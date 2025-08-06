Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Warning of renewed forced-labour enforcement in US after Hanwha cells reportedly detained

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Latest

Warning of renewed forced-labour enforcement in US after Hanwha cells reportedly detained

News

Solar PPA prices fall as batteries’ stock rises

News, Features, Interviews

Scatec secures US$27 million for 142MW PV project in Brazil

News

How resilient is solar to hurricanes? ‘We have more to learn’

News

JinkoSolar files cell technology patent suit against LONGi in Europe

News

FTC Solar records US$19.9 million revenue in Q2 2025, announces 2,000V tracker

News

Australia: Tindo bags AU$34.5 million Solar Sunshot Program backing as ARENA opens ultra-low-cost solar funding round

News

NextEnergy Capital acquires 73MW agriPV portfolio in Italy

News

Chinese polysilicon producers to shut down one-third of production capacity, reports say

News

AES Andes breaks ground on 1.3GW solar-wind-storage projects in Chile

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Aerial view of the Port of Long Beach, California, US
Korean-made solar cells by Hanwha Solutions have reportedly been detained at the US Port of Long Beach since mid-June. Image: Courtesy of the Port of Long Beach.

Clean Energy Associates (CEA) has warned its clients of a renewed danger of Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act (UFLPA) enforcement against solar PV products under president Donald Trump and secretary of state Marco Rubio.

According to a LinkedIn post on Tuesday (05 August) from Christian Roselund, senior policy analyst at the CEA, “electronics” detentions – the category that includes solar products and batteries – reached their highest level in June since October 2024, climbing to US$15.6 million.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“We had six relatively quiet months for ‘electronics’ detentions, but now the trend line may be kicking back up,” wrote Roselund.

Korean-made solar cells by Hanwha Solutions detained at US border

News of the apparent uptick in detentions follows a report from Korean news outlet Dong-A-Ilbo on Monday (4 August) stating that solar cells produced in South Korea by Hanwha Solutions have been detained at the US Border since mid-June.

According to the news outlet, the solar cells have been detained at the port of Long Beach, California, under suspicion of use of polysilicon produced under forced labour in the Chinese region of Xinjiang.

PV Tech has contacted Hanwha and the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for comment regarding the detention of solar cells produced in South Korea at the US border. In a statement to Dong-A-Ilbo, Hanwha said it was cooperating with US authorities’ requests for documentation.

Hanwha Qcells is currently the only solar manufacturer in the US building a vertically integrated manufacturing plant that comprises ingots through solar panels. Located in Cartersville, Georgia, the 3.4GW vertically integrated manufacturing plant is in the same state as the company’s other US solar manufacturing plant, a 5.1GW module assembly plant in Dalton.

The UFLPA was signed into law by former US president Joe Biden and came into force in June 2022 in order to prevent products thought to be associated with forced labour in Xinjiang from reaching the US.

Hanwha is the latest solar manufacturer to see some of its products being detained at the US borders. Last year, Maxeon had modules produced in Mexico and shipped to the US detained by the CBP under the UFLPA.

A subsidiary of JA Solar, Donghai JA Solar Technology Co., was also added to the UFLPA entity list by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in January 2025 and was banned from shipping goods to the US. However, an investigation by Europe’s Solar Stewardship Initiative (SSI) later concluded that the Xinjiang facility that the US government said JA Solar’s subsidiary was sourcing polysilicon from had ceased production in 2018.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
cea, clean energy associates, hanwha, hanwha solutions, solar cells, UFLPA, us, us customs and border protection

Read Next

ftc solar

FTC Solar records US$19.9 million revenue in Q2 2025, announces 2,000V tracker

August 6, 2025
US tracker manufacturer FTC Solar has posted US$19.9 million in revenue in the second quarter of 2025, up year-on-year for the second quarter in a row.
A residential solar system.
Premium

In search of silver linings

August 5, 2025
Although residential solar in the US has lost its main tax credit, there is still hope that its popularity and economics could win the day.
Chart: Anza.

Solar module prices in the US remain stable amid trade uncertainty

August 5, 2025
Despite trade policy uncertainty, the price of solar modules in the US has remained fairly stable in the past three months, according to solar and storage supply chain platform Anza.
Rooftop solar installation.

US residential solar to see short-term pain, long-term growth

August 5, 2025
Residential solar installations will slow in the US over the coming years, though long-term installations will remain significant, according to new research from energy analyst Wood Mackenzie.
The US Senate building.
Premium

‘Solar will continue to deliver’

August 4, 2025
Legislation withdrawing vital tax credits has plunged the US solar market into turmoil, putting project deployments and manufacturing at risk.
A Brookfield Renewable project.

Brookfield’s hydrogen projects drive over US$400 million in renewable generation in Q2 2025

August 4, 2025
Brookfield Renewable earned more than US$400 million in FFO at its renewable generation assets in the second quarter of 2025.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

NextEnergy Capital acquires 73MW agriPV portfolio in Italy

News

‘Solar will continue to deliver’

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews, Long Reads

Vikram Solar bags supply order for 250MW of n-type solar modules

News

First Solar says Trump’s reconciliation bill ‘strengthens’ its position, reports Q2 financials

News

Solar module prices in the US remain stable amid trade uncertainty

News

Chinese polysilicon producers to shut down one-third of production capacity, reports say

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.