More in News, Power Plants, Storage, Projects, Markets & Finance, Policy, Financial & Legal, Americas

Hawaii reveals full winner list of ‘largest renewable tender’ in state’s history

Artist rendering of Plus Power's Kapolei Energy Storage (KES) project, one of 16 to be contracted by Hawaiian Electric in mid-May. Image credit: Plus Power

Artist rendering of Plus Power's Kapolei Energy Storage (KES) project, one of 16 to be contracted by Hawaiian Electric in mid-May. Image credit: Plus Power

EDF, Hanwha, Innergex and other firms have been singled out among the firms contracted at Hawaii’s supposedly largest renewable tender to date, joining already-known winners such as ENGIE.

Earlier this week, investor-owned utility Hawaiian Electric released the full list of developers set to deploy 16 solar-plus-storage and standalone projects on the Aloha State, a contracted pipeline of 460MW of solar and nearly 3GWh of storage battery systems.

As documented by PV Tech sister Energy-Storage.News, the identities of some of the high-profile winners had emerged in recent weeks, with ENGIE, Plus Power, Longroad, AES Distributed Energy and Hawaiian Electric all coming forward (see list below) to reveal they had been selected.

Hawaii’s major solar and storage push comes as the archipelago works to become fully renewable by 2045, a campaign steered by Hawaiian Electric itself. The shift is driven by, among other factors, the need to replace a coal plant on O’ahu island (180MW) and an oil-powered station on Maui (27.6MW), respectively scheduled to close by 2022 and 2024.

Hawaiian Electric – itself contracted for two storage-only projects on Maui and Hawaii Island – believes all 16 renewable ventures could complete construction between 2022 and 2023. Should the deadline be met, all 16 schemes will alone add seven percentage points to the utility’s renewable portfolio share by 2025, reaching its 30% target.

From that year onwards, the renewable ratio must ramp up towards goalposts in 2030 (40%), 2040 (70%) and 2045 (100%). This tender aside, work is underway to select another project on Molokai and put forward a request for proposals on Lanai, bringing new renewables to the two small islands to the east of capital Honolulu.

ENGIE Development, LLC

Project nameTechnology makeupCapacityLocationEstimated completion
Puako Solar PV + Battery StorageSolar + BESS60MW, 240MWh (BESS)Hawaii Island (Puako, South Kohala)2023

See here for more information about the Puako project and here for the coverage by PV Tech's sister title Energy.Storage.News

Plus Power

Project nameTechnology makeupCapacityLocationEstimated completion
Kapolei Energy Storage BESS185MW, 565MWh Oahu (Barbers Pt Harbor)2022

See here for more information about the Kapolei project and here for the coverage by PV Tech's sister title Energy.Storage.News

Longroad Development Company, LLC

Project nameTechnology makeupCapacityLocationEstimated completion
Mahi SolarSolar + BESS120MW, 480MWh (BESS)Oahu (Kunia)2023
Pulehu SolarSolar + BESS40MW, 160MWh (BESS)Maui (Pulehu)2023

See here for more information about the Mahi project, here for the Pulehu project and here for the coverage by PV Tech's sister title Energy.Storage.News

AES Distributed Energy Inc

Project nameTechnology makeupCapacityLocationEstimated completion
Mountain View Solar Solar + BESS 7MW, 35MWh (BESS)Oahu (Waianae) 2023
Waiawa Phase 2 SolarSolar + BESS 30MW, 240MWh (BESS) Oahu (Waiawa) 2023

See here for more information about the Mountain View project, here for the Waiawa project and here for the coverage by PV Tech's sister title Energy.Storage.News

Hawaiian Electric Company

Project nameTechnology makeupCapacityLocationEstimated completion
Keahole Battery Energy StorageBESS12MW, 12MWh Hawaii Island (Kailua-Kona)2022
Waena BESSBESS40MW, 160MWhMaui (Kahului)2023

See here for more information about the Keahole and Waena projects and here for the coverage by PV Tech's sister title Energy.Storage.News

EDF Renewables Development, Inc.

Project nameTechnology makeupCapacityLocationEstimated completion
Waikoloa Village Solar + StorageSolar + BESS60MW, 240MWh (BESS) Hawaii Island (Waikoloa) 2023

See here for more information about the Waikoloa Village project

Hanwha Energy USA Holdings Corp (174 Power Global)

Project nameTechnology makeupCapacityLocationEstimated completion
Kupehau SolarSolar + BESS 60MW, 240MWh (BESS) Oahu (Kunia) 2022

See here for more information about the Kupehau project

Innergex

Project nameTechnology makeupCapacityLocationEstimated completion
Barbers Point SolarSolar + BESS15MW, 60MWh (BESS)Oahu (Kapolei)2023
Kahana Solar Solar + BESS20MW, 80MWh (BESS)Maui (Napili – Honokowai)2023

See here for more information about the Barbers Point project and here to learn more about the Kahana project

Other developers

DeveloperProject nameTechnology makeupCapacityLocationEstimated completion
Bright Canyon EnergyKupono SolarSolar + BESS 42MW, 168MWh (BESS) Oahu (Ewa Beach)2022
Kaukonahua Solar LLCKaukonahua SolarSolar + BESS6MW, 25.4MWh (BESS)Oahu (Waialua) 2022
Onyx Development Group LLCMehana SolarSolar + BESS 6.6MW, 26.4MWh (BESS) Oahu (Kalaeloa) 2022
Pacific Green Ikehu LLCKamaole SolarSolar + BESS 40MW, 160MWh (BESS) Maui (Kihei)2023

See here for more information about all these projects

Tags: hawaii, us, usa, north america, hawaiian electric, tenders and auctions, innergex, engie, edf renewables, edf, hanwha

Solar & Storage Finance USA

  • Nov 17 - Nov 18, 2020
  • New York City, USA
  • PV Tech Event

Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2020 for its 7th edition!

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Also read...

Comments