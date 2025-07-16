Geronimo starts construction at 250MW Wisconsin solar project

“We anticipate the addition of Portage Solar to our Wisconsin portfolio will contribute more than $100 million statewide – that’s a huge milestone for us and a big win for our project communities,” said Geronimo’s vice president of construction, Joe Ibrahim.

This is the latest major project milestone achieved by Geronimo since its acquisition by Canadian asset manager Brookfield, and subsequent rebranding from its previous name, National Grid Renewables. This is the second project in Wisconsin at which the IPP has started construction this year, following the launch of construction at the 100MW Apple River Solar Project.

Last month, Geronimo also started operations at a 167.5MW solar portfolio in Ohio, and earlier this year, while still operating under the National Grid Renewables brand, advanced projects in both Ohio and Minnesota. The IPP currently has 1.7GW of solar and wind projects in operation, alongside a development pipeline of around 21GW.

While Wisconsin is not a leader in US solar deployment – according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) it boasted the 18th-most capacity in operation among US states as of the first quarter of this year – steps have been taken to improve the state’s solar manufacturing sector. Last month, the US arm of Japanese manufacturing firm Yaskawa announced plans to move its US headquarters to Wisconsin, and invest US$180 million in expanding its manufacturing facilities in the state.