Hawaii reveals full winner list of ‘largest renewable tender’ in state’s history
Artist rendering of Plus Power's Kapolei Energy Storage (KES) project, one of 16 to be contracted by Hawaiian Electric in mid-May. Image credit: Plus Power
EDF, Hanwha, Innergex and other firms have been singled out among the firms contracted at Hawaii’s supposedly largest renewable tender to date, joining already-known winners such as ENGIE.
Earlier this week, investor-owned utility Hawaiian Electric released the full list of developers set to deploy 16 solar-plus-storage and standalone projects on the Aloha State, a contracted pipeline of 460MW of solar and nearly 3GWh of storage battery systems.
As documented by PV Tech sister Energy-Storage.News, the identities of some of the high-profile winners had emerged in recent weeks, with ENGIE, Plus Power, Longroad, AES Distributed Energy and Hawaiian Electric all coming forward (see list below) to reveal they had been selected.
Hawaii’s major solar and storage push comes as the archipelago works to become fully renewable by 2045, a campaign steered by Hawaiian Electric itself. The shift is driven by, among other factors, the need to replace a coal plant on O’ahu island (180MW) and an oil-powered station on Maui (27.6MW), respectively scheduled to close by 2022 and 2024.
Hawaiian Electric – itself contracted for two storage-only projects on Maui and Hawaii Island – believes all 16 renewable ventures could complete construction between 2022 and 2023. Should the deadline be met, all 16 schemes will alone add seven percentage points to the utility’s renewable portfolio share by 2025, reaching its 30% target.
From that year onwards, the renewable ratio must ramp up towards goalposts in 2030 (40%), 2040 (70%) and 2045 (100%). This tender aside, work is underway to select another project on Molokai and put forward a request for proposals on Lanai, bringing new renewables to the two small islands to the east of capital Honolulu.
ENGIE Development, LLC
|Project name
|Technology makeup
|Capacity
|Location
|Estimated completion
|Puako Solar PV + Battery Storage
|Solar + BESS
|60MW, 240MWh (BESS)
|Hawaii Island (Puako, South Kohala)
|2023
See here for more information about the Puako project and here for the coverage by PV Tech's sister title Energy.Storage.News
Plus Power
|Project name
|Technology makeup
|Capacity
|Location
|Estimated completion
|Kapolei Energy Storage
|BESS
|185MW, 565MWh
|Oahu (Barbers Pt Harbor)
|2022
See here for more information about the Kapolei project and here for the coverage by PV Tech's sister title Energy.Storage.News
Longroad Development Company, LLC
|Project name
|Technology makeup
|Capacity
|Location
|Estimated completion
|Mahi Solar
|Solar + BESS
|120MW, 480MWh (BESS)
|Oahu (Kunia)
|2023
|Pulehu Solar
|Solar + BESS
|40MW, 160MWh (BESS)
|Maui (Pulehu)
|2023
See here for more information about the Mahi project, here for the Pulehu project and here for the coverage by PV Tech's sister title Energy.Storage.News
AES Distributed Energy Inc
|Project name
|Technology makeup
|Capacity
|Location
|Estimated completion
|Mountain View Solar
|Solar + BESS
|7MW, 35MWh (BESS)
|Oahu (Waianae)
|2023
|Waiawa Phase 2 Solar
|Solar + BESS
|30MW, 240MWh (BESS)
|Oahu (Waiawa)
|2023
See here for more information about the Mountain View project, here for the Waiawa project and here for the coverage by PV Tech's sister title Energy.Storage.News
Hawaiian Electric Company
|Project name
|Technology makeup
|Capacity
|Location
|Estimated completion
|Keahole Battery Energy Storage
|BESS
|12MW, 12MWh
|Hawaii Island (Kailua-Kona)
|2022
|Waena BESS
|BESS
|40MW, 160MWh
|Maui (Kahului)
|2023
See here for more information about the Keahole and Waena projects and here for the coverage by PV Tech's sister title Energy.Storage.News
EDF Renewables Development, Inc.
|Project name
|Technology makeup
|Capacity
|Location
|Estimated completion
|Waikoloa Village Solar + Storage
|Solar + BESS
|60MW, 240MWh (BESS)
|Hawaii Island (Waikoloa)
|2023
See here for more information about the Waikoloa Village project
Hanwha Energy USA Holdings Corp (174 Power Global)
|Project name
|Technology makeup
|Capacity
|Location
|Estimated completion
|Kupehau Solar
|Solar + BESS
|60MW, 240MWh (BESS)
|Oahu (Kunia)
|2022
See here for more information about the Kupehau project
Innergex
|Project name
|Technology makeup
|Capacity
|Location
|Estimated completion
|Barbers Point Solar
|Solar + BESS
|15MW, 60MWh (BESS)
|Oahu (Kapolei)
|2023
|Kahana Solar
|Solar + BESS
|20MW, 80MWh (BESS)
|Maui (Napili – Honokowai)
|2023
See here for more information about the Barbers Point project and here to learn more about the Kahana project
Other developers
|Developer
|Project name
|Technology makeup
|Capacity
|Location
|Estimated completion
|Bright Canyon Energy
|Kupono Solar
|Solar + BESS
|42MW, 168MWh (BESS)
|Oahu (Ewa Beach)
|2022
|Kaukonahua Solar LLC
|Kaukonahua Solar
|Solar + BESS
|6MW, 25.4MWh (BESS)
|Oahu (Waialua)
|2022
|Onyx Development Group LLC
|Mehana Solar
|Solar + BESS
|6.6MW, 26.4MWh (BESS)
|Oahu (Kalaeloa)
|2022
|Pacific Green Ikehu LLC
|Kamaole Solar
|Solar + BESS
|40MW, 160MWh (BESS)
|Maui (Kihei)
|2023
See here for more information about all these projects
