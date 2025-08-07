Arevon powers 758MW/1.2GWh solar-plus-storage plant in California

Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual

The second phase of the project started operations earlier this week and brought online 374MW of solar PV and 150MW 4-hour duration BESS, while Eland 1 went into commercial operation late last year, pairing 384MW of solar PV with another 4-hour duration 150MW BESS.

More than US$2 billion in private capital was invested in the Eland solar-plus-storage project. This included a combined US$1.1 billion in tax equity and debt financing raised for Eland 2 in February 2024.

A 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) was secured with the state government-owned municipal utility LA Department of Water & Power (LADWP).

LADWP CEO Janisse Quinones said yesterday that the project “has had the lowest cost for solar and storage, translating to more affordable bills for our LADWP customers.”

According to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, the completion of the Eland solar-plus-storage project brings the city’s clean energy share to more than 60%. Arevon said the project alone will meet 7% of Los Angeles’s power demand.

Moreover, SOLV Energy performed engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) duties, while US firm Nextracker provided solar trackers.

Southern California Public Power Authority (SCPPA), a joint powers agency set up to enable a collective of ten municipal utilities and one irrigation district to finance generation and transmission, also signed a PPA with Arevon for Eland.

SCPPA and member utility Glendale Water & Power will offtake 12.5% of the energy generated by Eland 1.

The completion of the Eland project brings Arevon’s total operational renewable energy to more than 3.7GW.

This story first appeared on our sister site Energy-storage.news.