar Solar + BESS 60MW, 240MWh (BESS) Oahu (Kunia) 2022

Innergex

Project name Technology makeup Capacity Location Estimated completion Barbers Point Solar Solar + BESS 15MW, 60MWh (BESS) Oahu (Kapolei) 2023 Kahana Solar Solar + BESS 20MW, 80MWh (BESS) Maui (Napili – Honokowai) 2023

Other developers

Developer Project name Technology makeup Capacity Location Estimated completion Bright Canyon Energy Kupono Solar Solar + BESS 42MW, 168MWh (BESS) Oahu (Ewa Beach) 2022 Kaukonahua Solar LLC Kaukonahua Solar Solar + BESS 6MW, 25.4MWh (BESS) Oahu (Waialua) 2022 Onyx Development Group LLC Mehana Solar Solar + BESS 6.6MW, 26.4MWh (BESS) Oahu (Kalaeloa) 2022 Pacific Green Ikehu LLC Kamaole Solar Solar + BESS 40MW, 160MWh (BESS) Maui (Kihei) 2023

