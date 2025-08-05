Subscribe To Premium
Solar module prices in the US remain stable amid trade uncertainty

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Solar module prices in the US remain stable amid trade uncertainty

US residential solar to see short-term pain, long-term growth

Vikram Solar bags supply order for 250MW of n-type solar modules

‘Solar will continue to deliver’

Brookfield’s hydrogen projects drive over US$400 million in renewable generation in Q2 2025

Behind Risen Energy’s integrated PV, storage and energy management solutions

Waaree commissions 1.8GW solar module line in Gujarat

Iberdrola sells Mexico business to continue networks investment

Solargis: US heat dome shows need for better solar project data and benefits of storage

Solarcycle produces recycled glass test module with ‘peak performance’

Anza anticipates additional adjustments in the coming weeks as manufacturers finalise their FEOC and ITC strategies. Chart: Anza.

Despite trade policy uncertainty, the price of solar modules in the US has remained fairly stable in the past three months, according to solar and storage supply chain platform Anza.

In its latest Domestic Content Report, Anza said the median price of domestically produced modules with US solar cells has only declined by 2% since April 2025, from US$0.5/W to US$0.49/W in July.

Modules assembled in the US with imported solar cells, on the other hand, have experienced a slight increase during that same period. The median price went from US$0.35/W in April 2025 to US$0.36/W in July, as shown in the image above.

Finally, the median price of imported modules has slightly decreased from April, with prices at US$0.255/W in July 2025.

However, looking further back, prices have risen from the lows of US$0.235/W registered at the beginning of the year. Overall, prices for the three categories – domestic modules with domestic cells, domestic modules with imported cells and imported modules – have all had a price increase since the beginning of 2025.

“Year‑over‑year, the premium for domestically produced cells versus imported modules widened to roughly $0.23/W, reflecting the market’s willingness to pay for tax credit, tariff, and duties certainty,” said Anza’s report.

Additional adjustments for solar manufacturers

Anza anticipates additional adjustments in the coming weeks as manufacturers finalise their foreign entity of concern (FEOC) and investment tax credit (ITC) strategies and regulation becomes clearer.

Mike Hall, CEO at Anza, recently told PV Tech Premium that the executive order signed days after the “One, Big, Beautiful Bill” introduced a fresh layer of anxiety for the solar industry (Premium access).

Among the latest developments in the short-term policy and tariff landscape are:

The US manufacturing landscape has not lain idle in the past few months, with plans continuing to shift every week, according to Anza.

“Several announced assembly lines remain on pause because of tariff reciprocity, FEOC uncertainty, and reduced production incentives under Section 45X, which begins phasing down in 2027,” said Anza.

Several manufacturing announcements have been made both before and after the reconciliation bill was signed into law in July, with mixed outcomes. On the negative side, struggling Swiss solar manufacturer Meyer Burger’s 1.4GW module assembly plant in Goodyear, Arizona, shut down in May this year.

On a more positive note, Canadian solar manufacturer Heliene opened a 500MW module assembly plant in Minnesota, while module manufacturer SEG Solar began shipments of its first utility-scale order from its Texas production plant last week.

Furthermore, materials science firm Corning recently acquired a 2GW module assembly plant in Arizona, from Chinese solar manufacturer JA Solar.

From the second half of 2025 until the end of 2027, Anza forecasts the number of domestic solar cell providers to nearly double from six to 11, while domestic module suppliers will only increase from 19 in H2 2025 to 22 in H2 2027. This is due to the recent tariff uncertainty that is prompting greater caution among suppliers, according to Anza.

Anza’s report concludes that there is an urgency to act now before there is a supply shortage, prices continue to increase and FEOC restrictions come into effect.

anza, cell manufacturing, domestic manufacturing, module price, policy and legislation, trade, us

