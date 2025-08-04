Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Waaree commissions 1.8GW solar module line in Gujarat

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia

Latest

Brookfield’s hydrogen projects drive over US$400 million in renewable generation in Q2 2025

News

Behind Risen Energy’s integrated PV, storage and energy management solutions

Features, Interviews

Waaree commissions 1.8GW solar module line in Gujarat

News

Iberdrola sells Mexico business to continue networks investment

News

Solargis: US heat dome shows need for better solar project data and benefits of storage

News

Solarcycle produces recycled glass test module with ‘peak performance’

News

China saw 212GW of PV additions in H1 2025, C&I PV surged 135% year-on-year

News

Australia: Clean energy subsidies should be replaced with market-based incentives from 2030

News

DSD Renewables raises US$238 million to expand US energy portfolio

News

The 2,000V transition: why utility solar is ready for its next leap

Features, Interviews, Long Reads
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The manufacturing will now be split across multiple sites in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and potentially other Indian states. Image: Waaree Energies.
With this plant, the Mumbai-headquartered firm’s total annual nameplate capacity for solar modules rises to 14.2GW. Image: Waaree Energies.

Indian solar manufacturer Waaree Energies has commissioned a 1.8GW solar module manufacturing line at its factory in Chikhli, Navsari district, Gujarat, approximately 307km south of the state capital, Gandhinagar. 

With this plant, the Mumbai-headquartered firm’s total annual nameplate capacity for solar modules has risen to 14.2GW. Waaree also operates five advanced manufacturing facilities in India, offering an additional 5.4GW of solar cell production capacity.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The solar manufacturer received board approval to relocate its proposed 6GW vertically-integrated manufacturing facility in India for ingots, wafers, cells and modules in June 2025. 

The project was originally planned in Odisha, however citing delays, the manufacturing will now be split across multiple sites in India, with an investment of approximately INR90,495 billion (US$1.08 billion).  

This includes a 3GW solar module facility in Samakhiali, Gujarat, and another 3GW module line in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, or an alternate location. Additionally, Waaree plans to establish a 6GW cell facility in Unn, Gujarat, and a 6GW ingot and wafer facility in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Waaree did not respond to questions from PV Tech about this project.

Recently, US president Donald Trump announced a proposed 25% tariff on all imports from India, a move that could significantly impact Indian manufacturers operating in the US, including Waaree Energies. 

Despite the uncertainty, Waaree Energies’ US arm, Waaree Solar Americas, recently signed a 599MW module supply deal with an independent power producer (IPP) in the US. The modules will be manufactured at Waaree’s Brookshire, Texas plant and are slated for delivery in 2026. 

Moreover, Waaree Renewable Technologies – a subsidiary of Waaree Energies – signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Vietnamese investment joint stock company Viet Khanh to establish a 100MWp solar project in Vietnam. 

Investing INR10.2 billion (US$1.22 billion), the project involves engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) work on a turnkey basis. Waaree aims to finalise the order value and execution timeline as part of a definitive agreement.

gujarat, india, module manufacturers, pv modules, pv power plants, solar pv, waaree energies

Read Next

Risen 1
Sponsored

Behind Risen Energy’s integrated PV, storage and energy management solutions

August 4, 2025
Risen Energy’s Bob Hao discusses the company’s latest range of integrated energy solutions and recent developments in HJT module technology.
Iberdrola offices. Credit: Iberdrola

Iberdrola sells Mexico business to continue networks investment

August 4, 2025
Spanish energy utility giant Iberdrola has sold its Mexican power business for US$4.2 billion, as part of its shift to focus on US and UK electricity transmission networks.
image-13

Solarcycle produces recycled glass test module with ‘peak performance’

August 4, 2025
US solar PV recycling firm, Solarcycle, has produced a pilot module using 50% recycled glass from other decommissioned panels, which it says matches the performance of entirely new products.
Image: Lumea.

Australia: Clean energy subsidies should be replaced with market-based incentives from 2030

August 4, 2025
Australia’s Productivity Commission said the country should phase out subsidies for renewables and replace them with market-based incentives.
The fund will support the development of 188 distributed generation solar projects across 12 states and the District of Columbia, with a combined generation capacity of 233 MW. Image: DSD Renewables.

DSD Renewables raises US$238 million to expand US energy portfolio

August 1, 2025
DSD Renewables has raised US$238 million to bolster its portfolio of solar projects in 12 US states plus the District of Colombia.
PV Tech Power 43 cover image

PV Tech Power 43 out now: Solar under the shadow of Trump, tackling module glass fractures, the aftermath of the Iberian blackout

August 1, 2025
The Q3 edition of our downstream solar PV journal, PV Tech Power, is now available to download.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

DSD Renewables raises US$238 million to expand US energy portfolio

News

First Solar says Trump’s reconciliation bill ‘strengthens’ its position, reports Q2 financials

News

Australia: Clean energy subsidies should be replaced with market-based incentives from 2030

News

Xcel Energy to build 2GW of renewables in Texas and New Mexico

News

The 2,000V transition: why utility solar is ready for its next leap

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

PV Tech Power 43 out now: Solar under the shadow of Trump, tackling module glass fractures, the aftermath of the Iberian blackout

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.