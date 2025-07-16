Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Geronimo starts construction at 250MW Wisconsin solar project

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

UL Solutions grants ABB industry’s first certification for 2,000V switch-disconnector

News

Geronimo starts construction at 250MW Wisconsin solar project

News

Cero Generation secures US$268 million funding to build 360MW UK solar-plus-storage portfolio

News

Queensland slips in investor attractiveness due to policy uncertainty on renewables

News

Australia: 5B and printed solar tech used by Coldplay among winners of New South Wales funding

News

Australia: Four new Capacity Investment Scheme tenders announced for 2025

News

Virtual power plants: a modern solution to a data-driven problem

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

DESRI starts construction at 150MW solar-plus-storage project in New Mexico

News

US Department of Commerce launches Section 232 probe on polysilicon imports

News

SAEL to build 10GW solar cell and module plant in India

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Burns & McDonnell providing EPC work at Geronimo Power's Portage solar project.
Geronimo Power has a total renewable power pipeline of around 21GW in the US. Image: Burns & McDonnell.

US independent power producer (IPP) Geronimo Power has started construction at its 250MW Portage Solar project in its home state of Wisconsin.

The project will be connected to the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) market in the US Midwest via the existing Plover substation. While the developer did not specify when it expects to complete construction, it noted that engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services would be provided by Burns & McDonnell, and that this is the first collaboration between the companies.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“We anticipate the addition of Portage Solar to our Wisconsin portfolio will contribute more than $100 million statewide – that’s a huge milestone for us and a big win for our project communities,” said Geronimo’s vice president of construction, Joe Ibrahim.

This is the latest major project milestone achieved by Geronimo since its acquisition by Canadian asset manager Brookfield, and subsequent rebranding from its previous name, National Grid Renewables. This is the second project in Wisconsin at which the IPP has started construction this year, following the launch of construction at the 100MW Apple River Solar Project.

Last month, Geronimo also started operations at a 167.5MW solar portfolio in Ohio, and earlier this year, while still operating under the National Grid Renewables brand, advanced projects in both Ohio and Minnesota. The IPP currently has 1.7GW of solar and wind projects in operation, alongside a development pipeline of around 21GW.

While Wisconsin is not a leader in US solar deployment – according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) it boasted the 18th-most capacity in operation among US states as of the first quarter of this year – steps have been taken to improve the state’s solar manufacturing sector. Last month, the US arm of Japanese manufacturing firm Yaskawa announced plans to move its US headquarters to Wisconsin, and invest US$180 million in expanding its manufacturing facilities in the state.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
americas, Burns & McDonnell, geronimo power, plant construction, projects, us, wisconsin

Read Next

Image of the US at night.
Premium

Virtual power plants: a modern solution to a data-driven problem

July 15, 2025
Virtual power plants are emerging as a potentially critical means of meeting the growing power demands from data centres in the US.
DESRI's Red Horse 3 solar project in Arizona.

DESRI starts construction at 150MW solar-plus-storage project in New Mexico

July 15, 2025
D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI) has started construction at a 150MW solar-plus-storage project in the US state of New Mexico.
Polysilicon prices continue to remain at low prices. Image: Wacker

US Department of Commerce launches Section 232 probe on polysilicon imports

July 15, 2025
The US Department of Commerce (DoC) has initiated an investigation into the imports of polysilicon and its derivatives.
An FPV project in Germany.

Greater policy clarity needed to realise ‘significant’ floating PV potential in Germany

July 15, 2025
Greater policy clarity will be needed if Germany is realise its FPV potential, according to a report from Fraunhofer ISE.
As per the agreement, MN8 can issue additional notes in 2026 and 2027 as more projects become operational. Image: Unsplash

MN8 Energy raises US$575 million to refinance 517MW of PV projects

July 14, 2025
Solar and storage developer MN8 Energy has raised US$575 million to refinance three PV projects in North Carolina, Kentucky and Illinois.
19_Install_Installers_placing_panels_on_roof_close_up

Model outlines survival plan for US residential PV as IRA cuts bite

July 14, 2025
OpenSolar has launched a new model to help US rooftop solar installers reduce costs and thrive despite the loss of the 30% IRA tax credit.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US solar and wind to be 100GW lower by 2030 without tax credits – WoodMac

News

US utility-scale solar PV LCOE tightens to US$38-78/MWh in 2025 – Lazard

News

Poland awards 1.6GW solar PV in latest tender

News

US Department of Commerce launches Section 232 probe on polysilicon imports

News

Floating solar pilot launches in Malaysia with eyes for 2.2GW of generation

News

Queensland slips in investor attractiveness due to policy uncertainty on renewables

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

EU PVSEC 2025

Solar Media Events
September 22, 2025
Bilbao, Spain

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.