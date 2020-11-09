JA Solar’s founder and chairman detained and under investigation in China

Jin Baofang has been detained by local government officials in Pingdu City, Shandong Province, China.

The founder and chairman of ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member Jin Baofang has been detained by local government officials in Pingdu City, Shandong Province, China.

In a brief financial statement, JA Solar said the Pingdu Supervisory Committee had detained its chairman and was under investigation according to the Supervision Law of the People’s Republic of China, without disclosing further information.

The company stressed that it would continue to operate as normal through its senior management team and that the detention of its chairman was not expected to have any significant impact on the company's daily production and operational activities.