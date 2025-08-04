Subscribe To Premium
Behind Risen Energy’s integrated PV, storage and energy management solutions

By PV Tech
Brookfield’s hydrogen projects drive over US$400 million in renewable generation in Q2 2025

Behind Risen Energy’s integrated PV, storage and energy management solutions

Waaree commissions 1.8GW solar module line in Gujarat

Iberdrola sells Mexico business to continue networks investment

Solargis: US heat dome shows need for better solar project data and benefits of storage

Solarcycle produces recycled glass test module with ‘peak performance’

China saw 212GW of PV additions in H1 2025, C&I PV surged 135% year-on-year

Australia: Clean energy subsidies should be replaced with market-based incentives from 2030

DSD Renewables raises US$238 million to expand US energy portfolio

The 2,000V transition: why utility solar is ready for its next leap

Risen now offers a number of solutions integrating modules, inverters, energy storage and smart energy management. Image: Risen

On the sidelines of the recent SNEC expo in Shanghai, Risen Energy’s head of overseas sales, Bob Hao, spoke to us about the company’s latest range of integrated energy solutions and recent developments in HJT module technology.

PV Tech: What were the highlights among the products exhibited at this year’s SNEC, in both the module and storage areas?

Bob Hao: Risen Energy unveiled its Full-Stack Renewable Energy Solutions at the 18th SNEC PV Power Expo, integrating modules, inverters, energy storage and smart energy management platforms for three distinct application scenarios.

The residential solution features high-efficiency n-type modules, compact Luvit microinverters and stackable energy storage systems. This offering is engineered to maximise safety, convenience and energy efficiency for homeowners. Built-in Wi-Fi connectivity and rapid shutdown functionality provide smarter, safer home energy management.

The commercial and industrial solution is designed for industrial parks, factories and other commercial environments. The hybrid system integrates PV, energy storage and diesel generation under a unified platform, all managed via the Risen Cloud system. This enables real-time, end-to-end digital control of generation, storage, usage and load balancing, delivering meaningful reductions in energy costs and improved operational visibility.

The utility-scale solution is powered by the high-density eTron liquid-cooled energy storage system (6.9MWh per unit). This utility-scale solution delivers a 37% boost in energy density and a 23% improvement in space efficiency. Coupled with AI-driven cloud monitoring, the system helps developers and grid operators maximise output and return on investment.

Risen’s HJT Hyper-ion modules are at the core of its integrated systems. Image: Risen

Taking modules first, how is your current pipeline of heterojunction (HJT) projects progressing?  What have been the major achievements since last year’s SNEC?

As a leader in HJT technology among the world’s top 10 PV companies, Risen Energy has been deeply committed to HJT innovation since 2018, accumulating leading expertise in both technology development and mass production.

Since last year’s SNEC exhibition, Risen Energy has achieved multiple groundbreaking milestones. On 15 October 2024, the HJT module Hyper-ion was upgraded to Hyper-ion Pro, which delivers over 730Wp in mass production for the first time. Hyper-ion Pro integrates cutting-edge technologies such as UV down-conversion encapsulation film, high-mobility target material and stencil screen printing, achieving a power range of 720-740Wp, a conversion efficiency of 23.2%-23.8%, and a bifacial factor of 90%. These advancements fully demonstrate our technological prowess and innovation in the HJT field.

With an ultra-low temperature coefficient of -0.24%/°C and high bifaciality, Hyper-ion Pro delivers over 3% more power generation compared to PERC and TOPCon modules in ground-mounted power plants. Currently, Hyper-ion Pro has entered mass production and delivered in lots of projects.

Moving forward, Risen Energy will continue to invest in R&D, driving HJT technology toward higher efficiency and lower costs, further contributing our strengths to the global clean energy transition.

Given the competition from other PV technologies, how is Risen planning to maintain its technological leadership in the module sector? 

Faced with competition from BC and TOPCon technologies, Risen Energy will continue to prioritise HJT as its core strategy. By leveraging its Full-Stack Renewable Energy Solutions, globalised production capacity and self-sufficient supply chain, the company aims to develop differentiated products, build an ecosystem of technological barriers and consolidate its leadership in the renewable energy sector.

What specific measures is Risen taking to optimise its capacity layout against the backdrop of the current overcapacity in the PV industry?

We are phasing out outdated production capacity, optimising resource allocation and implementing make-to-order production.

How has Risen performed in overseas markets during the first half of this year? Are you planning to introduce any new strategies to increase market share in emerging overseas markets?  

We want to transition from focusing on PV modules and energy storage systems to promoting our Full-Stack Renewable Energy Solutions.

If we looked ahead to this time next year, what goals would you like to have achieved?

In utility-scale ground-mounted power plants, our 730Wp+ HJT modules, paired with liquid-cooled energy storage systems, enhance PV-storage peak-shaving efficiency by 15%, achieving a record-low levelised cost of energy of RMB0.18/kWh. This supports integrated operations of self-consumption, surplus power feeding and grid frequency regulation in utility-scale projects.

In C&I parks, the PV modules + smart inverters + C&I energy storage combination delivers triple value to reduce annual energy cost by 20% per park: self-consumption, minimizes electricity bills; peak-valley arbitrage boosts revenue; grid-return subsidies maximize return on investment. Virtual power plant (VPP) technology further enhances profits through grid demand response participation.

On residential rooftops, the fully integrated n-type modules + home energy storage system + Risen Cloud energy management app achieves >80% self-consumption, meeting household and EV charging needs. The lifetime carbon reduction exceeds 50 tonne.

china, energy management, hjt, integrated solutions, pv modules, solar pv, storage

