Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Soltec to sell 80% stake in restructuring plan

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Companies, Financial & Legal
Europe

Latest

IEA: Renewables to cover 90% of the electricity demand increase forecast for 2025

News

Nextracker moves into AI and robotics, posts US$864 million in revenue

News

Kyrgyzstan signs investment deals with Vietnamese firms for 1.9GW solar PV power plant

News

Soltec to sell 80% stake in restructuring plan

News

Shell’s Savion sets up Ares-backed solar project ownership vehicle

News

Assessing the risk of UV stress on high-efficiency solar technologies

Features, Guest Blog

T1 Energy claims polysilicon and AD/CVD tariffs will ‘boost’ US industry. Will they?

News

Repsol sells 40% stake in Hecate Energy, settles legal dispute

News

Spain to invest €480 million in renewables manufacturing

News

China’s PV industry mid-2025 review: Sharp production decline as manufacturing chain faces “cold wave”

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Investment firm DVC Partners will enter as a new investor in Soltec, as the company also aims to reduce its debt. Image: Soltec

Spanish solar energy company Soltec has found an investor that will acquire 80% of the company’s shares in a restructuring move.

Investment firm DVC Partners will take out a €30 million (US$35 million) loan that will be repaid in shares representing 80% of the capital, for which Soltec will carry out a simultaneous capital reduction and increase.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The entrance of DVC Partners has a new investor who will bring €15 million in financing to Soltec in order to comply with its business plan. In addition, creditors have granted the company a new line of guarantee worth €12 million.

Among other measures, the Spanish company has also agreed to reduce its debt from nearly €385 million to €255 million.

The company filed a request with the Murcia Commercial Court No. 2 for approval of its restructuring plan. According to Soltec, this move ensures the company’s viability of its business in the short and medium term.

With an agreement on the company restructuring plan, Soltec said it will focus on consolidating its competitive position in the solar tracker segment, which is the company’s core business and generated revenues of almost €300 million and delivered 3.7GW of trackers in 2024.

During that year, the company released several new products for its tracker business. This included a floating PV tracker concept more than a year ago and a 4×4 foundation option for trackers on steep terrain in July 2024.

This move comes after the company said earlier this year that it would focus exclusively on solar tracker solutions and divest all of its other business divisions after registering significant losses in the first half of 2024. During H1 2024, the company reported losses of €126 million.

As a move to solely focus on its solar tracker business, the company recently started construction on two solar PV plants for energy giant TotalEnergies. These two solar PV plants will be the last ones Soltec will build as the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) provider and will have an installed capacity of 220MW and 95MW.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
dvc partners, financing, restructuring, soltec, spain, stake acquisition, tracker

Read Next

Render of MCPV manufacturing plant in the Netherlands

Spain to invest €480 million in renewables manufacturing

July 29, 2025
The Spanish Ministry of Ecological Transition (MITECO) has launched a new renewables manufacturing subsidy programme.
Atlas Renewable Energy secured financing for a Brazilian solar PV project

Atlas Renewable Energy secures US$179 million to build 579MW Brazilian solar complex

July 28, 2025
Solar developer Atlas Renewable Energy has secured BRL1 billion (US$179 million) in financing for a 579MW Brazilian solar PV complex.
A Zelestra project in Spain.

Zelestra, EDP sign ‘first’ solar-plus-storage PPA in Spain

July 28, 2025
Spanish energy firm Zelestra and Portuguese utility EDP have signed what they call the “first” solar-plus-storage power purchase agreement (PPA) in the Spanish renewables market.
The150MW solar plant in Tarouca, northern Portugal, is the company’s largest European plant to date. Image: Sonnedix.

Sonnedix secures US$2.35 billion through refinancing deals to fund European growth

July 24, 2025
Spanish independent power producer (IPP) Sonnedix has raised €2 billion (US$2.35 billion) through two refinancing transactions in Europe.
Spanish president, Pedro Sánchez, said he will bring these measures back to Congress and said “I can tell you that it will be approved".

Spanish Congress rejects blackout grid reform decree

July 24, 2025
The Spanish Congress of Deputies has toppled the royal decree-law aimed at reforming the grid after the 28 April blackout, which affected the Iberian Peninsula.
European renewable energy PPA signed on a monthly basis - Pexapark

Europe signed 4.2GW solar PV PPAs in H1 2025

July 18, 2025
Companies have signed 4.22GW of solar PV power purchase agreements in the first half of 2025, according to Swiss consultancy Pexapark.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Shell’s Savion sets up Ares-backed solar project ownership vehicle

News

Atlas Renewable Energy secures US$179 million to build 579MW Brazilian solar complex

News

Spain to invest €480 million in renewables manufacturing

News

China’s PV industry mid-2025 review: Sharp production decline as manufacturing chain faces “cold wave”

News

Xcel Energy to build 2GW of renewables in Texas and New Mexico

News

T1 Energy claims polysilicon and AD/CVD tariffs will ‘boost’ US industry. Will they?

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.