SAEL to build 10GW solar cell and module plant in India

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Manufacturing, Cell Processing, Fab & Facilities, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia

Greater policy clarity needed to realise ‘significant’ floating PV potential in Germany

Poland awards 1.6GW solar PV in latest tender

Floating solar pilot launches in Malaysia with eyes for 2.2GW of generation

Ingeteam to supply eastern Australia’s ‘first’ DC-coupled solar-plus-storage site

Edify Energy proposes 300MWac solar-plus-storage site in Victoria, Australia

ACWA Power signs 12GW solar PV PPAs in Saudi Arabia

Elements Green secures US$93.5 million for 13GW pipeline

Solar PV becomes EU’s largest monthly power source for first time in June 2025

MN8 Energy raises US$575 million to refinance 517MW of PV projects

SAEL, through its subsidiary SAEL Solar P6 Private Limited, is investing INR82 billion (US$954 million) in the project. Image: Markus Spiske via Unsplash

Indian renewable energy company SAEL Industries is developing a 5GW solar cell and 5GW module manufacturing facility in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, located approximately 43km south of New Delhi. 

SAEL, through its subsidiary SAEL Solar P6 Private Limited, is investing INR82 billion (US$954 million) in the project, which is set to begin construction later this year. Once operational, the facility will boost SAEL’s total solar manufacturing capacity to 8.5GW. 

The plant will manufacture Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (TOPCon) solar cells, known globally for their high efficiency. These cells will be integrated into solar panels on the facility’s in-house module assembly line. The project complies with the Government of India’s Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) policy, ensuring adherence to domestic quality and sourcing standards. 

Expressing gratitude towards to the state government, Sukhbir Singh Awla, director, SAEL Industries Limited said, “Setting up this integrated facility in Uttar Pradesh allows us to bring technology and manufacturing close to home while contributing actively to India’s clean energy transition. It aligns with the state’s solar policy and national missions like Viksit Bharat @2047 and Atmanirbhar Bharat and enables us to contribute towards strengthening the domestic supply chain, reducing reliance on solar equipment imports.”  

The New Delhi-based independent power producer (IPP) SAEL currently holds a solar asset portfolio of over 6.7GW, comprising both operational and under-construction projects across India. The company’s total TOPCon PV module assembly capacity stands at 3.5GW, supported by a 3.2GW facility in Rajasthan and a 300MW plant in Punjab. 

India’s manufacturing prowess

India recently crossed the 100GW mark in PV installations, becoming the fourth-largest market globally. By 2030, it aims to install 500GW of renewables, with 300GW from solar. The country is also positioning itself as a key manufacturing hub for clean energy, especially PV modules. 

Earlier this month, Energy consultancy JMK Research said in their report that India is set to install 28.3GW of utility-scale and rooftop solar PV during fiscal year 2026. While Chinese firms dominate module shipments for FY 2024–25, Indian manufacturers are quickly scaling up production. 

Recently, solar water pump and motor manufacturer Shakti Pumps recently raised INR2.9 billion (US$34.1 million) to set up a 2.2GW solar cell and module plant in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, while solar manufacturer Premier Energies commissioned a 1.2GW TOPCon solar cell line in Hyderabad, Telangana. 

Last month, module manufacturer Ahaan Solar began constructing a 2GW module assembly facility in Rohnat, Haryana, with an INR8 billion (US$95.8 million) investment. Around the same time, another module manufacturer Saatvik Solar announced a 4.8GW cell and 4GW module plant in Odisha’s Ganjam district. In early June 2025, Involt Energy also broke ground on its first solar cell plant in Gujarat, with an initial capacity of 1.78GW.

