Genneia commissions 180MW solar PV in Argentina

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
The 180MW Parque Solar Anchoris in Argentina began commercial operations
The Parque Solar Anchoris, pictured above, brings Genneia’s operational solar PV portfolio to 490MW in Argentina. Image: Genneia.

Argentinian renewables developer Genneia has reached commercial operations at its 180MW Parque Solar Anchoris in Argentina.

Located in the western province of Mendoza, it is the second solar PV plant operational in the region after the company commissioned the 90MW Parque Solar Malargüe I earlier this year.

The 180MW site will power the demand of large industrial users within the framework of the Renewable Energy Term Market (MATER), a private market in Argentina with specific regulations, in which renewable energy purchase and sale transactions between private parties take place.

“This park will be designed to supply efficient and competitive energy to corporate clients across all sectors of the economy,” said Bernardo Andrews, CEO of Genneia.

The project required a US$160 million investment and has 360,000 bifacial solar panels installed. With the commercial operations of Parque Solar Anchoris, the Argentinian developer now has 490MW of solar PV operational in the Cuyo region – which comprises the provinces of Mendoza, San Luis and San Juan – across five solar PV plants.

The company’s operational capacity is set to reach nearly 800MW in 2026 when two more projects under construction begin commercial operations: the San Rafael plant in the Mendoza province with 180MW of solar PV and the San Juan Sur in the San Juan province with 130MW of solar PV.

Increased interest in renewables in Argentina is not limited to solar PV, with the government launching its first battery energy storage system (BESS) tender seeking capacity in the capital, Buenos Aires. The AlmaGB scheme recently received bids with a total of 1.3GW volume submitted, twice the available capacity for the tender, as covered by our sister site Energy-storage.news.

argentina, commercial launch, genneia, latin america, mendoza, utility-scale solar

Image: Potentia Energy (via LinkedIn).
NEM data spotlight: Solar PV generation hits 2,725GWh as winter sets in

August 7, 2025
July 2025, the peak of the Australian winter season, saw generation from utility-scale and rooftop solar increase by 12.78% year-on-year in the National Electricity Market (NEM).
The solar plant, currently under construction, is expected to begin commercial operations in the first half of 2026. Image: Scatec.

Scatec secures US$27 million for 142MW PV project in Brazil

August 6, 2025
Independent power producer (IPP) Scatec has secured BRL150 million (US$27 million) for its 142MW solar PV plant in Minas Gerais, Brazil. 
Solar panels above a fishery site in China

China saw 212GW of PV additions in H1 2025, C&I PV surged 135% year-on-year

August 4, 2025
During H1 2025, China has added 211.61GW of new PV capacity, more than doubling last year's figures when installs reached 102.5GW in H1 2024.
The two new projects are located in northern Hungary. Image: GoldenPeak Capital

GoldenPeaks Capital powers 92MW solar PV portfolio in Hungary

August 1, 2025
Independent power producer GoldenPeaks Capital has reached commercial operations on a 92MW solar PV portfolio in Hungary.
Atlas Renewable Energy secured financing for a Brazilian solar PV project

Atlas Renewable Energy secures US$179 million to build 579MW Brazilian solar complex

July 28, 2025
Solar developer Atlas Renewable Energy has secured BRL1 billion (US$179 million) in financing for a 579MW Brazilian solar PV complex.
Image: CEFC

Australia’s CEFC bags ‘record-breaking year’ for clean energy investment

July 28, 2025
Australia’s Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) has announced it has invested a record AU$4.7 billion (US$3.09 billion) in large-scale renewables, energy storage, and transmission projects during the 12-month period ending 30 June 2025.

D3Energy breaks ground on 6MW floating solar farm in Ohio

India’s new solar cell ALMM list contains 13GW capacity across six manufacturers

Warning of renewed forced-labour enforcement in US after Hanwha cells reportedly detained

42MW solar PV plant in New Zealand continues operations amid extreme flooding

‘Solar will continue to deliver’

JinkoSolar files cell technology patent suit against LONGi in Europe

