SAEL to build 10GW solar cell and module plant in India

The plant will manufacture Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (TOPCon) solar cells, known globally for their high efficiency. These cells will be integrated into solar panels on the facility’s in-house module assembly line. The project complies with the Government of India’s Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) policy, ensuring adherence to domestic quality and sourcing standards.

Expressing gratitude towards to the state government, Sukhbir Singh Awla, director, SAEL Industries Limited said, “Setting up this integrated facility in Uttar Pradesh allows us to bring technology and manufacturing close to home while contributing actively to India’s clean energy transition. It aligns with the state’s solar policy and national missions like Viksit Bharat @2047 and Atmanirbhar Bharat and enables us to contribute towards strengthening the domestic supply chain, reducing reliance on solar equipment imports.”

The New Delhi-based independent power producer (IPP) SAEL currently holds a solar asset portfolio of over 6.7GW, comprising both operational and under-construction projects across India. The company’s total TOPCon PV module assembly capacity stands at 3.5GW, supported by a 3.2GW facility in Rajasthan and a 300MW plant in Punjab.

India’s manufacturing prowess

India recently crossed the 100GW mark in PV installations, becoming the fourth-largest market globally. By 2030, it aims to install 500GW of renewables, with 300GW from solar. The country is also positioning itself as a key manufacturing hub for clean energy, especially PV modules.

Earlier this month, Energy consultancy JMK Research said in their report that India is set to install 28.3GW of utility-scale and rooftop solar PV during fiscal year 2026. While Chinese firms dominate module shipments for FY 2024–25, Indian manufacturers are quickly scaling up production.

Recently, solar water pump and motor manufacturer Shakti Pumps recently raised INR2.9 billion (US$34.1 million) to set up a 2.2GW solar cell and module plant in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, while solar manufacturer Premier Energies commissioned a 1.2GW TOPCon solar cell line in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Last month, module manufacturer Ahaan Solar began constructing a 2GW module assembly facility in Rohnat, Haryana, with an INR8 billion (US$95.8 million) investment. Around the same time, another module manufacturer Saatvik Solar announced a 4.8GW cell and 4GW module plant in Odisha’s Ganjam district. In early June 2025, Involt Energy also broke ground on its first solar cell plant in Gujarat, with an initial capacity of 1.78GW.