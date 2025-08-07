D3Energy breaks ground on 6MW floating solar farm in Ohio

D3Energy dubbed the installation as “the largest FPV in Ohio and one of the largest in the country,” and the project is being developed in partnership with Monroeville. Under a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA), the village will buy electricity directly from Gardner Capital, the project’s owner and operator.

In addition, D3Energy has partnered with Gardner Capital and local contractor ARP Solar – the same team behind Ohio’s first FPV Del-Co Water solar project, which began operation in 2024 – to support the Monroeville installation.

Previously, Sydney, Australia-headquartered D3Energy had reported that its FPV systems withstood the impact of Hurricane Milton in Florida. After inspecting ten installations across central Florida in the storm’s path, the company confirmed that all systems remained fully operational and undamaged – unlike many ground-mounted and rooftop solar systems that sustained storm-related damage.

The company deployed Ciel & Terre’s Hydrelio systems in the state, which it said were able to handle high wind events due to its flexible, buoyant design and adaptive mooring systems.