Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Premium
Features, Editors' Blog

‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Act brings changes, some clarity to US energy storage development

By April Bonner
Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Latest

‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Act brings changes, some clarity to US energy storage development

Features, Editors' Blog

US to kill US$7 billion Solar For All support for low-income households

News

Genneia commissions 180MW solar PV in Argentina

News

SolarEdge ships more than 1GW of inverters for second consecutive quarter

News

Ib vogt breaks ground on 99MWp solar PV plant in the Philippines

News

D3Energy breaks ground on 6MW floating solar farm in Ohio

News

Arevon powers 758MW/1.2GWh solar-plus-storage plant in California

News

Infinity Power to build two 80MW solar projects in Côte d’Ivoire

News

Sunrun expects strong financial returns after OBBB, registers US$569 million revenue in Q2 2025

News

Array and OMCO to supply US-made solar trackers

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
An esVolta storage project.
Despite possible future supply chain headaches, the US energy storage industry has broadly welcomed having clarity after months of uncertainty. Image: esVolta.

Energy storage escaped much of the pain inflicted on solar in the recent legislative changes, but foreign entity restrictions may create some supply-chain challenges. April Bonner reports.

The energy storage industry faced a great deal of uncertainty during the refining of the 2025 budget reconciliation bill. At various points, the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ (OBBB) included an elimination of investment tax credits (ITCs), a 60-day construction commencement requirement and other provisions that would have proved problematic for energy storage developers.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

In its final form, the OBBB Act largely maintains tax credits for battery and other energy storage technologies through the next decade. This decision underscores the Trump administration’s priorities on energy security, grid resilience, and domestic manufacturing. In contrast, the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) focused more on increasing a diverse range of renewable energy technologies.

Changes to investment tax credit incentives

US energy storage projects that begin construction by the end of 2033 will still be eligible for ITC incentives. These technologies can also qualify for technology-neutral tax credits at the full rate of 30% of capex, with additional domestic content bonuses increasing the total to around 45%.

The bill amends the regulations for technology-neutral tax credits outlined in sections 45Y and 48E of the US tax code. These credits are available for power projects with zero or negative lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions and battery and other energy storage projects, regardless of their emissions. They can cover between 30% and 70% of the project costs.

Projects claiming legacy tax credits under section 45 or 48 of the US tax code are unaffected by the bill. These credits can be claimed for projects that were under construction by the end of 2024. The 45Y tech neutral PTC and 48E tech-neutral ITC will be phased out by 25% beginning in 2034, until they are eliminated after 2035.

The Section 45X tax credits for manufacturers of batteries and energy storage components remain mostly intact. The Act outlines a phased reduction of these credits over three years beginning after 2029, offering a more extended support period for domestic producers of battery and storage equipment relative to other clean energy technologies.

FEOC restrictions

Arguably, the most significant developments in energy storage are the new Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) restrictions. Technology-neutral tax credits for new power plants and energy storage projects will be denied if they rely heavily on Chinese equipment. Similarly, section 45X tax credits for US-made products will be withheld if they incorporate too many Chinese components.

As explained in an analysis from law firm Norton Rose Fullbright, tax credits will also be denied to companies that depend on Chinese investments or that make payments to Chinese-related counterparts through contracts and technology licences, especially when these counterparties have “effective control” over the companies, their projects, or products.

FEOC regulations will take effect for tax years after 4 July, 2025. As noted earlier, these regulations do not apply to renewable energy and storage projects claiming legacy tax credits under section 45 or 48. Starting in 2026, 55% of a project’s costs must originate from non-prohibited foreign entities, rising to 75% in and after 2030.

These calculations become more complicated when adding that a prohibited foreign entity is described as an entity with ties to China, Russia, North Korea or Iran. As explained by Norton Rose Fullbright:

“The ties can be such things as 25% or more ownership by a single Chinese shareholder or 40% by two or more such shareholders or at least 15% of total debt held by Chinese lenders, only counting debt holders at original issuance.”

Additionally, payments to over 50% of Chinese-owned companies or agreements granting such firms control, including long-term licensing rights, can classify a supplier as a prohibited foreign entity. It could be argued that these definitions encourage developers to prioritise domestic content sources, since the regulations create risks for US-based developers in sourcing content produced abroad; regardless of intent, they are stringent.

The IRS has six years to challenge a tax return over material assistance. A 20% penalty applies if the taxpayer pays more than 1% less tax due to miscalculation. For corporations, penalties apply if the tax shortfall from miscalculation is at least US$10 million or more than 1%. Equipment suppliers who provide false certificates face penalties of 10% of the customer’s claimed tax reduction. The reduction must be at least 5% of the owed tax or, if less, US$100,000.

For now, if projects obtain their cells from a foreign source not designated as an FEOC, the developer will not qualify for the domestic content bonus but will still receive the ITC. While the changes bring new issues to developers in the US, many market leaders agree that having more clarity on future projects is a welcome change from recent months.

Read more about how the US solar industry responded to the passage of the OBBB here, and whether there are any silver linings to come from the latest shifts in US policy here.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
americas, legislation, one big beautiful bill, policy, solar plus storage, storage, us

Read Next

Rooftop solar panels in the US.

US to kill US$7 billion Solar For All support for low-income households

August 8, 2025
Solar PV is likely to become less accessible to low-income Americans after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) cancels the US$7 billion Solar For All scheme.
SolarEdge-Sella-2-Facility-768x432

SolarEdge ships more than 1GW of inverters for second consecutive quarter

August 8, 2025
SolarEdge posted inverter shipments of 1.19GW in the second quarter of this year, alongside BESS sales of 247MWh.
Once operational, the project will generate over 7,500MWh annually, more than doubling the village’s current clean energy capacity. Image: D3Energy.

D3Energy breaks ground on 6MW floating solar farm in Ohio

August 7, 2025
US-based floating solar (FPV) developer D3Energy is constructing a 6MW floating solar system in Monroeville – a village in Huron County, Ohio. 
Image: Arevon

Arevon powers 758MW/1.2GWh solar-plus-storage plant in California

August 7, 2025
Independent power producer Arevon Energy has powered the second phase of the Eland solar-plus-storage Center in Los Angeles, California.
Sunrun

Sunrun expects strong financial returns after OBBB, registers US$569 million revenue in Q2 2025

August 7, 2025
US residential solar installer Sunrun says it has positioned itself to continue generating strong financial returns after the passing of the 'One Big, Beautiful Bill'.
ArrayHero tracker.

Array and OMCO to supply US-made solar trackers

August 7, 2025
Array Technologies and OMCO Solar have announced plans to supply US-made trackers for solar projects across the US.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

D3Energy breaks ground on 6MW floating solar farm in Ohio

News

India’s new solar cell ALMM list contains 13GW capacity across six manufacturers

News

Warning of renewed forced-labour enforcement in US after Hanwha cells reportedly detained

News

42MW solar PV plant in New Zealand continues operations amid extreme flooding

News

‘Solar will continue to deliver’

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews, Long Reads

JinkoSolar files cell technology patent suit against LONGi in Europe

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.