‘Historic’ agreement signed between Luxcara and BeGreen for 415MWp of Danish solar
BeGreen's solar sites include tree and bush planting and continued food production. Image: BeGreen
German asset manager Luxcara has signed an investment agreement with Danish solar developer BeGreen for four PV parks.
These are to have a total capacity of up to 415MWp, with the first delivery of electricity set for this year. Final completion of the portfolio is expected to occur in 2023.
BeGreen is to be responsible for the construction and O&M of the plants, which are to become part of a portfolio of renewable energy assets managed by Luxcara on behalf of institutional investors.
It marks the first solar project in Denmark for Luxcara, with two of the parks to be located in the municipality of Faxe and the other two in the municipalities of Vordingborg and Herning.
The asset manager currently has a portfolio of over 3GW across Europe and an investment volume of over €3 billion (US$3.6 billion).
Philip Sander, managing director of Luxcara, highlighted how this new solar portfolio is to be built without any government subsidies, with the electricity to either be sold to an offtaker through a long-term power purchase agreement or on the Nord Pool spot market, adding the company's focus remains on acquiring "high quality renewable energy assets throughout Europe".
In 2019, Luxcara acquired a 121MW PV project in Spain set to start generation in 2020, as well as acquiring a 45MW site from Hive Energy in 2017. Like the potential plans for the four new sites, both of these projects are selling their energy generation to an offtaker through power purchase agreements (PPAs).
Describing the agreement with Luxcara as "historic", Anders Dolmer, chairman of the Board of BeGreen, said the four new solar farms are “an important milestone for the integration of large-scale solar power as a cornerstone in the future Danish energy system”. He added that speed is “essential” to meeting Denmark’s 2030 goal of a 70% reduction in CO2e emissions.
BeGreen also assured that when choosing sites it always aims to reduce the impact on local landscapes, choosing flat land and planting trees and bushes. It also said that production of lamb meat, grass for protein extraction and biochar is to continue on the sites.
Revealing the most bankable and reliable PV module suppliers for utility-scale deployment in the US
Jan 20, 2021 GMT
Virtually all PV modules for large-scale utility-based solar sites are imported to the US, especially from Chinese companies using manufacturing sites across Southeast Asia. This puts extreme pressure on US site developers, EPCs and investors, in understanding fully the differences between the companies offering imported PV modules How credible are the companies supplying the products? What is the financial health of the parent entity? Where is the module produced, and is this undertaken in-house or through third-party OEMs? What is the supply-chain for the module sub-components including wafers and cells? And then, how will the modules perform in the field, and is it possible to gauge reliability levels benchmarked against competitors? This webinar will provide insights from two of the leading experts in PV module manufacturing, supply, performance and reliability: Jenya Meydbray of PV Evolution Labs and Finlay Colville from PV-Tech. The 1-hour session will include presentations from Jenya and Finlay, and then a brand-new supplier scorecard matrix that combines the key outputs from PVEL's Module Reliability Scorecard and PV-Tech's PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings, with specific focus on module supply and use in the US market.
Utility Solar Summit, UK & Ireland
May 26 - May 27, 2021
ONLINE
Looking at the drivers and dynamics of utility scale solar in the UK & Ireland over the next five years. This event will consider the immediate challenges as we enter the build phase in both these markets where we could see as much as 4GW deployed in 2021 alone! What developments will continue the growth of 100MW+ sites and what impact will government policy have on the rate of deployment in both markets?Join leading developers and manufacturers shaping the direction of one of Europe’s most active markets and hear from speakers with a history of influencing innovation and change.
Solar Finance & Investment Europe
Feb 03 - Feb 04, 2021
ONLINE
The business of solar is changing, as the industry scales up, technology, IT and new players to the market will add complexity. This sparks a host of opportunities such as co-location of solar and storage and the rise of unsubsidised solar projects as well as challenges which will question the very business model of European solar asset owners. Solar Finance & Investment Europe is the meeting place for institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, solar, wind and storage funds and large energy buyers to do business.
Also read...
-
New York announces 23 large-scale PV projects as part of governor's clean energy drive
-
Renewables investor Excelsior secures US$504m for US solar projects
-
US independent power producers Novatus Energy and Southwest Generation merge
-
PROJECT ROUND-UP: Grenergy secures financing for Chile assets; ReneSola sells 12.3MW Hungarian portfolio
-
Engie and Neoen target over-the-counter contracts for 1GW French solar project
Comments