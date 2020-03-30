JA Solar targeting 16GW of module shipments in 2020 as production capacity ramps
JA Solar surpassed 10GW of PV module shipments in 2019 for the first time, while targeting further growth of 16GW of shipments in 2020. Image: JA Solar
‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member JA Solar surpassed 10GW of PV module shipments in 2019 for the first time, while targeting further growth of 16GW of shipments in 2020.
The SMSL has reported full year financial results having returned to the Chinese stock market via a small cap takeover.
JA Solar reported full year 2019 revenue of approximately RMB 19.6 billion (US$2.982 billion), up 7.67% from the prior year but has not yet surpassed record revenue set in 2017 when listed on NASDAQ. This is mainly due to ASP pressure as module shipments have increased year-on-year.
JA Solar reported full year 2019 revenue of approximately RMB 19.6 billion (US$2.982 billion).
Net profit attributable to shareholders was RMB 1.252 billion (US$176.4 million) a year-on-year increase of 74.09%.
Net profit attributable to shareholders was RMB 1.252 billion (US$176.4 million) a year-on-year increase of 74.09%.
PV shipments in 2019 were reported to be 10,260MW, a record annual shipment figure and the first time the company had surpassed the 10GW milestone of annual shipments and the second only SMSL to have surpassed the milestone to date for 2019 financial reporting.
PV module shipments year-on-year increase was 27.26%, with overseas module shipments of 7.55GW, a year-on-year increase of 55.35%.
PV module shipments year-on-year increase was 27.26%, with overseas module shipments of 7.55GW, a year-on-year increase of 55.35%.
Manufacturing update
JA Solar said that at the end of 2019, wafer capacity stood at 11.5GW, solar cell capacity stood at 11GW, and a module assembly capacity had reached 11GW.
JA Solar has already announced significant capacity expansion plans for 2020 onwards, which includes 10GW of high-efficiency solar cell and module assembly capacity in a four-phased, multi-year expansion. The company also has plans for major mono solar cell technology upgrades totaling 3.6GW at its facilities in Xingtai City, Hebei Province, China.
The company is projecting PV module capacity to exceed 16GW in 2020, while targeting 16GW of module shipments. Wafer and solar cell capacity are expected reach around 13GW by the end of 2020, according to PV Tech’s analysis.
JA Solar said that at the end of 2019, wafer capacity stood at 11.5GW, solar cell capacity stood at 11GW, and a module assembly capacity had reached 11GW.
PV HeterojunctionTech
The first ever event dedicated specifically to solar PV Heterojunction manufacturing and multi-GW production challenges and opportunities. Meet the global community driving Heterojunction to multi-GW status in mass production today in the spectacular setting of St. Petersburg in Russia.
PV CellTech
Going into its fifth year over 200 delegates from 150 companies and 20 countries representing the PV supply chain will gather in Malaysia to discuss the technology roadmaps for PV cell advancement in GW markets. The scope of the event has been expanded this year, to cover developments in wafer supply and thin-film investments and technologies alongside all the regular benefits to all stakeholders tracking PV technology and investment trends for the next 5 years.
PV ModuleTech
Understand fully the technical and logistical supply chains that determine the production and performance of solar modules, including all related factors impacting quality, reliability & bankability.
Also read...
-
GCL-SI building 60GW integrated solar module megacomplex in Hefei City
-
GCL-SI suffered COVID-19 outbreak at major manufacturing operations in Jiangsu, China
-
COVID-19: SunPower hit by more supply chain issues and major end-market lockdowns
-
Canadian Solar adding 3GW of module capacity in 2020 despite lack of demand
-
3SUN forced to close heterojunction plant in Sicily on wider shutdowns across Italy
Comments