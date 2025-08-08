Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Ib vogt breaks ground on 99MWp solar PV plant in the Philippines

By George Heynes
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Genneia commissions 180MW solar PV in Argentina

News

SolarEdge ships more than 1GW of inverters for second consecutive quarter

News

Ib vogt breaks ground on 99MWp solar PV plant in the Philippines

News

D3Energy breaks ground on 6MW floating solar farm in Ohio

News

Arevon powers 758MW/1.2GWh solar-plus-storage plant in California

News

Infinity Power to build two 80MW solar projects in Côte d’Ivoire

News

Sunrun expects strong financial returns after OBBB, registers US$569 million revenue in Q2 2025

News

Array and OMCO to supply US-made solar trackers

News

NEM data spotlight: Solar PV generation hits 2,725GWh as winter sets in

Features, Long Reads

42MW solar PV plant in New Zealand continues operations amid extreme flooding

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The project is being developed in Mindanao, the second largest island in the Philippines. Image: ib vogt.

German renewable energy developer ib vogt has officially broken ground on a 99MWp solar PV power plant in South Cotabato, the Philippines.

Named the Tantangan Solar Power Plant, the project has been backed by PHP4.49 billion (US$80 million) in green financing from international bank The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC).

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The project, which will be ib vogt’s second solar project in Mindanao, the second largest island in the Philippines, is the first initiative to benefit from a joint Development and Construction Facility established by British International Investment (BII), the development finance institution of the UK government, and debt financing platform Pentagreen Capital.

The solar PV power plant is estimated to be able to generate up to 150GWh of renewable energy each year. It is expected to be completed and commence commercial operations in 2026.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held earlier this week (6 August) and was attended by government representatives, landowners, financial partners and community leaders.

During this ceremony, Mike Welch, the Chargé d’Affaires at the British Embassy in Manila, noted the new joint financing facility and the support it will grant in bolstering renewable energy developments in Southeast Asia.

“This will have a positive impact on local communities and businesses, as well as supporting the broader energy transition in the country,” Welch added.

The developer has more than 1GWp of active renewable energy projects across various locations in the Philippines. As previously mentioned, another solar PV power plant, the 6.23MWp Surallah Project, is based on the island of Mindanao.

The Surallah Project was commissioned in 2015 and was deemed at the time as “Mindanao’s largest diesel replacement solar power plant”.

ib vogt is developing another utility-scale solar PV power plant, the 300MW AC Energy Ib Vogt Solar PV Park. The project is being pursued via a joint venture between ACEN, a subsidiary of AC Energy and Infrastructure Corp, and ib vogt.

Construction on the project is expected to begin in 2025, and commercial operation is targeted for 2026.

MGen, ACWA Power presents 1.7GW renewable energy strategy to Philippine President

In concurrent news, Meralco PowerGen Corporation (MGen) and Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power have presented a joint renewable energy development strategy to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The strategy outlines a plan to co-develop 1.7GW of utility-scale solar and other renewable energy projects across the Philippines.

The joint venture, formalised during the recent ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, combines ACWA Power’s extensive global portfolio of 78.8GW with MGen’s established 4.95GW domestic footprint.

Last year, MGen partnered with infrastructure investor Actis for its 3.5GW MTerra Solar project, which forms part of Meralco’s broader commitment to support the government’s renewable energy goals.

ib vogt, philippines, plant construction, pv power plants, solar pv, southeast asia

Read Next

Once operational, the project will generate over 7,500MWh annually, more than doubling the village’s current clean energy capacity. Image: D3Energy.

D3Energy breaks ground on 6MW floating solar farm in Ohio

August 7, 2025
US-based floating solar (FPV) developer D3Energy is constructing a 6MW floating solar system in Monroeville – a village in Huron County, Ohio. 
The projects are in Touba and Laboa and include the construction of 17 km of power transmission lines. Image: Unsplash

Infinity Power to build two 80MW solar projects in Côte d’Ivoire

August 7, 2025
Infinity Power has signed two concession agreements with the Government of Côte d'Ivoire for PV projects with a total capacity of 80MWac.
Image: Potentia Energy (via LinkedIn).
Premium

NEM data spotlight: Solar PV generation hits 2,725GWh as winter sets in

August 7, 2025
July 2025, the peak of the Australian winter season, saw generation from utility-scale and rooftop solar increase by 12.78% year-on-year in the National Electricity Market (NEM).
Image: Steven Woods (via Lodestone Energy/LinkedIn).

42MW solar PV plant in New Zealand continues operations amid extreme flooding

August 7, 2025
Despite severe flooding in the Waiotahe Valley in New Zealand, Lodestone Energy has confirmed that its 42MW Te Herenga o Te Rā solar PV power plant has continued operations.
Elizbeth-City-Solar-1963.jpg

Brookfield acquires 19.7% stake in Duke Energy Florida for US$6 billion

August 6, 2025
Renewables asset owner Brookfield Renewable has acquired 19.7% indirect equity stake in US regional energy utility Duke Energy’s Florida portfolio.
Image: Black & Veatch

First megawatt-scale floating PV project powers up in Philippines

August 6, 2025
The first MW-scale floating solar project in the Philippines has come online, according to solar EPC contractor Black & Veatch.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

D3Energy breaks ground on 6MW floating solar farm in Ohio

News

India’s new solar cell ALMM list contains 13GW capacity across six manufacturers

News

Warning of renewed forced-labour enforcement in US after Hanwha cells reportedly detained

News

42MW solar PV plant in New Zealand continues operations amid extreme flooding

News

‘Solar will continue to deliver’

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews, Long Reads

JinkoSolar files cell technology patent suit against LONGi in Europe

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.