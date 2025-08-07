Subscribe To Premium
Arevon powers 758MW/1.2GWh solar-plus-storage plant in California

By Andy Colthorpe
Arevon powers 758MW/1.2GWh solar-plus-storage plant in California

Infinity Power to build two 80MW solar projects in Côte d’Ivoire

Sunrun expects strong financial returns after OBBB, registers US$569 million revenue in Q2 2025

Array and OMCO to supply US-made solar trackers

NEM data spotlight: Solar PV generation hits 2,725GWh as winter sets in

42MW solar PV plant in New Zealand continues operations amid extreme flooding

India’s new solar cell ALMM list contains 13GW capacity across six manufacturers

Brookfield acquires 19.7% stake in Duke Energy Florida for US$6 billion

First megawatt-scale floating PV project powers up in Philippines

Warning of renewed forced-labour enforcement in US after Hanwha cells reportedly detained

Built in two phases, the Eland project comprises 758MW of solar PV and 300MW/1.2GWh of BESS. Image: Arevon.

Independent power producer (IPP) Arevon Energy has powered the second phase of the Eland solar-plus-storage Center in Los Angeles, California.

The project comprises 758MW of solar PV and a 1.2GWh battery energy storage system (BESS) and was built in two phases.

The second phase of the project started operations earlier this week and brought online 374MW of solar PV and 150MW 4-hour duration BESS, while Eland 1 went into commercial operation late last year, pairing 384MW of solar PV with another 4-hour duration 150MW BESS.

More than US$2 billion in private capital was invested in the Eland solar-plus-storage project. This included a combined US$1.1 billion in tax equity and debt financing raised for Eland 2 in February 2024.

A 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) was secured with the state government-owned municipal utility LA Department of Water & Power (LADWP).

LADWP CEO Janisse Quinones said yesterday that the project “has had the lowest cost for solar and storage, translating to more affordable bills for our LADWP customers.”

According to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, the completion of the Eland solar-plus-storage project brings the city’s clean energy share to more than 60%. Arevon said the project alone will meet 7% of Los Angeles’s power demand.

Moreover, SOLV Energy performed engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) duties, while US firm Nextracker provided solar trackers.

Southern California Public Power Authority (SCPPA), a joint powers agency set up to enable a collective of ten municipal utilities and one irrigation district to finance generation and transmission, also signed a PPA with Arevon for Eland.

SCPPA and member utility Glendale Water & Power will offtake 12.5% of the energy generated by Eland 1.

The completion of the Eland project brings Arevon’s total operational renewable energy to more than 3.7GW.

