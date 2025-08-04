Waaree commissions 1.8GW solar module line in Gujarat

The solar manufacturer received board approval to relocate its proposed 6GW vertically-integrated manufacturing facility in India for ingots, wafers, cells and modules in June 2025.

The project was originally planned in Odisha, however citing delays, the manufacturing will now be split across multiple sites in India, with an investment of approximately INR90,495 billion (US$1.08 billion).

This includes a 3GW solar module facility in Samakhiali, Gujarat, and another 3GW module line in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, or an alternate location. Additionally, Waaree plans to establish a 6GW cell facility in Unn, Gujarat, and a 6GW ingot and wafer facility in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Waaree did not respond to questions from PV Tech about this project.

Recently, US president Donald Trump announced a proposed 25% tariff on all imports from India, a move that could significantly impact Indian manufacturers operating in the US, including Waaree Energies.

Despite the uncertainty, Waaree Energies’ US arm, Waaree Solar Americas, recently signed a 599MW module supply deal with an independent power producer (IPP) in the US. The modules will be manufactured at Waaree’s Brookshire, Texas plant and are slated for delivery in 2026.

Moreover, Waaree Renewable Technologies – a subsidiary of Waaree Energies – signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Vietnamese investment joint stock company Viet Khanh to establish a 100MWp solar project in Vietnam.

Investing INR10.2 billion (US$1.22 billion), the project involves engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) work on a turnkey basis. Waaree aims to finalise the order value and execution timeline as part of a definitive agreement.