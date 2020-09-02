NextEra may install further 2,700MW of batteries in California by 2024
US wholesale electricity supplier NextEra Energy Resources has said 700MW of contracted battery energy storage resources it will deploy California within two years could be followed by a further 2,000MW pipeline of battery projects under development in the state.
Approval from the state’s regulator, the Public Utilities Commission, has arrived for 523MW of projects already announced by the company and awarded by utilities Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) and Southern California Edison.
A further 175MW of utility awarded projects did not require CPUC approval. All will be deployed at six existing grid-scale solar energy power plants operated by NextEra Energy Resources. That 698MW of projects will be built by the end of the year 2022.
