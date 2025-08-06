Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Australia: Tindo bags AU$34.5 million Solar Sunshot Program backing as ARENA opens ultra-low-cost solar funding round

By George Heynes
Manufacturing, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Modules, New Technology, Policy
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Australia: Tindo bags AU$34.5 million Solar Sunshot Program backing as ARENA opens ultra-low-cost solar funding round

News

NextEnergy Capital acquires 73MW agriPV portfolio in Italy

News

Chinese polysilicon producers to shut down one-third of production capacity, reports say

News

AES Andes breaks ground on 1.3GW solar-wind-storage projects in Chile

News

In search of silver linings

Features, Interviews

SPAIN ROUND UP: Sonnedix and Prosolia acquire projects, Iberdrola and Burger King sign PPA

News

Solar module prices in the US remain stable amid trade uncertainty

News

US residential solar to see short-term pain, long-term growth

News

Vikram Solar bags supply order for 250MW of n-type solar modules

News

‘Solar will continue to deliver’

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews, Long Reads
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The funding will support Tindo Solar in increasing its manufacturing capacity and conducting a feasibility study for a factory. Image: Tindo Solar.

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has announced that three companies will receive AU$45.5 million (US$29.5 million) in funding through the Solar Sunshot Program.

The government entity confirmed this morning (6 August) that it had provided the funding to Tindo Solar, an Australian module manufacturer, Solquartz, Energus and Stellar PV.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

As confirmed by ARENA, most of the funding, AU$34.5 million to be precise, will be allocated to Tindo Solar. This funding will help Tindo Solar increase its module production from 20MW to 180MW per year and renovate its Mawson Lakes factory in South Australia to produce at a greater scale and a lower cost base.

Tindo confirmed it would introduce advanced automation and expand its product range to include premium N-type solar modules.

The Solar Sunshot Program support also includes a Manufacturing Production Credit (MPC) and a capital grant, which will support a feasibility study for developing a future gigafactory capable of producing up to 1GW of solar modules per annum.

This solar gigafactory facility could require an approximate AU$100 million investment, generate 250 jobs, and produce 7,000 solar modules daily.

Tindo Solar indicated that while the location of the solar gigafactory remains undetermined, they are exploring potential sites in regional New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria.

Tindo Solar’s CEO, Richard Petterson, who spoke to PV Tech last year about the Solar Sunshot Program and its role in supporting Australian solar manufacturing, emphasised that the initiative’s support will be crucial to allowing Tindo to expand its production output and grow its market.

“The Solar Sunshot support means we can lower our prices while maintaining our quality, which quadruples our addressable market and makes Tindo solar panels available to more consumers,” said Petterson.

“We make premium solar panels, which means we have captured a small section of the Australian solar panel market, but the production credit opens a larger market to Tindo.”

AU$11 million awarded to upstream solar manufacturing projects

A total of AU$11 million has been awarded to support feasibility studies for upstream solar manufacturing in Australia, focusing on the local production of critical solar panel components like polysilicon, ingots, and wafers.

Solquartz received AU$5 million for its Townsville Green Polysilicon Feasibility Study, which aims to develop a 100,000 tpa low-emission, solar-grade polysilicon facility near Townsville, Queensland.

Energus was granted AU$1.3 million for a feasibility study on a 50,000 tpa low-emission polysilicon facility at AGL’s Hunter Energy Hub, while Stellar PV secured AU$4.7 million to explore a 2GW low-emission polysilicon ingot pulling and wafering facility near Townsville, Queensland.

ARENA said these initiatives leverage Australia’s abundant raw materials to strengthen energy independence, enhance international supply chains, and create new opportunities in clean energy manufacturing.

Australia’s AU$1 billion Solar Sunshot Program

Readers of PV Tech will be aware of Australia’s Solar Sunshot initiative, first announced in March 2024 by prime minister Anthony Albanese. This programme aims to bolster efforts to create Australian-made solar PV modules for the global market and is administered by ARENA.

The initiative’s first recipient was prefabricated solar structure provider 5B, which secured AU$46 million for its “Maverick” automated solar deployment system in May 2025.

It will also support ARENA in delivering its Ultra Low-Cost Solar (ULCS) concept. This concept envisages a ‘30-30-30’ approach to solar, representing 30% solar module efficiency and an installed cost of 30 cents per watt by 2030. This would mean achieving a levelised cost of electricity below AUS$20 per megawatt hour by 2030, just one-third of its 2023 cost.

The initiative plans to use the funds to support the building of ingots, wafers, cells, modules and “related components”, which include inverters and solar glass. In doing so, ARENA believes this can diversify Australia’s supply chains and create economic opportunities. PV Tech Premium explored the Solar Sunshot initiative in PV Tech Power Volume 40.

The Australian government also launched a complementary programme, the Solar ScaleUp Challenge, in June 2024. Whereas Sunshot focuses on domestic module manufacturing, ScaleUp delves into deploying solar modules.

ARENA launches AU$60 million ultra-low-cost funding round

In other news, ARENA has officially opened its Ultra Low-Cost Solar Research and Development (R&D) funding round for expressions of interest (EOI).

The organisation published a LinkedIn post inviting companies to submit EOIs before the deadline of 21 October 2025. Interested companies can submit their EOIs here.

The AU$60 million funding round was first announced in July 2025 and will be split between two streams. Stream one will focus on cells and modules, while stream two will lead innovation in balance systems, operation and maintenance.

ARENA said the funding allows Australia’s leading universities, research groups, start-ups, and entrepreneurs to make significant breakthroughs in achieving ARENA’s ultra-low-cost solar vision.

arena, gigafactory, manufacturing, pv modules, solar pv, solar sunshot, south australia, Tindo Solar, ultra-low-cost solar

Read Next

Spread across 140 hectares, the project dedicates 70% of its land to agricultural activities while simultaneously generating clean electricity from solar PV. Image: NextEnergy Capital.

NextEnergy Capital acquires 73MW agriPV portfolio in Italy

August 5, 2025
NextEnergy Capital (NEC), through NextPower V ESG, has acquired a 73MW agriPV portfolio in Campania, Italy.
Daqo New Energy previously increased its annual polysilicon production guidance to 129,000 – 132,000MT. Image: Daqo New Energy.

Chinese polysilicon producers to shut down one-third of production capacity, reports say

August 5, 2025
China’s leading polysilicon firms are reportedly considering shutting down one third of the country’s polysilicon capacity and restructuring the sector, following years of overcapacity and tumbling prices.
The acquisition brings Sonnedix’s operating capacity of over 1.25GW in Spain. Image: Sonnedix.

SPAIN ROUND UP: Sonnedix and Prosolia acquire projects, Iberdrola and Burger King sign PPA

August 5, 2025
Sonnedix and Prosolia have acquired projects, while Iberdrola has signed a 34MW PPA with Burger King covering 109MW total.
Rooftop solar installation.

US residential solar to see short-term pain, long-term growth

August 5, 2025
Residential solar installations will slow in the US over the coming years, though long-term installations will remain significant, according to new research from energy analyst Wood Mackenzie.
Under the supply agreement, the shipments are scheduled to begin in FY 2025-26. Image: Vikram Solar.

Vikram Solar bags supply order for 250MW of n-type solar modules

August 4, 2025
Indian solar PV module manufacturer Vikram Solar will supply 250MW of n-type modules to Bondada Group for its solar project in Maharashtra.
The US Senate building.
Premium

‘Solar will continue to deliver’

August 4, 2025
Legislation withdrawing vital tax credits has plunged the US solar market into turmoil, putting project deployments and manufacturing at risk.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

NextEnergy Capital acquires 73MW agriPV portfolio in Italy

News

Vikram Solar bags supply order for 250MW of n-type solar modules

News

‘Solar will continue to deliver’

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews, Long Reads

First Solar says Trump’s reconciliation bill ‘strengthens’ its position, reports Q2 financials

News

Solar module prices in the US remain stable amid trade uncertainty

News

Chinese polysilicon producers to shut down one-third of production capacity, reports say

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.